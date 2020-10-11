Coss' AP prep football ballot for Oct. 12

Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss votes in the Iowa high school football Associated Press poll. Here is the ballot he submitted for the final poll of the regular season. Next to each team is record, where Coss had them on his ballot last week and last week's result.
The final poll of the season will be released Monday afternoon.
Class 4A
1. Southeast Polk (6-0, LW: 1; def. Johnston 28-10)
2. Dowling Catholic (5-1, LW: 2; def. Fort Dodge 49-14)
3. Ankeny (6-1, LW: 3; def. Indianola 45-14)
4. Waukee (5-2, LW: 5; def. Urbandale 38-17)
5. Pleasant Valley (7-0, LW: 6; def. Davenport North 40-7)
6. Iowa City West (4-0, LW: 7; def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 48-21)
7. Dubuque Hempstead (6-1, LW: 8; def. Waterloo West 52-14)
8. Urbandale (5-1, LW: 4; lost to Waukee 38-17)
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-2, LW: 9; def. Cedar Rapids Washington 57-21)
10. Cedar Falls (4-2, LW: 10; def. Linn-Mar 35-14)
Next five teams (in order): Bettendorf (4-2); Dubuque Senior (4-3); West Des Moines Valley (2-4); Sioux City East (6-1); Johnston (3-4)
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0, LW: 1; def. Benton Community 39-0)
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (6-0, LW: 2; def. Winterset 21-17)
3. Harlan (7-0, LW: 4; def. C.B. Lewis Central 28-10)
4. Washington (7-0, LW: 5; def. Keokuk 62-8)
5. Davenport Assumption (7-0, LW: 6; def. Dubuque Wahlert 38-0)
6. North Scott (4-1, LW: 7; def. Clinton 50-0)
7. Webster City (7-0, LW: 8; def. Boone 69-14)
8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-1, LW: 3; lost to Harlan 28-10)
9. West Delaware (7-1, LW: 9; def. Waterloo East 62-6)
10. Decorah (6-1, LW: NR: def. Western Dubuque 35-20)
Next five teams (in order): Pella (5-2); Ballard (6-1); Glenwood (5-2); Spencer (5-2); Fort Madison (6-1)
Class 2A
1. PCM Monroe (7-0, LW: 1; def. Clarke 70-21)
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0, LW: 4; def. West Lyon 20-16)
3. Williamsburg (7-0, LW: 3; def. Central Lee 59-0)
4. West Lyon (6-1, LW: 2; lost to Central Lyon/GLR 20-16)
5. Waukon (5-1, LW: 5; def. North Fayette Valley 48-22)
6. Camanche (6-1, LW: 6; def. Maquoketa 42-7)
7. Solon (5-2, LW: 7; def. Center Point-Urbana 41-14)
8. Atlantic (6-1, LW: 8; def. Red Oak 42-0)
9. Mount Vernon (6-1, LW: 9; def. South Tama 41-27)
10. West Marshall (6-1, LW: 10; def. Iowa Falls/Alden 47-7)
Next five teams (in order): Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-1); Sioux Center (5-2); Greene County (5-2); Monticello (4-1); Spirit Lake (4-2)
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (7-0, LW: 1; def. Treynor 57-20)
2. Van Meter (7-0, LW: 2; def. Woodward-Granger 41-0)
3. Sigourney-Keota (7-0, LW: 3; def. Cardinal 68-8)
4. South Hamilton (7-0, LW: 4; def. Aplington-Parkersburg 40-14)
5. Southeast Valley (7-0, LW: 6; def. Pocahontas Area 26-20)
6. Underwood (6-1, LW: 7; def. Missouri Valley 63-0)
7. South Central Calhoun (5-1, LW: 8; def. Belmond-Klemme 44-7)
8. Waterloo Columbus (6-1, LW: 9; def. Denver 21-14)
9. Mount Ayr (6-1, LW: 10; def. Central Decatur 21-14)
10. Emmetsburg (5-1, LW: 5; lost to Western Christian 10-7)
Next five teams (in order): West Sioux (5-2); Cascade (5-2); West Branch (5-2); Interstate 35 (5-2); Mediapolis (5-2)
Class A
1. Grundy Center (7-0, LW: 1; def. Belle Plaine 42-0)
2. Iowa City Regina (6-1, LW: 3; def. Highland Riverside 56-19)
3. Saint Ansgar (7-0, LW: 2; def. Lake Mills 20-16)
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0, LW: 4; def. Maquoketa Valley 44-14)
5. West Hancock (6-1, LW: 5; def. Manson Northwest Webster 48-0)
6. MFL MarMac (6-1, LW: 6; def. Postville 60-0)
7. South Winneshiek (6-1, LW: 7; def. Starmont 35-0)
8. Wapsie Valley (6-1, LW: 8; def. Clayton Ridge 49-6)
9. Lisbon (5-2, LW: 9; def. Wapello 52-28)
10. Logan-Magnolia (6-1, LW: NR; def. IKM-Manning 35-6)
Next five teams (in order): Council Bluffs St. Albert (4-2); Oakland Riverside (6-1); Belle Plaine (5-2); Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (5-2); Mason City Newman (5-2)
8-Player
1. Don Bosco (5-0, LW: 1; def. Kee High 62-6)
2. Audubon (5-0, LW: 2; idle)
3. Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0, LW: 3; def. Kingsley-Pierson 48-13)
4. CAM, Anita (6-0, LW: 5; def. Stanton 34-20)
5. Montezuma (7-0, LW: 6; def. Lone Tree 62-24)
6. Easton Valley (6-1, LW: 7; def. Dunkerton 57-0)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-0, LW: 9; def. Glidden-Ralston 49-0)
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-0, LW: 10; def. GMG 54-16)
9. Newell-Fonda (6-1, LW: 8; def. GTRA 55-6)
10. Fremont-Mills (3-1, LW: 4; lost to Central Valley, Neb. 25-16)
Next five teams (in order): Martensdale-St. Marys (7-0); BGM, Brooklyn (6-1); Janesville (6-1); Springville (5-2); New London (5-1)
