Coss' ballot for Oct. 12 Iowa AP prep football poll

Class 5A
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-0, def. Davenport West 43-0; Next: vs. Johnston)
2. Southeast Polk (6-1, def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-20; Next: at Ankeny Centennial)
3. WDM Valley (6-1, def. Des Moines Lincoln 49-20; Next: vs. West Des Moines Dowling)
4. Ankeny (5-2, def. Des Moines North 56-7; Next: at Waukee Northwest)
5. Urbandale (6-1, def. Sioux City West 56-6; Next: vs. Waukee)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2, lost to Southeast Polk 21-20; Next: vs. Iowa City West)
7. Linn-Mar (6-1, def. Ottumwa 56-0; Next: at Davenport Central)
8. Pleasant Valley (5-2, def. Iowa City High 31-14; Next: at Dubuque Senior)
9. Iowa City High (6-1, lost to Pleasant Valley 31-14; Next: vs. Davenport West)
10. West Des Moines Dowling (4-3, def. Ames 49-6; Next: at WDM Valley)
Next five: Dubuque Senior (5-2); Cedar Falls (5-2); Waukee Northwest (4-3); Bettendorf (3-4); Ankeny Centennial (3-4)
Class 4A
1. North Scott (7-0, def. Clinton 41-7; Next: vs. Fort Madison)
2. Bondurant-Farrar (7-0, def. Boone 43-0; Next: at Indianola)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1, def. Clear Creek Amana 34-7; Next: at Newton)
4. Norwalk (6-1, def. Perry 42-0; Next: vs. Carlisle)
5. Indianola (6-1, def. Carlisle 38-14; Next: vs. Bondurant-Farrar)
6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-2, def. Glenwood 42-19; Next: vs. Dallas Center-Grimes)
7. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1, def. Mason City 64-20; Next: at Western Dubuque)
8. Winterset (6-1, def. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 54-20; Next: vs. Des Moines Hoover)
9. Webster City (5-2, def. Spencer 21-7; Next: at Storm Lake)
10. Decorah (5-2, def. Marion 52-6; Next: vs. Waterloo East)
Next five: Spencer (5-2); Clear Creek Amana (5-2); Western Dubuque (4-3); Pella (3-4); Fort Madison (6-1)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (7-0, def. ADM, Adel 58-30; Next: vs. Creston)
2. West Delaware (6-1, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41-3; Next: at Independence)
3. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-0, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-10; Next: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley)
4. Solon (7-0, def. Fairfield 56-7; Next: at Grinnell)
5. Independence (5-0, def. Charles City 42-0; Next: vs. West Delaware)
6. Humboldt (7-0, def. Gilbert 34-10; Next: vs. Nevada)
7. Nevada (7-0, def. Algona 28-14; Next: at Humboldt)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2, lost to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35-10; Next: at Sioux City Heelan)
9. Benton Community (6-1, def. Assumption 23-3; Next: at Maquoketa)
10. Grinnell (5-2, def. West Burlington 49-7; Next: vs. Solon)
Next five: ADM, Adel (5-2); Algona (5-2); Davenport Assumption (4-3); Central DeWitt (5-2); Mount Vernon (4-3)
Class 2A
1. Southeast Valley (7-0, def. Pocahontas Area 40-3; Next: at Spirit Lake)
2. Waukon (6-1, def. Jesup 26-14; Next: vs. Union Community)
3. OABCIG (6-1, def. Estherville-Lincoln Central 22-21; Next: at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)
4. West Marshall (6-1, def. Roland-Story 50-21; Next: at Albia)
5. West Lyon (5-2, def. Unity Christian 27-14; Next: at Cherokee)
6. Greene County (6-1, def. Shenandoah 54-6; Next: at Clarke)
7. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-3, def. Sheldon 55-0; Next: vs. Okoboji)
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (4-3, lost to OABCIG 22-21; Next: vs. Pocahontas Area)
9. Spirit Lake (5-2, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55-6; Next: vs. Southeast Valley)
10. North Fayette Valley (6-1, def. Union Community 27-21; Next: vs. Oelwein)
Next five: Williamsburg (4-3); Monticello (5-2); Clear Lake (5-2); Camanche (4-3); Unity Christian (4-3)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (7-0, def. Interstate 35 43-0; Next: vs. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center)
2. Underwood (7-0, def. West Monona 70-0; Next: vs. Carroll Kuemper)
3. Iowa City Regina (7-0, def. West Branch 26-8; Next: vs. Durant)
4. Dike-New Hartford (7-0, def. Denver 35-10; Next: at Central Springs)
5. Dyersville Beckman (7-0, def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 28-0; Next: vs. MFL MarMac)
6. Sigourney-Keota (7-0, def. Central Decatur 37-9; Next: vs. Van Buren County)
7. Pella Christian (6-1, def. Cardinal Eldon 52-8; Next: vs. Central Decatur)
8. West Sioux (6-1, def. Sibley-Ocheyedan 35-0; Next: at Sioux Central)
9. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center (7-0, def. Panorama 70-0; Next: at Van Meter)
10. Denver (6-1, lost to Dike-New Hartford 35-10; Next: at South Hardin)
Next five: Waterloo Columbus (5-2); MFL MarMac (6-1); South Central Calhoun (6-1); West Branch (5-2); Treynor (5-2)
Class A
1. West Hancock (7-0, def. Saint Ansgar 35-0; Next: vs. North Butler)
2. North Linn (7-0, def. Hudson 36-0; Next vs. Maquoketa Valley)
3. Grundy Center (6-1, def. BCLUW 46-7; Next: vs. North Tama)
4. Logan-Magnolia (6-1, def. AHSTW 49-19; Next: vs. Lawton-Bronson)
5. North Butler (7-0, def. Lake Mills 40-7; Next: at West Hancock)
6. Lisbon (6-1, def. Highland 43-0; Next: at Starmont)
7. Woodbury Central (6-1, lost to Tri-Center 26-23; Next: at Missouri Valley)
8. North Tama (6-1, lost to Wapsie Valley 14-0; Next: at Grundy Center)
9. East Buchanan (6-1, def. Clayton Ridge 30-0; Next: vs. South Winneshiek)
10. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (5-2, def. Hinton 61-13; Next: at Akron-Westfield)
Next five: Southwest Valley (6-1); Belle Plaine (6-1); Wapsie Valley (5-2); Wapello (5-2); Mount Ayr (5-2)
8-Player
1. Anita CAM (7-0, def. Coon Rapids-Bayard 82-22; Next: at Boyer Valley)
2. Montezuma (8-0, def. Baxter 45-24; Next: vs. Woodward Academy)
3. Easton Valley (7-0, def. Edgewood-Colesburg 60-14; Next: at Lansing Kee)
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0, def. Ar-We-Va 64-20; Next: vs. Glidden-Ralston)
5. Audubon (6-1, def. West Harrison 50-8; Next: at Woodbine)
6. Turkey Valley (7-0, def. Tripoli 46-12; Next: at West Central)
7. Lenox (7-0, def. Martensdale-St. Marys 62-20; Next: at Fremont-Mills)
8. Newell-Fonda (6-1, def. Glidden-Ralston 49-7; Next: vs. Ar-We-Va)
9. WACO (8-0, def. Winfield-Mount Union 47-20; Next: To be determined)