Coakley matures as player, person for Maquoketa

It led to a 4-5 record for the Cardinals, the most wins since a seven-win season in 2015.

"He was more involved in football during the summer and I think that made a big difference for him," Bowman said. "You could see the growth, the confidence and the ability to read defenses."

Football has always taken a back seat to baseball in Coakley's mind. He started playing it in third grade with friends and by the time he was a sophomore, it grew into something he enjoyed.

Both sports have been able to coexist in his life.

"Throwing a lot, just that translating over has been the biggest thing," Coakley said.

The Cardinals were the first team in the Iowa Quad-Cities area to have their 2020 season postponed due to COVID-19. Their opening two games were gone in the blink of an eye.

Coakley said the toughest part was the uncertainty of not playing again.

"We have a good group, we don't want to waste the potential we have," he said. "Just never give up on anything. Expect the unexpected."