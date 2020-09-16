Coakley matures as player, person for Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — There is a moment that still rings clear with Kevin Bowman.
When Maquoketa's football team returned to practice following a 14-day quarantine after a player contracted the coronavirus earlier this month, someone wasn't doing what was instructed by the coaches.
Bowman, the Cardinals head coach, wasn't the person who told this individual to do things the proper way.
It was senior quarterback Kannon Coakley.
"That's not his personality," Bowman said. "He's stepping out of the box, getting to that level."
That vocal leadership is one of the ways Coakley, this week's Iowa Pacesetter, has grown into his role as the man under center and as a leader for the team.
In previous seasons, Coakley might have been quiet and let actions like that slip by. This year, he stepped out of his comfort zone. He's been on the Cardinals' leadership council for the past two years.
"We have a good group of guys, just making sure everyone's doing their best," Coakley said.
Speaking out more is the latest of instances where the multi-sport athlete has taken time to develop as a quarterback.
One of 15 seniors, Coakley was thrown into the fire like a lot of of his classmates during their sophomore year when the program had just three seniors.
According to Bowman, the 6-foot-2 right-hander was the only option Maquoketa had at quarterback.
Coakley struggled in a 1-8 season, tossing for 1,393 yards and eight touchdowns but was intercepted 16 times.
"We threw him into the deep end and he struggled for awhile," Bowman said. "He was going to have to learn quite a bit. Ups and downs that sophomore year."
Yet that season did have a silver lining. The Cardinals trailed by 21 points to Dubuque Wahlert in Week 8, but rallied to win 55-48 after a 34-point outburst in the second half.
Coakley put together his best performance that contest, collecting over 450 yards of offense and six touchdowns.
"For him, the light bulb went (on) after that game," Bowman said.
Even with the one bright spot, Coakley was blunt in a self-assessment of that 2018 season.
"I hadn't really done much as a quarterback, I wasn't good at reading defenses and I hadn't always put a lot of work into it," Coakley said. "Immaturity at the time was the difficult part."
While juggling with his true passion, baseball, Coakley spent more time watching film and working on his mechanics in the offseason prior to his junior season.
That work paid off as he cut his interceptions by over 50% while continuing his progression as a dual threat with over 600 yards on the ground.
It led to a 4-5 record for the Cardinals, the most wins since a seven-win season in 2015.
"He was more involved in football during the summer and I think that made a big difference for him," Bowman said. "You could see the growth, the confidence and the ability to read defenses."
Football has always taken a back seat to baseball in Coakley's mind. He started playing it in third grade with friends and by the time he was a sophomore, it grew into something he enjoyed.
Both sports have been able to coexist in his life.
"Throwing a lot, just that translating over has been the biggest thing," Coakley said.
The Cardinals were the first team in the Iowa Quad-Cities area to have their 2020 season postponed due to COVID-19. Their opening two games were gone in the blink of an eye.
Coakley said the toughest part was the uncertainty of not playing again.
"We have a good group, we don't want to waste the potential we have," he said. "Just never give up on anything. Expect the unexpected."
Maquoketa's first game was the Class 2A district opener on the road against West Liberty, which was state-ranked and features one of the best tailbacks in the area in Jahsiah Galvan.
It was Coakley who stole the show with a career-high 241 rushing yards and a pair of scores to lead the Cardinals to a 27-6 victory.
The performance came as a slight surprise to the 216-pound signal caller. The exact opposite feeling was felt by coaches and teammates.
"We got on that bus, including him, we all had the right mentality there was not going to be a problem," center Grant Michel said.
Coakley remains undecided on what his college plans are. He's been offered to play baseball at Iowa Wesleyan, but no offers to play on the gridiron.
He's open to playing both sports at the college level.
"If I got the right opportunity, I'd definitely do both," Coakley said. "The first option would be baseball."
With four games left until the postseason, the Cardinals are building toward their first playoff appearance since the aforementioned 2015 season.
Coakley is a big reason the could prosper in that setting.
"Just work hard with the guys, have fun," he said. "I'll never get a chance to play with these guys again. Give it our all."
