City High makes quick work of undermanned Blue Devils

Ben Sacco had a pretty good idea it wasn’t going to be a pleasant evening.
His Davenport Central football team didn’t have a lot to play for and Iowa City High was eager to get a victory to secure a home game in the first round of next week's Class 5A playoffs. It didn’t help that the Little Hawks trotted out roughly twice as many players as the Blue Devils did.
The result was perhaps even uglier than expected as City High’s no-huddle offense shredded Central all night and its defense never let the Devils get going in a 63-7 rout in the final regular-season game for both teams at Brady Street Stadium.
The Little Hawks, ranked fifth in Iowa Class 5A, rolled up more than 400 yards of offense while taking a 50-7 halftime lead and put the running clock into effect in the middle of the second quarter.
"It was a tough situation coming into tonight," Sacco admitted. "We had three guys hurt and over the course of the season we had a number of guys quit. Not that any of those guys who quit would change our record … but it makes it hard to practice and it makes it bad for morale and stuff like that.
"We knew tonight might be a struggle. I would have liked to have competed a little bit harder than we did but at the end of the day it’s a very tough situation."
Central (3-6) finished with only 48 yards of total offense as it lost yardage on 16 of its 26 running plays.
If not for a 58-yard run by Dylan Graves on their final possession, the Devils would have had negative yardage for the game.
If not for a 92-yard kickoff return by Charles Jones in the first quarter, they probably would not have scored.
"It’s a very good team," said Jones, who was pressed into service as an emergency quarterback when Nate Hummel injured his leg in the third quarter. "Their defense is very good. You can see why they’re ranked. I give them props for that."
The Little Hawks wasted no time taking it to Central.
Using a relentless no-huddle offense, quarterback Drew Larson engineered a 7-play, 58-yard scoring drive that used up less than two minutes and ended with an 8-yard scoring pass to John Klosterman.
Central tried a trick play with multiple laterals on its first snap but Hummel ended up falling on the loose ball in the end zone for a safety, making it 9-0.
The Little Hawks needed only one play to score again as Gable Mitchell took a shovel pass from Larson and scooted 45 yards for another touchdown.
That’s when Jones gave the Devils one of their few highlights. He took a lateral from Graves on the ensuing kickoff and raced 92 yards up the sideline before being tackled at the 3-yard line.
"After the toss, I saw there was a very big gap and I ended up getting a lot of yards," Jones said. "Unfortunately, I didn’t get the touchdown, which was sad for me."
Graves caught a 4-yard scoring toss from Hummel for the TD, cutting the deficit to 16-7.
City High went right back to work on offense, though, scoring five more touchdowns before halftime. Mitchell had a 47-yarder on another short pass that turned into a long run and Iowa recruit Ben Kueter scored twice, on passes of 22 and 5 yards.
The Little Hawks alternated two sophomore quarterbacks, and both of them were extremely efficient. Larson completed his first eight passes and finished 12 for 15 for 197 yards. Quinton Tran connected on his first 11 attempts, finishing 11 for 12 for 178 yards.
"Offensively, they go very, very fast and defensively they stunt a lot so they have that ability to cover up miscues or mistakes imperfections by sending in the speed offense," Sacco said.
Hummel came into the game needing only 40 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the season but he ended up being the chief victim the Little Hawks’ stunting tactics. He netted minus-23 yards in 10 carries before getting injured.