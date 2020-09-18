Cole, Bulldogs eventually wear down Wildcats

Finally, Bettendorf (2-1) imposed its will and wore down North (2-1) to record its second consecutive shutout.

North had 178 yards of offense in the first half and was inside Bettendorf’s 40-yard line three times, but it missed a pair of field goals and had a pass intercepted.

In the second half, the Wildcats mustered only 16 yards of offense and had two turnovers in their own end.

“We did well the first half, but we’ve got to clean up our kicking game and put points on the board,” North coach Adam Hite said. “If we end up with six points there, it is a different ballgame, a different mentality going into the second half.

“We’re moving the ball between the 25s pretty well, but we can’t punch it in.”

The Wildcats finished with negative-7 rushing yards on 22 attempts.

“(Defense) was huge tonight,” Bettendorf lineman Griffin Liddle said. “They did their job. Once everybody does their job on the team, we’ll be fine.”

“I just thought in the second half, on both sides of the ball, we were a lot more consistent,” Wiley said.