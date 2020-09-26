Coakley orchestrates last-minute Cardinal rally

MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Calm, cool and collected, Kannon Coakley delivered when Maquoketa needed it most Friday.
The senior quarterback orchestrated a 6-play, 60-yard touchdown drive that ended with Coakley carrying the ball 15 yards into the end zone with 32 seconds remaining to rally the Cardinals to a 20-14 victory over Anamosa at Goodenow Field.
Coakley’s third rushing touchdown of the game came after the Blue Raiders had taken a 14-13 lead with 1 minute, 42 seconds left in the game on a 3-yard run by Grahm Humpal.
“It worked just like it is supposed to,’’ Coakley said. “The wide receivers got open, the line gave us strong blocks, it was everybody doing their job.’’
Facing a second-and-15 situation from midfield, Coakley connected on three straight passes to move the ball to the Anamosa 15-yard line.
He hit Connor Becker for gains of nine and 11 yards on bubble screens, one on each side of a 15-yard reception by Caiden Atienza that completed the senior's nine-catch game.
Coakley took care of the rest.
He dropped back, scrambled right and saw the entire left side of the field open up, tucking away the ball and running untouched into the end zone.
“It was open and I took off,’’ Coakley said.
The efficiency in the way his team executed its two-minute offense impressed coach Kevin Bowman, but after the Blue Raiders moved 42 yards on three plays following Maquoketa’s game-winning score he had one question as Anamosa lined up for one final snap from the Cardinals’ 26-yard line.
“I thought for a second we might have scored too soon,’’ Bowman said.
Humpal’s pass as time expired fell incomplete in the end zone, finishing off a lesson-filled victory for Maquoketa.
“We found a way to finish. It wasn’t easy and we dealt with plenty of adversity, but we did enough good things to earn the win,’’ Bowman said.
Coakley, who rushed for a team-leading 82 yards and completed 15-of-23 passes for 169 yards, gave the Cardinals their first lead of the night when he scored on a 20-yard scramble on a fourth-down play with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter.
The score capped a 13-play, 68-yard march that Coakley exited briefly after gaining nine yards on a fourth-and-1 play to move the ball to midfield.
His back-up, Hunter Manning, scrambled for 16 yards, completed an 11-yard pass to Atienza on a third-and-11 play and gained six yards to the Anamosa 20 before Coakley returned.
“I felt like he ignited us,’’ Bowman said of Manning. “He took a lot of snaps in the preseason and when it was his time, he was ready.’’
Manning said he felt prepared.
“I needed to come in and make some plays, do some things to help move the offense,’’ Manning said. “We needed to keep the drive alive and find a way to get the lead.’’
His work came after the Blue Raiders and Cardinals (2-1, 2-1 2A District 5) traded touchdowns and missed extra-point attempts during a first half which ended in a 6-6 draw.
Anamosa (1-4, 0-3) collected its points quickly, while Maquoketa answered with a methodical 13-play, 71-yard drive to even the score when Coakley scored on a 1-yard keeper on the fourth play of the second quarter.
The senior worked the option well during the game-tying drive, connecting with Becker on pitch after pitch.
Becker rushed for 58 of his 75 yards on the scoring drive, including an 11-yard pickup to the Cardinals’ 47 on a third-and-4 play, the lone third down play on the drive before Coakley’s touchdown run.
Coakley’s score answered a game-opening touchdown drive by the Blue Raiders, who were led by Humpal’s 135-yard rushing effort and 11-of-20 passing performance which covered 181 yards.
Humpal found Trey Klatt open for a 29-yard score a fourth-down play to complete the 57-yard drive.
