Coakley orchestrates last-minute Cardinal rally

The efficiency in the way his team executed its two-minute offense impressed coach Kevin Bowman, but after the Blue Raiders moved 42 yards on three plays following Maquoketa’s game-winning score he had one question as Anamosa lined up for one final snap from the Cardinals’ 26-yard line.

“I thought for a second we might have scored too soon,’’ Bowman said.

Humpal’s pass as time expired fell incomplete in the end zone, finishing off a lesson-filled victory for Maquoketa.

“We found a way to finish. It wasn’t easy and we dealt with plenty of adversity, but we did enough good things to earn the win,’’ Bowman said.

Coakley, who rushed for a team-leading 82 yards and completed 15-of-23 passes for 169 yards, gave the Cardinals their first lead of the night when he scored on a 20-yard scramble on a fourth-down play with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter.

The score capped a 13-play, 68-yard march that Coakley exited briefly after gaining nine yards on a fourth-and-1 play to move the ball to midfield.

His back-up, Hunter Manning, scrambled for 16 yards, completed an 11-yard pass to Atienza on a third-and-11 play and gained six yards to the Anamosa 20 before Coakley returned.