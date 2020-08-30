Coss' ballot for Iowa AP football poll

Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss votes each week in the Associated Press Iowa high school football poll. Here is the ballot he submitted for the first poll, which will be released Monday afternoon.
Class 4A
1. Dowling Catholic (1-0, def. Indianola 25-14)
2. West Des Moines Valley (1-0, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 40-20)
3. Ankeny (1-0, def. Ankeny Centennial 48-6)
4. Southeast Polk (1-0, def. Waukee 21-10)
5. Cedar Falls (1-0, def. Dubuque Senior 24-16)
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0, def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 35-34 OT)
7. Urbandale (1-0, def. Johnston 50-34)
8. Iowa City West (1-0, def. Iowa City Liberty 27-0)
9. Waukee (0-1, lost to Southeast Polk 21-10)
10. Dubuque Hempstead (1-0, def. Linn-Mar 28-7)
Next five teams (in order): Pleasant Valley (1-0); Bettendorf (0-1); Fort Dodge (1-0); Johnston (0-1); Dubuque Senior (0-1)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (1-0, def. Pella 30-6)
2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1-0, def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 28-3)
3. North Scott (1-0, def. Muscatine 26-0)
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0, def. Western Dubuque 38-21)
5. Harlan (1-0, def. Grinnell 40-28)
6. Washington (1-0, def. Bettendorf 19-10)
7. West Delaware (2-0, def. Dubuque Wahlert 35-0)
8. Davenport Assumption (1-0, def. Davenport West 54-0)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0, def. Sioux City West 49-0)
10. Western Dubuque (0-1, lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 38-21)
Next five teams (in order): Pella (0-1); Decorah (1-0); Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0); Glenwood (1-0); Carroll (1-0)
Class 2A
1. PCM Monroe (1-0, def. Newton 44-18)
2. West Lyon (1-0, def. Storm Lake 53-12)
3. Williamsburg (1-0, def. Solon 17-14)
4. Clear Lake (1-0, def. Aplington-Parkersburg 54-21)
5. Waukon (0-1, lost to Decorah 19-18)
6. Solon (0-1, lost to Williamsburg 17-14)
7. Des Moines Christian (1-0, def. Pella Christian 29-24)
8. West Liberty (1-0, def. Mediapolis 28-14)
9. Mount Vernon (1-0, def. Camanche 27-14)
10. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-0, def. West Hancock 14-6)
Next five teams (in order): Sioux Center (1-0); Unity Christian (1-0); Maquoketa (0-0); Spirit Lake (0-1); Independence (1-0)
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (1-0, def. Ridge View 49-0)
2. South Central Calhoun (1-0, def. Carroll Kuemper 14-0)
3. Van Meter (1-0, def. Winterset 33-14)
4. West Branch (1-0, def. Tipton 17-8)
5. Dike-New Hartford (1-0, def. Oskaloosa 47-27)
6. West Sioux (1-0, def. Spirit Lake 14-7)
7. Underwood (1-0, def. Atlantic 39-0)
8. Sigourney-Keota (1-0, def. Mid-Prairie 27-21)
9. Mount Ayr (1-0, def. Albia 36-7)
10. Wilton (1-0, def. Highland 36-30)
Next five teams (in order): Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-0); Durant (1-0); Emmetsburg (1-0); Panorama (0-1); Western Christian (0-1)
Class A
1. Saint Ansgar (1-0, def. Osage 35-12)
2. Iowa City Regina (0-1, lost to Pleasant Valley 45-13)
3. Grundy Center (1-0, def. Panorama 20-14)
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0, def. Wapsie Valley 47-6)
5. Wapsie Valley (1-0, def. Denver 42-20)
6. South Winneshiek (1-0, def. North Fayette Valley 20-10)
7. Woodbury Central (1-0, def. Lawton-Bronson 21-8)
8. Lisbon (1-0, def. Belle Plaine 20-0)
9. West Hancock (0-1, lost to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14-6)
10. Tri-Center (1-0, def. IKM-Manning 42-7)
Next five teams (in order): Lynnville-Sully (1-0); Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-1); Akron-Westfield (1-0); Southwest Valley (2-0); Earlham (1-0)
8-Player
1. Don Bosco (1-0, def. West Central 78-6)
2. Audubon (1-0, def. Exira-EHK 55-0)
3. Fremont-Mills (1-0, def. Bedford 53-0)
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0, def. River Valley 56-20)
5. Newell-Fonda (1-0, def. Harris-Lake Park 54-7)
6. CAM, Anita (1-0, def. Griswold 60-8)
7. Montezuma (1-0, def. Kingsley-Pierson 39-38)
8. Easton Valley (1-0, def. Janesville 40-35)
9. Springville (1-0, def. Central City 60-14)
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0, def. Meskwaki Settlement 50-34)
Next five teams (in order): New London (1-0); Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-0); BGM (1-0); Janesville (0-1); Iowa Valley (1-0)
