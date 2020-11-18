Championship game breakdown: Harlan vs. North Scott

No. 2 Harlan (11-0)
Nickname: Cyclones
School colors: Red and black
Head coach: Todd Bladt (2nd season, 17-3)
Playoff appearances: 39 (96-26 in postseason)
State titles: 12 (1972, ’82, ’83, ’84, ’93, ’95, ’97, ’98, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’09)
Stat leaders:
Passing – Teagon Kasperbauer 128-243-12, 2340 yards, 22 TDs
Rushing – Brenden Bartley 128-593, 7 TDs; Mason Griffith 117-537, 4 TDs
Receiving – Connor Frame 39-885, 12 TDs; Aidan Hall 29-747, 7 TDs; Joey Moser 29-424, 4 TDs
Tackles – Will McLaughlin 66 (11.5 TFL); Jameson Bieker 56.5 (9 TFL, 4 sacks)
Fumble recoveries – Joseph Fah 2, Chandler Leinen 2
Interceptions – Hall 5, Ashton Lyon 2, Bartley 2
Kicking – Lyon 43-47 PATs, 2-2 FGs (long of 35)
Cyclones' season
Aug. 28 – Grinnell (W, 40-28)
Sept. 4 – at Pella (W, 21-18)
Sept. 11 – Glenwood (W, 22-13)
Sept. 18 – Denison-Schleswig (W, 35-0)
Sept. 25 – at Carroll (W, 28-14)
Oct. 2 – at Creston/Orient-Macksburg (W, 35-7)
Oct. 9 – Lewis Central (W, 28-10)
Playoffs
Oct. 23 – Bondurant-Farrar (W, 36-7)
Oct. 30 – Carlisle (W, 49-42)
Nov. 6 – Lewis Central (W, 21-14)
Nov. 12 – Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (W, 44-7)
Probable starters:
Offense
LT;Jacob Schechinger;6-0;200;sr.
LG;Jesse Schwery;6-0;205;sr.
C;Gunnar Schmitz;6-0;205;so.
RG;Wyatt Muenchrath;6-2;220;sr.
RT;Kade Brouillard;5-10;212;jr.
TE;Will McLaughlin;6-3;220;jr.
WR;Joey Moser;5-6;145;jr.
QB;Teagon Kasperbauer;6-0;170;so.
RB;Brenden Bartley;6-1;185;sr.
FB;William Kenkel;5-9;185;so.
WR;Connor Frame;6-1;185;jr.
PK;Ashton Lyon;6-1;175;jr.
Defense
DE;Jacob Schechinger;6-0;200;sr.
DT;Chandler Leinen;6-0;205;sr.
DT;Jesse Schwery;6-0;205;sr.
DE;Jameson Bieker;6-1;190;jr.
LB;Brenden Bartley;6-1;185;sr.
LB;Will McLaughlin;6-3;220;jr.
LB;Lucas Stanley;6-0;210;jr.
CB;Jordan Schechinger;5-10;170;sr.
SS;Aidan Hall;6-2;190;so.
FS;Joseph Fah;6-0;185;jr.
CB;Michael Erlmeier;5-10;175;sr.
P;Connor Frame;6-1;185;jr.
No. 9 North Scott (8-1)
Nickname: Lancers
School colors: Scarlet and silver
Head coach: Kevin Tippet (14th season, 103-44)
Playoff appearances: 17 (12-16)
State titles: 0
Stat leaders:
Passing – Carter Markham 76-115-2, 899 yards, 7 TDs
Rushing – Markham 114-743, 11 TDs; Darnell Butler 99-483, 4 TDs
Receiving – Oliver Hughes 34-382, 3 TDs; Jakob Nelson 21-336, TD; Max Solis 17-222, 3 TDs
Tackles – Joey Petersen 45.5 (12 TFL, 8 sacks); Ryan Campbell 38.5 (3 sacks); Hughes 36.5 (7 TFL)
Fumble recoveries – David Borchers 4
Interceptions – Hughes 2, Dominic Miller 2
Kicking – Hughes 11-12 PATs, 6-7 FGs (long of 43)
Lancers' season:
Aug. 28 – Muscatine (W, 26-0)
Sept. 4 – at Pleasant Valley (L, 24-10)
Sept. 11 – at Central DeWitt (W, 7-0)
Oct. 3 – at Marion (W, 38-7)
Oct. 9 – Clinton (W, 50-0)
Playoffs
Oct. 16 – Burlington (no contest, COVID)
Oct. 23 – Mount Pleasant (W, 58-26)
Oct. 30 – Assumption (W, 13-10)
Nov. 6 – West Delaware (W, 24-21)
Nov. 12 – Cedar Rapids Xavier (W, 17-10 OT)
Probable starters:
Offense
LT;Devin Gheer;6-0;220;sr.
LG;Kade Tippet;6-1;230;sr.
C;Kaeden Mickey;6-3;275;sr.
RG;Carson McCaughey;6-1;295;sr.
RT;Ty Murphy;5-11;215;sr.
TE;Parker Ruth;6-1;200;sr.
WR;Oliver Hughes;5-10;155;jr.
QB;Carter Markham;6-0;175;sr.
HB;Darnell Butler;5-8;155;jr.
WR;Max Solis;5-11;170;sr.
WR;Jakob Nelson;6-2;185;jr.
PK;Oliver Hughes;5-10;155;jr.
Defense
DE;Joey Petersen;6-4;215;sr.
DT;David Borchers;6-3;245;so.
DE;Adam Allen;6-2;215;jr.
LB;Cooper Frank;5-10;185;sr.
LB;Ryan Campbell;6-1;180;jr.
LB;Marquan Quinn;5-8;165;sr.
LB;Grant Moeller;6-0;175;sr.
CB;Connor Corson;5-10;150;jr.
SS;Will Seligman;5-9;150;sr.
FS;Oliver Hughes;5-10;155;jr.
CB;Hunter Davenport;5-8;150;jr.
P;Oliver Hughes;5-10;155;jr.
