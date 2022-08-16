Clinton looks to continue building in Herrig's third season

CLINTON — Nate Herrig's first season as the head coach of the Clinton football program was about trying to build a foundation.

In his second season, that work started to pay off, as the River Kings snapped a 24-game losing streak last year with a win over Maquoketa, then doubled their victory total with a district win over Mount Pleasant late in the season.

While two wins may not sound like much, it lit a fire around the program, one Herrig hopes can lead to even more success entering his third season at the helm.

"We had the best summer we've had in the three seasons we've done this," Herrig said. "I think the kids are buying in, we've gotten to know a lot of the kids, we've got a lot of the kids out for track, so that's been a big help.

"The kids have been working together, we've got a good core group of juniors and seniors that get along really well and that helps with the buy-in a lot and those guys are in it together. They don't want to let each other down."

Herrig said the River Kings have around 80 players out for football in grades 9-12 this year, with 36 on the varsity roster. The large numbers at the freshman-sophomore level bodes well for the future.

"I think guys are more pumped up and they have a little more drive," senior running back and linebacker Ajai Russell said. "Football's coming back in Clinton. Everybody wants to come to these games now, and there's a sense of pride for our team."

As Clinton looks to build on last season, it does so with a new face at quarterback as Addison Binnie takes over after the graduation of Jai Jensen.

It's a sizable hole to fill after Jensen accounted for more than 2,100 total yards and 21 touchdowns, but Binnie learned a lot playing behind Jensen that he thinks will help ease the transition.

"Jai was a really good guy to take reps underneath, he was really composed in the pocket and I really learned a lot about reads and throwing the ball to who I should," Binnie said. "I've always played quarterback my entire life, so it's all about getting reps and we'll see how it goes on Friday nights."

Binnie — who received second team all-state honors at shortstop this past summer — saw plenty of action last season, catching 24 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns, and that athleticism will help Clinton's offense hit the ground running this season.

Behind Binnie, Russell and Tavian Bailey will split backfield duties after the pair combined for 450 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last season, while junior Te'Kari Doctor will also share some carries.

"I think the run game is going to be pretty good because we have three running backs that can really run the ball," Bailey said. "We have some good blockers up front too. We're just going to try to be better and push and progress."

Up front, the River Kings return four of their five starting offensive linemen from last season in seniors Ryan Rausenberger, Alejandro Cuatlacuatl and Caden Todtz and junior Jacob Perales.

"Those guys all had nine games of varsity reps so that's big," Herrig said. "If those guys can settle in, it makes it a little bit easier for those guys behind them."

Where Clinton's increased numbers is really helping is on the defensive side. Joe Ebensberger and Corinthian Harris return up front and Herrig mentioned Marcus Steen and Ben Brown as two juniors who will make an impact.

That's allowed Russell, listed this year at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, to move off the line to linebacker, where he and Bailey provide some speed at that position.

"It brings speed, physicality, we've both got a nice knack for the ball," Russell said. "I'm excited to get my hand off the ground from last season. ... I think it's going to give me a better ability to get to the ball.

"They can't see me lined up on the right side and go to the left, or see me on the left side and go to the right, I'll be right in the middle so they can't really run away from that."

The players recognize rebuilding Clinton's program is still an ongoing process under Herrig, and they're realistic about their expectations for this season.

"The goal is four, five, six (wins)," Binnie said. "Win football games, that's our goal. Just day by day, we're going to work as hard as we can with the guys and see how it goes."

They may be modest expectations, but right now, the River Kings are just focused on Week 1 when they host Davenport West.

"We've got to take it one week at at time," Herrig said. "Yeah I would love to sit down and say, yeah, it looks really good on paper but that's not how we want to do things around here.

"It's got to be one day at a time, one practice, one game and if at the end of Friday night, the scoreboard's in our favor, we're happy."