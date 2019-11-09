Mercer County hung close with unbeaten Clifton Central but fell short in a 39-28 Class 2A second round playoff loss Saturday.
An early third quarter touchdown for the Golden Eagles closed a 32-20 halftime deficit to 32-28.
The third-seeded Comets answered with a third quarter touchdown of their own, however, making it 39-28.
Mercer County had a chance to make it a one-score game late, driving down to the Central 15 with 2:27 left. A high snap on fourth down ended the sixth-seeded Golden Eagles' chances, however.
Next up for Clifton Central is fellow unbeaten Fieldcrest in the 2A quarterfinals.
Mercer County ends its season 7-4.