Coss' ballot for Iowa AP football poll

Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss votes in the weekly Iowa high school Associated Press football poll. Here is the ballot he submitted for the Monday, Sept. 21 poll.
Listed is the team, team record, where Coss had them on his ballot last week and the result of last week's game.
Class 4A
1. Southeast Polk (4-0, LW: 1; def. WDM Valley 34-7)
2. Dowling Catholic (3-1, LW: 3; def. Waukee 37-34)
3. Urbandale (4-0, LW: 4; def. Indianola 28-27)
4. Ankeny (3-1, LW: 6; def. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 68-0)
5. Johnston (3-1, LW: 7; def. Ankeny Centennial 14-7)
6. Waukee (2-2, LW: 2; lost to Dowling Catholic 37-34)
7. Iowa City West (2-0, LW: 8; idle)
8. West Des Moines Valley (1-2, LW: 5; lost to Southeast Polk 34-7)
9. Pleasant Valley (4-0, LW: 9; def. Davenport Central 31-7)
10. Bettendorf (2-1, LW: NR; def. Davenport North 21-0)
Next five teams (in order): Dubuque Hempstead (3-1); Dubuque Senior (2-2); Cedar Rapids Washington (3-1); Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-1); Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-2)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0, LW: 1; idle)
2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-0, LW: 2; def. Carroll 35-13)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0, LW: 3; def. Newton 45-20)
4. Harlan (4-0, LW: 4; def. Denison-Schleswig 35-0)
5. Washington (4-0, LW: 5; def. Mount Pleasant 41-27)
6. Davenport Assumption (4-0, LW: 6; def. Central DeWitt 31-6)
7. Western Dubuque (3-1, LW: 7; def. Waverly-Shell Rock 28-9)
8. North Scott (2-1, LW: 8; idle)
9. Decorah (4-0, LW: 9; def. Waterloo East 45-8)
10. Webster City (4-0, LW: 10; def. Humboldt 21-14)
Next five teams (in order): West Delaware (4-1); Glenwood (3-1); Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1); Pella (2-2); Ballard (3-1)
Class 2A
1. PCM Monroe (4-0, LW: 1; def. Saydel 68-0)
2. West Lyon (4-0, LW: 2; def. Unity Christian 48-27)
3. Williamsburg (4-0, LW: 3; def. West Burlington 34-14)
4. Waukon (3-1, LW: 4; def. Oelwein 58-12)
5. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0, LW: 7; def. Sheldon 50-14)
6. Des Moines Christian (2-0, LW: 5; idle)
7. Mount Vernon (4-0, LW: 6; def. Vinton-Shellsburg 21-13)
8. Sioux Center (4-0, LW: 9; def. MOC-Floyd Valley 27-0)
9. Camanche (3-1, LW: 10; def. Anamosa 42-0)
10. Monticello (3-0, LW: NR; def. Maquoketa 28-21)
Next five teams (in order): Solon (2-2); Maquoketa (1-1); West Liberty (3-1); Iowa Falls/Alden (3-1); Atlantic (3-1)
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (4-0, LW: 1; def. East Sac County 55-7)
2. South Central Calhoun (4-0, LW: 2; def. Pocahontas Area 40-7)
3. Van Meter (4-0, LW: 3; def. West Central Valley 48-6)
4. Underwood (4-0, LW: 4; def. Treynor 42-0)
5. Sigourney-Keota (4-0, LW: 5; def. Van Buren 48-13)
6. Emmetsburg (4-0, LW: 6; def. Sioux Central 27-0)
7. Pleasantville (4-0, LW: 9; def. Central Decatur 48-6)
8. Durant (3-0, LW: 8; idle)
9. South Hamilton (4-0, LW: NR; def. South Hardin 28-6)
10. Southeast Valley (4-0, LW: NR; def. Eagle Grove 60-0)
Next five teams (in order): Mount Ayr (3-1); West Sioux (3-1); Waterloo Columbus (3-1); Dyersville Beckman (2-1); Mediapolis (3-1)
Class A
1. Saint Ansgar (4-0, LW: 1; def. West Fork 54-21)
2. Grundy Center (4-0, LW: 2; def. Lynnville-Sully 65-14)
3. Iowa City Regina (3-1, LW: 3; def. Wapello 43-16)
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (4-0, LW: 4; def. East Buchanan 26-14)
5. Wapsie Valley (4-0, LW: 5; def. Starmont 28-8)
6. South Winneshiek (4-0, LW: 6; def. Postville 55-0)
7. West Hancock (3-1, LW: 9; def. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 55-14)
8. Lisbon (3-1, LW: 7; lost to West Liberty 14-12)
9. Ridge View (3-1, LW: NR; def. Logan-Magnolia 38-0)
10. Belle Plaine (3-1, LW: NR; def. BCLUW 20-7)
Next five teams (in order): MFL MarMac (3-1); Woodbury Central (3-1); Lawton-Bronson (3-1); Logan-Magnolia (3-1); Council Bluffs St. Albert (2-2)
8-Player
1. Don Bosco (2-0, LW: 1; idle)
2. Audubon (4-0, LW: 2; def. Boyer Valley 80-0)
3. Fremont-Mills (3-0, LW: 3; idle)
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0, LW: 4; def. West Bend-Mallard 56-6)
5. Newell-Fonda (4-0, LW: 5; def. AGWSR 41-6)
6. CAM, Anita (4-0, LW: 6; def. East Mills 42-24)
7. Montezuma (4-0, LW: 7; def. English Valleys 49-12)
8. Easton Valley (4-0, LW: 8; def. Springville 65-48)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0, LW: NR; def. West Harrison 44-8)
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0, LW: 10; def. Collins-Maxwell 8-6)
Next five teams (in order): Lenox (4-0); Springville (3-1); Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0); Tripoli (4-0); Woodbine (4-0)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!