Chargers' Kratzberg making the most of his backfield opportunity

"I was very pumped up," he said. "I knew I was going to have a big role in that game, and I was happy with how I performed. Everyone was ready to go, and the whole team played really well."

From Kratzberg and his teammates' point of view, getting a win on opening night was especially important in the wake of last spring's COVID-19 delayed campaign which did not produce the desired results.

After struggling to a 1-5 finish, the Chargers are hoping that this fall can be a return to form for the program.

"We were all upset with (last) season," Kratzberg stated. "We all knew we had to step it up, especially with our coaches being on us a lot about where we want to be this year. Everyone came out last Friday and played with a chip on their shoulder, even the young guys."

Orion coach Chip Filler felt Kratzberg was more than ready to step into a leading role after two seasons of paying his dues.

"He's been groomed for this," Filler said. "The last two years, we've been finding spots for Cole and trying to get him the ball, and he did a phenomenal job."

With Kratzberg battling leg cramps in the third quarter on a hot and muggy evening at Richard Nesti Stadium, Filler was especially pleased to see him show his grit in a crucial situation.