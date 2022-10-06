Chargers seeking win to strengthen playoff hopes

ORION — In past years, the Orion football team could almost always count on a good battle every time it traveled to Morrison, regardless of the Mustangs' record.

Sitting at 3-3 and seeking a win to strengthen their hopes of returning to the IHSA state playoffs after a one-year absence, the Chargers are banking on more of the same from a Morrison squad that, at 2-4, is fighting for its playoff life.

"Absolutely. With us, you can throw the records out the window," Orion coach Chip Filler said. "Everyone's fighting to their last breath, and it's going to be a competitive game. That's how we're taking it."

Following Friday's 7 p.m. Three Rivers West Division matchup at Morrison's Bud Cole Field, the Chargers take on Sherrard (1-5) in their home finale before closing the regular season at league leader Rockridge (5-1).

Last fall, Orion came into its Week 9 matchup with Rockridge with both teams at 4-4 and needing a win to open the playoff door. On that night, the Rockets prevailed 49-28.

"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves," Filler said. "We don't want to have to win our last two games to get in, and Morrison's thinking the same thing. One loss for them, and it's game over. They're playing so much better, so we're not taking them lightly."

It has been an up-and-down season for the Chargers. Starting off 1-2 after back-to-back losses to Princeton and Sterling Newman, they got back-to-back wins, then stumbled at home last week in a 35-12 loss to Monmouth-Roseville.

That loss was the first in TRAC West play for Orion, which is 2-1 and in a virtual tie for second place with Mon-Rose (4-3, 3-2).

"We're trying not to look at (the next two weeks). In the back of our mind, it's about how everyone's reacting this week," Filler said. "We'll show up one week and play really good, then the next week we'll have no energy. We've had our ups and downs, but by the law of averages, we should play well (Friday).

"None of that is guaranteed; we've got to fight through adversity and play with effort and energy."

Helping bring the energy for the Chargers is senior running back/defensive back Cole Kratzberg, who has tallied 520 total yards (400 on the ground) and six touchdowns in addition to posting 39 tackles.

Freshman Kale Filler has done a solid job stepping in as starting quarterback, throwing for 650 yards and seven TDs and rushing for three more scores. His top target is senior Blayden Murdock, who has 15 receptions for 200 yards and four TDs.

Defensively, senior middle linebacker Lane Johnson has done a solid job with 45 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

Starting Friday, all hands will need to be on deck for Orion if it wants to return to the playoffs. Prior to the postseason-less 2020-21 spring campaign, the Chargers qualified for the second season nine times in 11 seasons.

"When we played Erie-Prophetstown (a 27-7 win two weeks ago), we played with a lot of energy and fight," Filler said. "We need to recapture that chip on our shoulders, play with confidence and find that swagger again."