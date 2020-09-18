Cole, Bulldogs eventually wear down Wildcats

Ryan Cole was not taking repetitions in the Bettendorf football team’s backfield at the start of the season.
But after the Bulldogs dropped their season opener at Washington, they made some offensive adjustments in their off week. One was plugging Cole into the run game to give them some added explosiveness and let Kane Schmidt concentrate more on defense.
Bettendorf is reaping the benefits.
A week after rushing for 144 yards against Davenport Central, Cole tallied two touchdowns and accumulated 112 yards to help Bettendorf blank Davenport North 21-0 Friday night at TouVelle Stadium.
“I’ll take the ball any time I can get it if that’s what the coaches want to do,” said Cole, who carried the ball 27 times.
Cole was an all-stater on defense last year for the Bulldogs. He hadn’t played running back since splitting carries with Schmidt two years ago on the sophomore team.
“He’s one of our best players, a tough kid and a great football player,” Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. “We ask a lot of him, but that’s how all-state guys are supposed to play.”
It was a defensive stalemate for more than 2½ quarters.
Both teams had multiple opportunities to score in the first half but neither defense would allow it.
Finally, Bettendorf (2-1) imposed its will and wore down North (2-1) to record its second consecutive shutout.
North had 178 yards of offense in the first half and was inside Bettendorf’s 40-yard line three times, but it missed a pair of field goals and had a pass intercepted.
In the second half, the Wildcats mustered only 16 yards of offense and had two turnovers in their own end.
“We did well the first half, but we’ve got to clean up our kicking game and put points on the board,” North coach Adam Hite said. “If we end up with six points there, it is a different ballgame, a different mentality going into the second half.
“We’re moving the ball between the 25s pretty well, but we can’t punch it in.”
The Wildcats finished with negative-7 rushing yards on 22 attempts.
“(Defense) was huge tonight,” Bettendorf lineman Griffin Liddle said. “They did their job. Once everybody does their job on the team, we’ll be fine.”
“I just thought in the second half, on both sides of the ball, we were a lot more consistent,” Wiley said.
Bettendorf, which had its own red zone issues in the first half with a missed field goal and interception, broke the deadlock late in the third quarter.
Set up by a 32-yard completion from Zach Garton to Jacob Ripple, Cole darted in from a yard out. Cole carried the ball on eight of the nine plays in the drive.
"The defense fueled us to get the offense rolling," Cole said, "and the offensive line got some big blocks and made it happen."
Then in the fourth quarter, Tynan Numkena took a reverse for 29 yards on a fourth and 7 play to extend the drive. Cole capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Cole delivered the exclamation point with an interception on North’s ensuing possession.
“I think we wore them down pretty well,” Liddle said. “We had a slow start at first, but after we got it going, we got more momentum and it kept going.”
Zane Beebe passed for 209 yards to lead North’s offense. Quincy Wiseman, Isaac Griffiths and Yovani Morales combined for 18 receptions for 195 yards.
“We played great for about 42 minutes, the last six minutes them two-platooning and only having a few guys going two ways where the majority of our guys are going both ways really started to show,” Hite said.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my guys. They fought hard for 42 minutes and went toe-to-toe with Bettendorf. It shows we’ve got a big culture change going on at Davenport North.”
The Wildcats earned a piece of respect from their opponent, too.
“We haven't played them for a while (three years), but that coaching staff over there has done a lot to take that program up several levels from where it was,” Wiley said. “That’s a good team, and that’s a good win for us.”
