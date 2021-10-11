 Skip to main content
Coss' ballot for Oct. 12 Iowa AP prep football poll
Coss' ballot for Oct. 12 Iowa AP prep football poll

_LNS0819.JPG

North Scott's Jakob Nelson cradles the football in the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown reception from Grayson Juel earlier this season. The Lancers are 7-0 heading into Friday's regular-season home finale against Fort Madison.

 JonGremmels

Class 5A

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-0, def. Davenport West 43-0; Next: vs. Johnston)

2. Southeast Polk (6-1, def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-20; Next: at Ankeny Centennial)

3. WDM Valley (6-1, def. Des Moines Lincoln 49-20; Next: vs. West Des Moines Dowling)

4. Ankeny (5-2, def. Des Moines North 56-7; Next: at Waukee Northwest)

5. Urbandale (6-1, def. Sioux City West 56-6; Next: vs. Waukee)

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2, lost to Southeast Polk 21-20; Next: vs. Iowa City West)

7. Linn-Mar (6-1, def. Ottumwa 56-0; Next: at Davenport Central)

8. Pleasant Valley (5-2, def. Iowa City High 31-14; Next: at Dubuque Senior)

9. Iowa City High (6-1, lost to Pleasant Valley 31-14; Next: vs. Davenport West)

10. West Des Moines Dowling (4-3, def. Ames 49-6; Next: at WDM Valley)

Next five: Dubuque Senior (5-2); Cedar Falls (5-2); Waukee Northwest (4-3); Bettendorf (3-4); Ankeny Centennial (3-4)

Class 4A

1. North Scott (7-0, def. Clinton 41-7; Next: vs. Fort Madison)

2. Bondurant-Farrar (7-0, def. Boone 43-0; Next: at Indianola)

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1, def. Clear Creek Amana 34-7; Next: at Newton)

4. Norwalk (6-1, def. Perry 42-0; Next: vs. Carlisle)

5. Indianola (6-1, def. Carlisle 38-14; Next: vs. Bondurant-Farrar)

6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-2, def. Glenwood 42-19; Next: vs. Dallas Center-Grimes)

7. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1, def. Mason City 64-20; Next: at Western Dubuque)

8. Winterset (6-1, def. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 54-20; Next: vs. Des Moines Hoover)

9. Webster City (5-2, def. Spencer 21-7; Next: at Storm Lake)

10. Decorah (5-2, def. Marion 52-6; Next: vs. Waterloo East)

Next five: Spencer (5-2); Clear Creek Amana (5-2); Western Dubuque (4-3); Pella (3-4); Fort Madison (6-1)

Class 3A

1. Harlan (7-0, def. ADM, Adel 58-30; Next: vs. Creston)

2. West Delaware (6-1, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41-3; Next: at Independence)

3. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-0, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-10; Next: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley)

4. Solon (7-0, def. Fairfield 56-7; Next: at Grinnell)

5. Independence (5-0, def. Charles City 42-0; Next: vs. West Delaware)

6. Humboldt (7-0, def. Gilbert 34-10; Next: vs. Nevada)

7. Nevada (7-0, def. Algona 28-14; Next: at Humboldt)

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2, lost to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35-10; Next: at Sioux City Heelan)

9. Benton Community (6-1, def. Assumption 23-3; Next: at Maquoketa)

10. Grinnell (5-2, def. West Burlington 49-7; Next: vs. Solon)

Next five: ADM, Adel (5-2); Algona (5-2); Davenport Assumption (4-3); Central DeWitt (5-2); Mount Vernon (4-3)

Class 2A

1. Southeast Valley (7-0, def. Pocahontas Area 40-3; Next: at Spirit Lake)

2. Waukon (6-1, def. Jesup 26-14; Next: vs. Union Community)

3. OABCIG (6-1, def. Estherville-Lincoln Central 22-21; Next: at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)

4. West Marshall (6-1, def. Roland-Story 50-21; Next: at Albia)

5. West Lyon (5-2, def. Unity Christian 27-14; Next: at Cherokee)

6. Greene County (6-1, def. Shenandoah 54-6; Next: at Clarke)

7. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-3, def. Sheldon 55-0; Next: vs. Okoboji)

8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (4-3, lost to OABCIG 22-21; Next: vs. Pocahontas Area)

9. Spirit Lake (5-2, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55-6; Next: vs. Southeast Valley)

10. North Fayette Valley (6-1, def. Union Community 27-21; Next: vs. Oelwein)

Next five: Williamsburg (4-3); Monticello (5-2); Clear Lake (5-2); Camanche (4-3); Unity Christian (4-3)

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (7-0, def. Interstate 35 43-0; Next: vs. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center)

2. Underwood (7-0, def. West Monona 70-0; Next: vs. Carroll Kuemper)

3. Iowa City Regina (7-0, def. West Branch 26-8; Next: vs. Durant)

4. Dike-New Hartford (7-0, def. Denver 35-10; Next: at Central Springs)

5. Dyersville Beckman (7-0, def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 28-0; Next: vs. MFL MarMac)

6. Sigourney-Keota (7-0, def. Central Decatur 37-9; Next: vs. Van Buren County)

7. Pella Christian (6-1, def. Cardinal Eldon 52-8; Next: vs. Central Decatur)

8. West Sioux (6-1, def. Sibley-Ocheyedan 35-0; Next: at Sioux Central)

9. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center (7-0, def. Panorama 70-0; Next: at Van Meter)

10. Denver (6-1, lost to Dike-New Hartford 35-10; Next: at South Hardin)

Next five: Waterloo Columbus (5-2); MFL MarMac (6-1); South Central Calhoun (6-1); West Branch (5-2); Treynor (5-2)

Class A

1. West Hancock (7-0, def. Saint Ansgar 35-0; Next: vs. North Butler)

2. North Linn (7-0, def. Hudson 36-0; Next vs. Maquoketa Valley)

3. Grundy Center (6-1, def. BCLUW 46-7; Next: vs. North Tama)

4. Logan-Magnolia (6-1, def. AHSTW 49-19; Next: vs. Lawton-Bronson)

5. North Butler (7-0, def. Lake Mills 40-7; Next: at West Hancock)

6. Lisbon (6-1, def. Highland 43-0; Next: at Starmont)

7. Woodbury Central (6-1, lost to Tri-Center 26-23; Next: at Missouri Valley)

8. North Tama (6-1, lost to Wapsie Valley 14-0; Next: at Grundy Center)

9. East Buchanan (6-1, def. Clayton Ridge 30-0; Next: vs. South Winneshiek)

10. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (5-2, def. Hinton 61-13; Next: at Akron-Westfield)

Next five: Southwest Valley (6-1); Belle Plaine (6-1); Wapsie Valley (5-2); Wapello (5-2); Mount Ayr (5-2)

8-Player

1. Anita CAM (7-0, def. Coon Rapids-Bayard 82-22; Next: at Boyer Valley)

2. Montezuma (8-0, def. Baxter 45-24; Next: vs. Woodward Academy)

3. Easton Valley (7-0, def. Edgewood-Colesburg 60-14; Next: at Lansing Kee)

4. Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0, def. Ar-We-Va 64-20; Next: vs. Glidden-Ralston)

5. Audubon (6-1, def. West Harrison 50-8; Next: at Woodbine)

6. Turkey Valley (7-0, def. Tripoli 46-12; Next: at West Central)

7. Lenox (7-0, def. Martensdale-St. Marys 62-20; Next: at Fremont-Mills)

8. Newell-Fonda (6-1, def. Glidden-Ralston 49-7; Next: vs. Ar-We-Va)

9. WACO (8-0, def. Winfield-Mount Union 47-20; Next: To be determined)

10. Lansing Kee (7-0, def. Midland 48-20; Next: vs. Easton Valley)

Next five: Janesville (6-1); Don Bosco (5-2); Baxter (6-1); Fremont-Mills (5-2); Harris-Lake Park (5-2)

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 21 years, the last nine at the Q-C Times.

