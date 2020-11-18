 Skip to main content
Championship game breakdown: Harlan vs. North Scott
Championship game breakdown: Harlan vs. North Scott

Harlan logo

No. 2 Harlan (11-0)

Nickname: Cyclones

School colors: Red and black

Head coach: Todd Bladt (2nd season, 17-3)

Playoff appearances: 39 (96-26 in postseason)

State titles: 12 (1972, ’82, ’83, ’84, ’93, ’95, ’97, ’98, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’09)

Stat leaders:

Passing – Teagon Kasperbauer 128-243-12, 2340 yards, 22 TDs

Rushing – Brenden Bartley 128-593, 7 TDs; Mason Griffith 117-537, 4 TDs

Receiving – Connor Frame 39-885, 12 TDs; Aidan Hall 29-747, 7 TDs; Joey Moser 29-424, 4 TDs

Tackles – Will McLaughlin 66 (11.5 TFL); Jameson Bieker 56.5 (9 TFL, 4 sacks)

Fumble recoveries – Joseph Fah 2, Chandler Leinen 2

Interceptions – Hall 5, Ashton Lyon 2, Bartley 2

Kicking – Lyon 43-47 PATs, 2-2 FGs (long of 35)

Cyclones' season

Aug. 28 – Grinnell (W, 40-28)

Sept. 4 – at Pella (W, 21-18)

Sept. 11 – Glenwood (W, 22-13)

Sept. 18 – Denison-Schleswig (W, 35-0)

Sept. 25 – at Carroll (W, 28-14)

Oct. 2 – at Creston/Orient-Macksburg (W, 35-7)

Oct. 9 – Lewis Central (W, 28-10)

Playoffs

Oct. 23 – Bondurant-Farrar (W, 36-7)

Oct. 30 – Carlisle (W, 49-42)

Nov. 6 – Lewis Central (W, 21-14)

Nov. 12 – Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (W, 44-7)

Probable starters:

Offense

LT;Jacob Schechinger;6-0;200;sr.

LG;Jesse Schwery;6-0;205;sr.

C;Gunnar Schmitz;6-0;205;so.

RG;Wyatt Muenchrath;6-2;220;sr.

RT;Kade Brouillard;5-10;212;jr.

TE;Will McLaughlin;6-3;220;jr.

WR;Joey Moser;5-6;145;jr.

QB;Teagon Kasperbauer;6-0;170;so.

RB;Brenden Bartley;6-1;185;sr.

FB;William Kenkel;5-9;185;so.

WR;Connor Frame;6-1;185;jr.

PK;Ashton Lyon;6-1;175;jr.

Defense

DE;Jacob Schechinger;6-0;200;sr.

DT;Chandler Leinen;6-0;205;sr.

DT;Jesse Schwery;6-0;205;sr.

DE;Jameson Bieker;6-1;190;jr.

LB;Brenden Bartley;6-1;185;sr.

LB;Will McLaughlin;6-3;220;jr.

LB;Lucas Stanley;6-0;210;jr.

CB;Jordan Schechinger;5-10;170;sr.

SS;Aidan Hall;6-2;190;so.

FS;Joseph Fah;6-0;185;jr.

CB;Michael Erlmeier;5-10;175;sr.

P;Connor Frame;6-1;185;jr.

No. 9 North Scott (8-1)

Nickname: Lancers

School colors: Scarlet and silver

Head coach: Kevin Tippet (14th season, 103-44)

Playoff appearances: 17 (12-16)

State titles: 0

Stat leaders:

Passing – Carter Markham 76-115-2, 899 yards, 7 TDs

Rushing – Markham 114-743, 11 TDs; Darnell Butler 99-483, 4 TDs

Receiving – Oliver Hughes 34-382, 3 TDs; Jakob Nelson 21-336, TD; Max Solis 17-222, 3 TDs

Tackles – Joey Petersen 45.5 (12 TFL, 8 sacks); Ryan Campbell 38.5 (3 sacks); Hughes 36.5 (7 TFL)

Fumble recoveries – David Borchers 4

Interceptions – Hughes 2, Dominic Miller 2

Kicking – Hughes 11-12 PATs, 6-7 FGs (long of 43)

Lancers' season:

Aug. 28 – Muscatine (W, 26-0)

Sept. 4 – at Pleasant Valley (L, 24-10)

Sept. 11 – at Central DeWitt (W, 7-0)

Oct. 3 – at Marion (W, 38-7)

Oct. 9 – Clinton (W, 50-0)

Playoffs

Oct. 16 – Burlington (no contest, COVID)

Oct. 23 – Mount Pleasant (W, 58-26)

Oct. 30 – Assumption (W, 13-10)

Nov. 6 – West Delaware (W, 24-21)

Nov. 12 – Cedar Rapids Xavier (W, 17-10 OT)

Probable starters:

Offense

LT;Devin Gheer;6-0;220;sr.

LG;Kade Tippet;6-1;230;sr.

C;Kaeden Mickey;6-3;275;sr.

RG;Carson McCaughey;6-1;295;sr.

RT;Ty Murphy;5-11;215;sr.

TE;Parker Ruth;6-1;200;sr.

WR;Oliver Hughes;5-10;155;jr.

QB;Carter Markham;6-0;175;sr.

HB;Darnell Butler;5-8;155;jr.

WR;Max Solis;5-11;170;sr.

WR;Jakob Nelson;6-2;185;jr.

PK;Oliver Hughes;5-10;155;jr.

Defense

DE;Joey Petersen;6-4;215;sr.

DT;David Borchers;6-3;245;so.

DE;Adam Allen;6-2;215;jr.

LB;Cooper Frank;5-10;185;sr.

LB;Ryan Campbell;6-1;180;jr.

LB;Marquan Quinn;5-8;165;sr.

LB;Grant Moeller;6-0;175;sr.

CB;Connor Corson;5-10;150;jr.

SS;Will Seligman;5-9;150;sr.

FS;Oliver Hughes;5-10;155;jr.

CB;Hunter Davenport;5-8;150;jr.

P;Oliver Hughes;5-10;155;jr.

North Scott logo
Tags

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 20 years, the last eight at the Q-C Times.

