Coss' AP prep football ballot for Sept. 7

Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for this week's Iowa Associated Press prep football poll. The first set of rankings are to be released Tuesday afternoon:
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk (2-0, def. WDM Valley 40-21; Next: at Waukee Northwest)
2. Dowling Catholic (1-1, def. Waukee Northwest 17-10; Next: vs. Ankeny)
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0, def. Dubuque Senior 28-14; Next: vs. Cedar Falls)
4. Urbandale (2-0, def. Johnston 17-7; Next: vs. WDM Valley)
5. WDM Valley (1-1, lost to Southeast Polk 40-21; Next at Urbandale)
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-0, def. Bettendorf 28-7; Next: at Cedar Rapids Washington)
7. Pleasant Valley (1-1, def. Dubuque Hempstead 35-0; Next: vs. Linn-Mar)
8. Johnston (1-1, lost to Urbandale 17-7; Next: at Dallas Center-Grimes)
9. Des Moines Roosevelt (2-0, def. Waukee 19-3; Next: at Ottumwa)
10. Cedar Falls (1-1, def. Waterloo West 52-14; Next: at Cedar Rapids Prairie)
Next five: Ankeny (1-1); Iowa City West (1-1); Waukee Northwest (0-2); Iowa City High (2-0); Linn-Mar (2-0)
Class 4A
1. North Scott (2-0, def. Western Dubuque 33-13; Next: vs. Assumption)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0, def. West Delaware 23-21; Next: at Dubuque Wahlert)
3. Indianola (2-0, def. Glenwood 52-16; Next: at Pella)
4. Bondurant-Farrar (2-0, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 33-17; Next: at Gilbert)
5. Fort Dodge (2-0, def. Ames 42-21; Next: vs. Waterloo East)
6. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-0, def. Marion 26-9; Next: vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy)
7. Norwalk (2-0, def. Des Moines Lincoln 35-14; Next: at C.B. Lewis Central)
8. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0, def. Crestwood 48-6; Next: at Webster City)
9. Oskaloosa (2-0, def. Knoxville 35-0; Next: vs. Burlington)
10. Winterset (2-0, def. Creston 28-7; Next: vs. Van Meter)
Next five: Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1-1); Pella (1-1); Fort Madison (2-0); Decorah (1-1); Burlington (2-0)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (2-0, def. Grinnell 51-7; Next: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-0, def. Central Lyon 28-21; Next: at Harlan)
3. West Delaware (1-1, lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 23-21; Next: vs. Decorah)
4. Davenport Assumption (2-0, def. Dubuque Wahlert 48-14; Next: at North Scott)
5. Solon (2-0, def. Mount Vernon 21-17; Next: vs. Williamsburg)
6. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-0, def. Western Christian 34-13; Next: at Unity Christian)
7. ADM (2-0, def. Ballard 31-14; Next: at North Polk)
8. Humboldt (2-0, def. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 41-14; Next: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central)
9. Independence (2-0, def. Clear Creek Amana 28-14; Next: vs. West Liberty)
10. Central DeWitt (2-0, def. Camanche 14-7; Next: vs. Clinton)
Next five: Algona (2-0); Nevada (2-0); Mount Vernon (1-1); Fairfield (2-0); North Polk (1-1)
Class 2A
1. OABCIG (2-0, def. Storm Lake 42-10; Next: vs. East Sac County)
2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (2-0, def. West Lyon 40-7; Next: at Humboldt)
3. Spirit Lake (2-0, def. Forest City 49-0; Next: at Western Christian)
4. Southeast Valley (2-0, def. Emmetsburg 46-21; Next: vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL)
5. Monticello (2-0, def. Maquoketa 27-6; Next: vs. Dyersville Beckman)
6. Centerville (2-0, def. Albia 42-7; Next: vs. Sigourney-Keota)
7. Waukon (1-1, def. Decorah 15-0; Next: at Crestwood)
8. Jesup (2-0, def. Postville 64-14; Next: at Aplington-Parkersburg)
9. North Fayette Valley (2-0, def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 22-6; Next: at Postville)
10. Pocahontas Area (2-0, def. South Central Calhoun 7-0; Next: vs. Sioux Central)
Next five: PCM, Monroe (1-1); Clear Lake (1-1); West Lyon (1-1); West Marshall (1-1); Forest City (1-1)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (2-0, def. Williamsburg 20-0; Next: at Winterset)
2. Underwood (2-0, def. Clarinda 47-7; Next: at Council Bluffs St. Albert)
3. Iowa City Regina (2-0, def. West Liberty 34-6; Next: at Mid-Prairie)
4. Dyersville Beckman (2-0, def. Anamosa 38-0; Next: at Monticello)
5. West Sioux (2-0, def. Sioux Center 42-27; Next: vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock)
6. Pella Christian (2-0, def. Panorama 44-7; Next: at PCM, Monroe)
7. Dike-New Hartford (2-0, def. Grundy Center 13-10; Next: vs. Clear Lake)
8. Sigourney-Keota (2-0, def. Mid-Prairie 42-12; Next: at Centerville)
9. Denver (2-0, def. Union Community 32-6; Next: vs. Sumner-Fredricksburg)
10. Mediapolis (2-0, def. Tipton 35-0; Next: vs. West Burlington)
Next five: MFL MarMac (2-0); Cardinal (2-0); Cascade (1-1); Waterloo Columbus (1-1); Wilton (2-0)
Class A
1. West Hancock (2-0, def. Mason City Newman 32-6; Next: vs. Lake Mills)
2. North Tama (2-0, def. AGWSR 44-7; Next: at Hudson)
3. Oakland Riverside (2-0, def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 49-36; Next: vs. Mount Ayr)
4. North Linn (2-0, def. East Buchanan 20-0; Next: vs. Bellevue)
5. Woodbury Central (2-0, def. Logan-Magnolia 18-13; Next: at IKM-Manning)
6. Lawton-Bronson (2-0, def. Missouri Valley 66-32; Next: vs. LeMars Gehlen)
7. Saint Ansgar (1-1, def. West Fork 67-0; Next: vs. North Union)
8. Ogden (2-0, def. Wayne 54-12; Next: at Madrid)
9. Grundy Center (1-1, lost to Dike-New Hartford 13-10; Next: at Wapsie Valley)
10. Earlham (1-1, def. AHSTW 40-7; Next: at Sidney)
Next five: South O’Brien (2-0); Logan-Magnolia (1-1); Lisbon (1-1); Tri-Center (1-1); Wapello (1-1)
Class 8-Player
1. CAM (2-0, def. Woodbine 76-20; Next: at West Harrison)
2. Montezuma (3-0, def. Des Moines Grand View Christian 64-26; Next: vs. BGM)
3. Audubon (2-0, def. Boyer Valley 53-14; Next: vs. Fremont-Mills)
4. Easton Valley (2-0, def. Central Elkader 67-8; Next: at Midland)
5. Newell-Fonda (2-0, def. Siouxland Christian 75-14; Next: vs. River Valley)
6. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0, def. River Valley 59-0; Next: vs. Siouxland Christian)
7. Tripoli (2-0, def. Riceville 46-24; Next: at Janesville)
8. Lenox (2-0, def. East Mills 76-30; Next: at Bedford)
9. Algona Garrigan (2-0, def. North Iowa 20-16; Next: at West Bend-Mallard)