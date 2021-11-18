Champions E-P, Kewanee dominate TRAC grid squads

For the first time in decades, the Erie-Prophetstown and Kewanee football teams wore the mantle of conference champions.
In the case of E-P (8-3), its 6-0 run to first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division resulted in the first league title for the Panther co-op since it debuted in 2001 as well as a berth in the IHSA Class 2A playoffs.
Previously, the last conference championship won by either of the Panthers' component schools came in 1988, when Prophetstown captured the TRAC-8 crown.
Meantime, Kewanee (9-2) finished tied atop the Three Rivers East standings with Princeton at 5-1, but a 49-21 Week 5 victory over the Tigers gave the Boilermakers the tiebreaker as they claimed their first league title since 1993 and qualified for the Class 4A postseason.
When the Boilers last brought home a conference crown, they were still members of the North Central Illinois Conference, finishing atop the defunct league's Southwest Division in ’93.
The success enjoyed by both squads this fall, which included one playoff win apiece, was reflected when the Three Rivers announced its all-conference squads for both divisions.
Kewanee dominated in the East with nine first-team selections among its 11 all-conference picks. Erie-Prophetstown had 10 selections in the West, six of them being first-team honorees.
For the Panthers, senior running back/linebacker Mason Misfeldt was a two-way first-team choice, as was junior linebacker/kick returner Jase Grunder; Grunder was a unanimous special teams honoree.
Other unanimous first-team selections for E-P were the senior trio of offensive tackle Jaesan Gaylord, defensive lineman Nick Ballard and defensive back Trevor Cobo.
Also earning first-team status for Erie-Prophetstown was senior running back Connor Sibley.
Among Kewanee's first-team All-TRAC East honorees was senior lineman James Conner. A two-way first-teamer — and a unanimous pick at offensive tackle — Conner also earned IHSFCA Class 4A first-team All-State honors.
Two other senior Boilers — quarterback/punter Will Bruno and running back/kick returner Keyontiss Patterson — were first-team picks on both offense and special teams.
Other Boilermaker seniors earning first-team kudos were center Noah Tiska, offensive guard Skylar Summy, offensive end Jordan Johnson, defensive lineman Conner Hood, linebacker Josh Nimrick and defensive back Niko Powe.
Five first-teamers for runner-up Mon-Rose: Finishing second in the Three Rivers West at 5-1 and qualifying for the Class 3A postseason, Monmouth-Roseville (6-4) had five first-team honorees among its 11 all-conference picks.
Senior running back/linebacker Derek Chandler (an IHSFCA 3A honorable-mention All-State honoree) earned first team both ways and was a unanimous defensive selection for the Titans.
Junior offensive tackle Ethan Davis was Mon-Rose's other unanimous first-teamer. He was joined on offense by senior center Aden Davis and junior guard Trevor Snyder. Junior defensive back Jerome Jackson also earned first-team kudos.
Rockridge, Orion combine for nine first-team picks: A 2A playoff qualifier like Erie-Prophetstown, Rockridge (5-5) ended up third in the TRAC West race with a 4-2 conference mark and clinched a postseason berth with a 49-28 win at Orion in the regular-season finale.
Both the Rockets and the Chargers (4-5, 3-3) were well-represented on the All-TRAC West roster with a combined nine first-team selections and 20 all-conference honorees, with Rockridge putting 11 players on the squad.
For the Rockets, senior lineman Connor Shaffer was a two-way first-team pick and was a unanimous choice at offensive guard. Other unanimous first-teamers were senior offensive end Nate Henry and junior running back Peyton Locke.
Like Shaffer, Henry (an IHSFCA Class 2A All-State first-teamer) was also a two-way first-teamer, being honored at defensive back. Senior quarterback Brayden Deem and junior defensive lineman Reese Finch also earned first-team kudos.
In fact, Deem beat out an IHSFCA 2A first-team All-State signal-caller — Erie-Prophetstown senior Kolby Franks — for the first team quarterback spot; Franks was the second-team QB.
Orion also had a two-way first-teamer in senior end/linebacker Quinn Hoftender, a unanimous pick on both sides of the ball.
Junior running back Cole Kratzberg and senior defensive back Jared Mohr joined Hoftender on the offensive and defensive first teams, while junior kicker Blayden Murdock was a first-team special teams honoree.
Also earning a first-team special teams berth was the lone first-teamer from Morrison (2-7, 2-4), sophomore punter Carson Strating.
Riverdale (1-8, 1-5) had one first-team selection in senior defensive lineman Reece Richmond.