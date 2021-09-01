Chargers' Kratzberg making the most of his backfield opportunity

ORION — His first two seasons with the Orion High School varsity football squad featured Cole Kratzberg being a jack-of-all-trades.
From doing time on special teams and as a slot receiver as a freshman in 2019, to splitting time between carrying and catching the ball last season, Kratzberg proved himself as a steady contributor.
However, a new season has the 5-foot-9, 170-pound junior settling in as the Chargers' full-time tailback, and if last Friday's performance is any indication, this could be his breakout campaign.
The inaugural Illinois Pacesetter of the 2021-22 school year had a hand in three of Orion's four touchdowns in a 26-15 season-opening win at Spring Valley Hall, scoring twice on the ground and returning an interception 55 yards for another score.
Kratzberg finished with 160 yards on 20 carries — just over half of his total rushing output in the Chargers' six-game season this past spring — and also posted seven tackles from his safety slot.
"Last season, I did get quite a bit of time at running back, splitting carries with (seniors) Coby Schultz and Braydi Mascari," he said. "Obviously, it was a lot of fun, but I felt this could be my breakout year."
With that in mind, Kratzberg approached last Friday's opener with a keen sense of anticipation.
"I was very pumped up," he said. "I knew I was going to have a big role in that game, and I was happy with how I performed. Everyone was ready to go, and the whole team played really well."
From Kratzberg and his teammates' point of view, getting a win on opening night was especially important in the wake of last spring's COVID-19 delayed campaign which did not produce the desired results.
After struggling to a 1-5 finish, the Chargers are hoping that this fall can be a return to form for the program.
"We were all upset with (last) season," Kratzberg stated. "We all knew we had to step it up, especially with our coaches being on us a lot about where we want to be this year. Everyone came out last Friday and played with a chip on their shoulder, even the young guys."
Orion coach Chip Filler felt Kratzberg was more than ready to step into a leading role after two seasons of paying his dues.
"He's been groomed for this," Filler said. "The last two years, we've been finding spots for Cole and trying to get him the ball, and he did a phenomenal job."
With Kratzberg battling leg cramps in the third quarter on a hot and muggy evening at Richard Nesti Stadium, Filler was especially pleased to see him show his grit in a crucial situation.
"He had went out midway through the third quarter," said Filler, "and we needed one more touchdown in order to take it home. I looked at Cole, and he said, `Give me one more carry and I'll see what I can do.'
"We ran a toss, sweep left, and he scored the touchdown that put us up 20-7. I asked him, and he said, I've got one more in me."
The reward for what proved to be the game-clinching touchdown was a well-earned rest on the sidelines.
"I was battling cramps; the heat was getting to everybody," said Kratzberg. "I knew if I punched the third one in, we'd be in a good spot to win. Coach Filler asked if I was ready to go, and I said give it to me and I'll punch it in."
As a new season unfolds, Kratzberg is hoping to punch in quite a few more and help the Chargers punch the win column many more times in the process.
"For all of us, the goal is to get better at each practice and game," he said. "That (last Friday) was a good start. By the end of the game, it felt like everything was coming together. We hope to keep seeing that."