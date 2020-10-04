Coss' AP prep football ballot for Oct. 5

Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss votes weekly in the Iowa high school Associated Press football poll. Here is the ballot he submitted on Sunday for this week's poll that comes out Monday afternoon.
Next to each team is record, where Coss had them on his ballot last week and the team's result from this past week.
Class 4A
1. Southeast Polk (5-0, LW: 1; def. Ottumwa 69-21)
2. Dowling Catholic (4-1, LW: 2; def. Marshalltown 42-0)
3. Ankeny (5-1, LW: 3; def. Johnston 49-0)
4. Urbandale (5-0, LW: 4; idle)
5. Waukee (4-2, LW: 5; def. WDM Valley 31-23)
6. Pleasant Valley (6-0, LW: 6; def. Davenport West 54-0)
7. Iowa City West (3-0, LW: 7; def. Dubuque Senior 35-23)
8. Dubuque Hempstead (5-1, LW: 8; def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54-16)
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-2, LW: NR; def. Iowa City Liberty 48-14)
10. Cedar Falls (3-2; LW: NR; def. Cedar Rapids Washington 41-16)
Next five teams (in order): Bettendorf (3-2); Dubuque Senior (3-3); Johnston (3-3); West Des Moines Valley (1-4); Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-2)
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0, LW: 3; def. Grinnell 44-20)
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (5-0, LW: 1; def. ADM, Adel 16-14)
3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-0, LW: 2; idle)
4. Harlan (6-0, LW: 4; def. Creston/Orient-Macksburg 35-7)
5. Washington (6-0, LW: 5; def. Burlington 69-0)
6. Davenport Assumption (6-0, LW: 6; def. Clinton 63-6)
7. North Scott (3-1, LW: 8; def. Marion 38-7)
8. Webster City (6-0, LW: 10; def. Gilbert 54-13)
9. West Delaware (6-1, LW: NR; def. Western Dubuque 49-14)
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1, LW: NR; def. Sioux City Heelan 48-21)
Next five teams (in order): Pella (4-2); Ballard (5-1); Western Dubuque (4-2); Decorah (5-1); Glenwood (4-2)
Class 2A
1. PCM Monroe (6-0, LW: 1; def. Albia 57-0)
2. West Lyon (6-0, LW: 2; def. Sioux Center 26-12)
3. Williamsburg (6-0, LW: 3; def. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 56-0)
4. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0, LW: 4; def. MOC-Floyd Valley 43-0)
5. Waukon (4-1; LW: 5; def. Crestwood 54-0)
6. Camanche (5-1, LW: 7; def. Monticello 41-20)
7. Solon (4-2, LW: 9; def. Mount Vernon 42-14)
8. Atlantic (5-1, LW: 10; def. Shenandoah 28-0)
9. Mount Vernon (5-1, LW: 6; lost to Solon 42-14)
10. West Marshall (5-1, LW: NR; def. Clear Lake 21-13)
Next five teams (in order): Estherville-Lincoln Central (4-1); Sioux Center (4-2); Unity Christian (4-2); Monticello (4-1); Greene County (4-2)
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (6-0, LW: 1; def. Underwood 49-22)
2. Van Meter (6-0, LW: 2; def. Carroll Kuemper 35-18)
3. Sigourney-Keota (6-0, LW: 4; def. Mediapolis 31-14)
4. South Hamilton (6-0, LW: 7; def. East Marshall 52-7)
5. Emmetsburg (5-0, LW: 6; def. West Sioux 36-35)
6. Southeast Valley (6-0, LW: 8; def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38-20)
7. Underwood (5-1, LW: 3; lost to OABCIG 49-22)
8. South Central Calhoun (4-1, LW: 9; idle)
9. Waterloo Columbus (5-1, LW: NR; def. Jesup 56-14)
10. Mount Ayr (5-1, LW: 10; def. Interstate 35 26-6)
Next five teams (in order): Dyersville Beckman (4-1); Pleasantville (5-1); Cascade (4-2); West Sioux (4-2); West Branch (4-2)
Class A
1. Grundy Center (6-0, LW: 2; def. North Tama 47-0)
2. Saint Ansgar (6-0, LW: 1; def. Mason City Newman 44-34)
3. Iowa City Regina (5-1, LW: 3; def. Columbus Community 47-22)
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (6-0, LW: 4; def. Bellevue 39-6)
5. West Hancock (5-1, LW: 6; def. North Union 61-12)
6. MFL MarMac (5-1, LW: 8; def. South Winneshiek 36-22)
7. South Winneshiek (5-1, LW: 5; lost to MFL MarMac 36-22)
8. Wapsie Valley (5-1, LW: 7; def. Postville 66-0)
9. Lisbon (4-2, LW: 9; def. Highland 52-6)
10. Belle Plaine (5-1, LW: 10; def. Mid-Prairie 28-21)
Next five teams (in order): Logan-Magnolia (5-1); Lawton-Bronson (4-1); Council Bluffs St. Albert (3-2); Oakland Riverside (5-1); Southwest Valley (6-1)
8-Player
1. Don Bosco (4-0, LW: 1; def. Easton Valley 54-34)
2. Audubon (5-0, LW: 2; idle)
3. Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0, LW: 3; def. Newell-Fonda 30-28)
4. Fremont-Mills (3-0, LW: 4; idle)
5. CAM, Anita (5-0, LW: 6; idle)
6. Montezuma (6-0, LW: 7; def. WACO 55-20)
7. Easton Valley (5-1, LW: 8; lost to Don Bosco 54-34)
8. Newell-Fonda (5-1, LW: 5; lost to Remsen St. Mary’s 30-28)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-0, LW: 9; def. Stanton 49-12)
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0, LW: 10; def. HLV, Victor 40-24)
Next five teams (in order): Martensdale-St. Marys (6-0); BGM, Brooklyn (5-1); Janesville (5-1); Springville (4-2); Lenox (4-1)
