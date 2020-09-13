Coss' ballot for Iowa AP prep football poll

Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for this week's Iowa high school Associated Press football poll. It has each team's record, result from this past week and where Coss had them in his poll last week. The actual poll will be released Monday afternoon.
Class 4A
1. Southeast Polk (3-0, Last week: 2; def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 69-13)
2. Waukee (2-1, LW: 4; def. Ankeny Centennial 24-7)
3. Dowling Catholic (2-1, LW: 1; lost to Johnston 18-15)
4. Urbandale (3-0, LW: 6; def. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 36-0)
5. West Des Moines Valley (1-1, LW: 5; idle)
6. Ankeny (2-1, LW: 7; def. Fort Dodge 52-18)
7. Johnston (2-1, LW: NR; def. Dowling Catholic 18-15)
8. Iowa City West (2-0, LW: 8; idle)
9. Pleasant Valley (3-0, LW: 9; def. Muscatine 21-14)
10. Cedar Rapids Washington (3-0, LW: 10; def. Marshalltown 6-0)
Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-1); Bettendorf (1-1); Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-2); Cedar Falls (2-1); Davenport North (2-0)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0, LW: 1; def. Perry 48-0)
2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (3-0, LW: 2; def. Creston 34-7)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0, LW: 3; def. Clear Creek Amana 30-7)
4. Harlan (3-0, LW: 4; def. Glenwood 22-13)
5. Washington (3-0, LW: 5; def. Fort Madison 29-7)
6. Davenport Assumption (3-0, LW: 7; def. Marion 42-0)
7. Western Dubuque (2-1, LW: 9; def. Indianola 21-19)
8. North Scott (2-1, LW: 8; def. Central DeWitt 7-0)
9. Decorah (3-0, LW: NR; def. West Delaware 31-27)
10. Webster City (3-0, LW: NR; def. Ballard 8-7)
Next five teams (in order): West Delaware (3-1); Glenwood (2-1); Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1); Ballard (2-1); Pella (1-2)
Class 2A
1. PCM Monroe (3-0, LW: 1; def. Chariton 60-0)
2. West Lyon (3-0, LW: 2; def. MOC-Floyd Valley 35-0)
3. Williamsburg (3-0, LW: 3; def. Davis County 54-14)
4. Waukon (2-1, LW: 4; def. New Hampton 34-14)
5. Des Moines Christian (2-0, LW: 5; idle)
6. Mount Vernon (3-0, LW: 7; def. Center Point-Urbana 22-8)
7. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0, LW: 9; def. Unity Christian 21-0)
8. Maquoketa (1-0, LW: NR; def. West Liberty 27-6)
9. Sioux Center (3-0, LW: 10; def. Sheldon 41-18)
10. Camanche (2-1, LW: NR; def. Tipton 35-12)
Next five teams (in order): Solon (1-2); Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-0); West Liberty (2-1); Iowa Falls/Alden (2-1); Unity Christian (2-1)
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (3-0, LW: 1; def. Missouri Valley 54-0)
2. South Central Calhoun (3-0, LW: 2; def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49-13)
3. Van Meter (3-0, LW: 3; def. Panorama 30-0)
4. Underwood (3-0, LW: 4; def. MVAOCOU 51-6)
5. Sigourney-Keota (3-0, LW: 5; def. Louisa-Muscatine 41-0)
6. Emmetsburg (3-0, LW: 8; def. Hinton 41-0)
7. Pocahontas Area (3-0, LW: NR; def. Eagle Grove 63-14)
8. Durant (3-0, LW: 9; def. Wilton 35-28)
9. Pleasantville (3-0, LW: NR; def. Mount Ayr 13-7)
10. South Hardin (3-0, LW: NR; def. East Marshall 28-7)
Next five teams (in order): Southeast Valley (3-0); South Hamilton (3-0); Mount Ayr (2-1); Cascade (2-1); West Sioux (2-1)
Class A
1. Saint Ansgar (3-0, LW: 1; def. Nashua-Plainfield 42-0)
2. Grundy Center (3-0, LW: 2; def. North Mahaska 42-0)
3. Iowa City Regina (2-1, LW: 3; def. North Cedar 62-0)
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0, LW: 4; def. Alburnett 7-0)
5. Wapsie Valley (3-0, LW: 5; def. MFL MarMac 21-20)
6. South Winneshiek (3-0, LW: 6; def. Clayton Ridge 39-7)
7. Lisbon (3-0, LW: 7; def. Columbus Community 57-0)
8. Logan-Magnolia (3-0, LW: 8; def. Westwood 38-14)
9. West Hancock (2-1, LW: 9; def. Algona Garrigan 35-0)
10. Southwest Valley (4-0, LW: 10; def. AHSTW 28-14)
Next five teams (in order): Fort Dodge St. Edmond (3-0); West Fork (2-0); MFL MarMac (2-1); Belle Plaine (2-1); Bellevue (2-1)
8-Player
1. Don Bosco (2-0, LW: 1; def. Central City 74-0)
2. Audubon (3-0, LW: 2; def. West Harrison/Whiting 57-9)
3. Fremont-Mills (3-0, LW: 3; def. East Mills 50-25)
4. Remsen St. Mary's (2-0, LW: 4; idle)
5. Newell-Fonda (3-0, LW: 5; def. West Bend-Mallard 55-0)
6. CAM, Anita (3-0, LW: 6; def. East Union 72-0)
7. Montezuma (3-0, LW: 7; def. New London 56-20)
8. Easton Valley (3-0, LW: 8; def. Lansing Kee High 54-14)
9. Springville (3-0, LW: 9; def. Clarksville 82-0)
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0, LW: 10; def. BGM 20-6)
Next five teams (in order): Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0); English Valleys (3-0); Southeast Warren (3-0); Martensdale-St. Marys (3-0); Tripoli (3-0)
