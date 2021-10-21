City High makes quick work of undermanned Blue Devils

Ben Sacco had a pretty good idea it wasn’t going to be a pleasant evening.

His Davenport Central football team didn’t have a lot to play for and Iowa City High was eager to get a victory to secure a home game in the first round of next week's Class 5A playoffs. It didn’t help that the Little Hawks trotted out roughly twice as many players as the Blue Devils did.

The result was perhaps even uglier than expected as City High’s no-huddle offense shredded Central all night and its defense never let the Devils get going in a 63-7 rout in the final regular-season game for both teams at Brady Street Stadium.

The Little Hawks, ranked fifth in Iowa Class 5A, rolled up more than 400 yards of offense while taking a 50-7 halftime lead and put the running clock into effect in the middle of the second quarter.

"It was a tough situation coming into tonight," Sacco admitted. "We had three guys hurt and over the course of the season we had a number of guys quit. Not that any of those guys who quit would change our record … but it makes it hard to practice and it makes it bad for morale and stuff like that.

"We knew tonight might be a struggle. I would have liked to have competed a little bit harder than we did but at the end of the day it’s a very tough situation."