Coss' ballot for Iowa AP prep football poll

Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss votes in the weekly Iowa high school Associated Press football poll.
Here is the ballot he submitted for Week 2, with team's record, result from last week and where Coss had them in his Week 1 ballot:
Class 4A
1. Dowling Catholic (2-0, Last week: 1), def. WDM Valley 22-0
2. Southeast Polk (2-0, LW: 4), def. Ankeny Centennial 29-0
3. Cedar Falls (2-0, LW: 5), def. Waterloo West 39-0
4. Waukee (1-1, LW: 9), def. Ankeny 21-17
5. West Des Moines Valley (1-1, LW: 2), lost to Dowling Catholic 22-0
6. Urbandale (2-0, LW: 7), def. Ames 40-13
7. Ankeny (1-1, LW: 3), lost to Waukee 21-17
8. Iowa City West (2-0, LW: 8), def. Iowa City High 56-20
9. Pleasant Valley (2-0, LW: NR), def. North Scott 24-10
10. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-0, LW: NR), def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28-21
Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-1); Bettendorf (0-1); Fort Dodge (2-0); Johnston (1-1); Davenport North (1-0)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (2-0, LW: 1), def. North Polk 35-14
2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2-0, LW: 2), def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49-28
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0, LW: 4), def. Linn-Mar 24-20
4. Harlan (2-0, LW: 5), def. Pella 21-18
5. Washington (2-0, LW: 6), def. Solon 33-18
6. West Delaware (3-0, LW: 7), def. Clinton 55-6
7. Davenport Assumption (2-0, LW: 8), def. Davenport Central 48-14
8. North Scott (1-1, LW: 3), lost to Pleasant Valley 24-10
9. Western Dubuque (1-1, LW: 10), def. Dubuque Hempstead 40-37
10. Glenwood (2-0, LW: NR), def. Treynor 37-0
Next five teams (in order): Webster City (2-0); Decorah (2-0); Ballard (2-0); Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1); Gilbert (2-0)
Class 2A
1. PCM Monroe (2-0, LW: 1), def. Pella Christian 42-7
2. West Lyon (2-0, LW: 2), def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28-0
3. Williamsburg (2-0, LW: 3), def. Benton Community 40-22
4. Waukon (1-1, LW: 5), def. Waverly-Shell Rock 45-10
5. Des Moines Christian (2-0, LW: 7), def. Chariton 36-0
6. West Liberty (2-0, LW: 8), def. West Branch 20-7
7. Mount Vernon (2-0, LW: 9), def. Oelwein 41-20
8. Clear Lake (1-1, LW: 4), lost to Iowa City Regina 21-20
9. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0, LW: NR), def. West Sioux 40-0
10. Sioux Center (2-0, LW: NR), def. Western Christian 20-14
Next five teams (in order): Solon (0-2); Unity Christian (2-0); Maquoketa (0-0); Estherville-Lincoln Central (2-0); Camanche (1-1)
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (2-0, LW: 1), def. Spirit Lake 27-21
2. South Central Calhoun (2-0, LW: 2), def. Greene County 34-7
3. Van Meter (2-0, LW: 3), def. Earlham 40-0
4. Underwood (2-0, LW: 7), def. Tri-Center 41-8
5. Sigourney-Keota (2-0, LW: 8), def. Union La Porte City 48-14
6. Mount Ayr (2-0, LW: 9), def. Nodaway Valley 41-13
7. West Branch (1-1, LW: 4), lost to West Liberty 20-7
8. Emmetsburg (2-0, LW: NR), def. Algona 34-27
9. Pleasantville (2-0, LW: NR), def. Lynnville-Sully 56-29
10. Durant (2-0, LW: NR), def. Louisa-Muscatine 49-0
Next five teams (in order): Dike-New Hartford (1-1); Panorama (1-1); Pocahontas Area (2-0); East Marshall (2-0); Southeast Valley (2-0)
Class A
1. Saint Ansgar (2-0, LW: 1), def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23-6
2. Grundy Center (2-0, LW: 3), def. Dike-New Hartford 35-0
3. Iowa City Regina (1-1, LW: 2), def. Clear Lake 21-20
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0, LW: 4), def. Starmont 14-0
5. Wapsie Valley (2-0, LW: 5), def. East Buchanan 33-8
6. South Winneshiek (2-0, LW: 6), def. North Tama 33-6
7. Lisbon (2-0, LW: 8), def. Wilton 26-20
8. Logan-Magnolia (2-0, LW: NR), def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 28-7
9. West Hancock (1-1, LW: 10), def. Forest City 13-7
10. Southwest Valley (3-0, LW: NR), def. Red Oak 46-7
Next five teams (in order): Westwood (2-0); MFL MarMac (2-0); Fort Dodge St. Edmond (2-0); Oakland Riverside (2-0); Mason City Newman (2-0)
8-Player
1. Don Bosco (1-0, LW: 1), idle
2. Audubon (2-0, LW: 2), def. Ar-We-Va 49-6
3. Fremont-Mills (2-0, LW: 3), def. Griswold 74-16
4. Remsen St. Mary's (2-0, LW: 4), def. Harris-Lake Park 52-0
5. Newell-Fonda (2-0, LW: 5), def. River Valley 42-26
6. CAM, Anita (2-0, LW: 6), def. Bedford 48-8
7. Montezuma (2-0, LW: 7), def. Winfield-Mount Union 73-32
8. Easton Valley (2-0, LW: 8), def. Central City 85-0
9. Springville (2-0, LW: 9), def. Central Elkader 81-0
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0, LW: 10), def. Iowa Valley 44-8
Next five teams (in order): New London (2-0); Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0); BGM, Brooklyn (2-0); Janesville (1-1); Southeast Warren (2-0)
