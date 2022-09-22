Confident, more experienced Geneseo takes aim at Sterling

GENESEO — Things are changing in Geneseo.

After its lowest win total since 1961, not counting the shortened six-game COVID season, the Geneseo High School football team has already matched its three wins from a season ago less than halfway through the 2022 season.

The most telling sign that the team has improved is that two of the three wins came against teams the Maple Leafs lost to last year. Geneseo defeated United Township and Galesburg by two or more possessions to begin Western Big 6 Conference play 2-0.

It’s a start that has brought the team a lot of confidence ahead of Friday's crucial matchup against Sterling (3-1, 2-0 WB6).

“Well, wins do that (bring confidence),” Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen said. “We lost that close game to East Moline last year and Galesburg has beaten us a couple times the last couple of years so they were big wins.

“We are hopefully nowhere near a finished product, but every time you get a win it builds confidence, and that’s exactly what these guys need. They need to understand how to win games, and we’re getting there.”

Geneseo’s only loss came on the road to a tough Grayslake Central (3-1) squad. Outside of that, the Maple Leafs have wins by 46, 26 and 14 points.

Each win started with the defense. The Maple Leafs have allowed 19 total points in their two WB6 victories, and Grayslake Central (24) was the only team to score more than 13 points.

And it’s a group that can get better, according to those in the Leafs program.

“There’s still things we see while watching film where we go, ‘Man, we messed that up,’” senior lineman Tim Stohl said. “There’s a lot to improve on. This team has a lot of potential.”

Stohl sealed Geneseo’s victory over Galesburg with a 17-yard sack to force a fourth-and-20 late in the fourth quarter.

However, the offense also put up 21 points against Galesburg without standout wide receiver Jaden Weinzierl and running back Conner Helke for a majority of the game. Junior running back Jeron Neal stepped in and racked up 66 yards on 15 carries.

“Credit goes to those guys that filled in,” Johnsen said. “Injuries are part of the game and you can’t sit around and complain about it. You have got to try and find a solution and ours was to make sure that the next guy was ready to go. The coaches do their very best they can to prepare those guys to fit in and make the most of their opportunities.”

Quarterback AJ Weller also stepped up with a team-high 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground while tossing another 65 yards and a score through the air.

“The linemen did a great job,” Weller said. “They worked hard every single play and opened up the holes for us on the ground and we just followed our blocks. We were able to get yards off of those running plays, but I just followed the blocks like I was told.”

Geneseo has tallied more than 220 rushing yards in its first two WB6 matchups, and according to Johnsen, that’s exactly how the Maple Leafs are designed to win games.

“We’re learning to be more productive and understanding how we need to play in order for us to have a chance to be successful,” Johnsen said. “Possession for us is a huge deal. The number of plays is a huge deal for us. But we are also getting a lot of turnovers. We are stealing possession and using time. That has really helped us out.”

But the biggest factor has simply been experience. Geneseo had a young team without a lot of varsity playing time last season, but after a year and an entire offseason to work with this group, the team is seeing the benefits.

“A year more is a huge deal,” Johnsen said. “We relied on so many young guys that just simply weren’t ready to play at the varsity level. We had some injuries from the previous spring that kept some guys out of the fall and that also hurt us. So I think another year for us has been huge.”

The players have noticed the improvement as well. It is one thing to find success on the practice field, but it’s another when it pays off on Friday nights.

“It’s awesome,” Stohl said. “A lot of us would work before and after practices and this year it’s finally paying off. I think we are all understanding all that work wasn’t wasted.”

Yet the real season is just getting started. Geneseo still has matchups with Sterling, Quincy, Rock Island and Moline on the schedule.

The test starts Friday against a Golden Warrior team the Maple Leafs haven’t beaten since 2014. Sterling has won 10 of the last 12 matchups against Geneseo.

“Sterling is the best team we have played this year, no questions asked,” Johnsen said. “It is going to present a huge challenge for us. Our kids understand we have a big game this week. I think they’re excited about it. We’ve got to be able to go out and execute.

“I think the big thing for us is we have to have confidence going into the game. We’ve been on the losing end for a lot of years, and some of those games weren’t close, so we have to go in with confidence. Even if some things don’t go our way, we have got to keep playing.”

Most players on the Geneseo roster haven’t scored against Sterling. The Golden Warriors won the past two matchups by a combined score of 72-0 and Geneseo hasn’t hit double digits against Sterling since 2015.

The Maple Leafs are determined to put an end to that losing streak.

“We think about the past games we’ve had against them and it motivates us for sure,” Weller said. “We have thought about it all week and really all season. We know it’s a big game for us and we have high expectations for it.”