ELDRIDGE — Family is one of the core values of North Scott's football program. When the Lancers break the huddle at the end of each practice, the last word is "family."
During a practice earlier this month, coach Kevin Tippet had Cornerstone Baptist Church associate pastor Steffan Nass, a former football coach and special agent in the FBI, deliver an inspirational message to the team about integrity and the squad pulling together in the same direction.
"That aspect of our program has grown a little bit every year," Tippet said. "We put a lot of emphasis in our program on developing young men into good habits and good people.
"This group has done a great job of really buying into that."
Linebacker Mason Watts said this is the closest team he has been involved with during his time at North Scott.
That bodes well for a program working on a string of 10 consecutive playoff appearances under Tippet. They pieced together one of the best seasons in school history last fall with nine wins and a trip to the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
The chemistry changes each season in high school athletics with the amount of player turnover. Even so, Watts believes the Lancers have picked up where they left off last November.
"We all vibe together really well," Watts said.
"I think this is the tightest it has ever been," receiver and defensive back Carson Rollinger said. "We're all friends. We do a lot of stuff together outside of football. We have a good bond."
While North Scott lost some firepower off that team, particularly in the trenches and in the backfield with Jared Rus, the Lancers believe they are equipped for another lengthy postseason run this year.
Besides dropping down a classification, North Scott is deep and experienced at the skilled positions.
Quarterback Nile McLaughlin returns after throwing for 1,589 yards and rushing for almost 800 as he had a hand in 32 touchdowns last fall. McLaughlin, who has added about 10 pounds to his frame, has collected three Division II offers in the past several months.
"I'm trying to do everything I can to make this my best season," McLaughlin said. "Getting to the quarterfinals last year gives us a lot of experience of what those big moments are like and how to play through them."
Jacob Porth is among three players vying to be the lead back along with juniors Quentin Allison and Luke Kroeger. Porth rushed for 415 yards in 2017.
The Lancers return three players who hauled in at least a dozen catches, including Rollinger (32 catches, 323 yards) and Andrew Lundvall (16 catches, 182 yards).
Tippet said there is a group of juniors competing for snaps, too.
"Those juniors bring a lot of competition, and that helps the intensity of practice," Rollinger said. "You always have to be competing because you never know if your job is going to be taken away each week."
The offensive and defensive lines are North Scott's biggest uncertainty heading into Friday's opener at Iowa City West.
Tippet is confident his team has the personnel to be successful up front.
"We're trying to figure out where the pieces go," he said. "It is almost the opposite of last year. We were veterans on both lines, and our skilled kids were all puppies.
"Our skilled kids were playing pretty darn well at the end of the year. We've got good kids up front and good coaches. We'll get there."
Brady Ernst, Gabe Stricker, Dalton Hanenburg, Gordy Field and Jake Rheingans are among the eight or nine players in the mix.
The defensive line is anchored by Ernst, who had 31.5 tackles (six for loss) last year. Stricker, Ben Belken and Teagan Fletcher are expected to be in the rotation.
Watts, Collin Lewis, Sam Erickson and TJ Yates are among those at linebacker while the back end returns Rollinger and Kade Sandknop.
"I'm as excited as heck about how we're playing defensively," Tippet said. "We're athletic, we're flying around, and they're making us earn everything offensively in camp so far. They're kicking our tail around."
North Scott has four new opponents on its schedule this season, including three in its district with Central DeWitt, Iowa City Liberty and Clear Creek-Amana.
The Lancers understand a drop in classification doesn't guarantee additional success. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Western Dubuque, West Delaware, Solon and Davenport Assumption are in 3A as well.
Assumption has beaten North Scott each of the last two years.
"If we were in 4A, we'd have the same goals and same expectations," Rollinger said. "There are some 3A teams better than 4A teams. We have the same mindset that we did last year."
In the end, North Scott believes that cohesiveness can take them to a place it has not been as a program — the UNI-Dome.
"We know what we're capable of," Watts said. "We want to be better and keep raising the bar so grades below us will keep getting there and this program can start competing for state championships."