Coss' ballot for Oct. 5 Iowa AP prep football poll
093021-qc-spt-city-high-north-fb-012

Iowa City High's Joey Bouska (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Davenport North during last Thursday's game. The Little Hawks (6-0) visit Pleasant Valley on Friday night.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Class 5A

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-0, def. Cedar Falls 42-14; Next: at Davenport West)

2. Southeast Polk (5-1, def. Linn-Mar 38-15; Next: at Cedar Rapids Prairie)

3. WDM Valley (5-1, def. Ankeny 38-35; Next: at Des Moines Lincoln)

4. Iowa City High (6-0, def. Davenport North 42-0; Next: at Pleasant Valley)

5. Ankeny (4-2, lost to WDM Valley 38-35; Next: vs. Des Moines North)

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-1, def. Waterloo West 55-7; Next: vs. Southeast Polk)

7. Urbandale (5-1, def. Ankeny Centennial 19-18; Next: at Sioux City West)

8. West Des Moines Dowling (3-3, def. Johnston 38-3; Next: vs. Ames)

9. Linn-Mar (5-1, lost to Southeast Polk 38-15; Next: vs. Ottumwa)

10. Pleasant Valley (4-2, def. Bettendorf 14-13; Next: vs. Iowa City High)

Next five: Dubuque Senior (4-2); Cedar Falls (4-2); Ankeny Centennial (3-3); Waukee Northwest (3-3); Bettendorf (2-4)

Class 4A

1. North Scott (6-0, def. Burlington 42-0; Next: at Clinton)

2. Bondurant-Farrar (6-0, def. Perry 62-7; Next: vs. Boone)

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-1, def. Pella 28-3; Next: vs. Clear Creek Amana)

4. Norwalk (5-1, def. Indianola 45-30; Next: at Perry)

5. Indianola (5-1, lost to Norwalk 45-30; Next: at Carlisle)

6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-2, def. Des Moines Hoover 56-0; Next: at Glenwood)

7. Waverly-Shell Rock (5-1, def. Marion 42-0; Next: vs. Mason City)

8. Fort Madison (6-0, def. Clinton 58-14; Next: vs. Iowa City Liberty)

9. Winterset (5-1, def. Glenwood 40-11; Next: at C.B. Thomas Jefferson)

10. Spencer (5-1, def. Fort Dodge 28-0; Next: vs. Webster City)

Next five: Webster City (4-2); Clear Creek Amana (5-1); Decorah (4-2); Western Dubuque (3-3); Newton (5-1)

Class 3A

1. Harlan (6-0, def. Atlantic 55-7; Next: at ADM, Adel)

2. West Delaware (5-1, def. South Tama 50-0; Next: vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL)

3. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-0, def. Sioux Center 48-16; Next: at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

4. Solon (6-0, def. Washington 44-21; Next: vs. Fairfield)

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1, def. MOC-Floyd Valley 39-14; Next: vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

6. Independence (6-0, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40-13; Next: at Charles City)

7. Humboldt (6-0, def. North Polk 52-31; Next: at Gilbert)

8. Nevada (6-0, def. Ballard 34-13; Next: vs. Algona)

9. ADM, Adel (5-1, def. Creston 42-0; Next: vs. Harlan)

10. Davenport Assumption (4-2, def. Mount Vernon 24-12; Next: at Benton Community)

Next five: Algona (5-1); Benton Community (5-1); Central DeWitt (4-2); Fairfield (5-1); Mount Vernon (3-3)

Class 2A

1. Southeast Valley (6-0, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 62-31; Next: vs. Pocahontas Area)

2. Waukon (5-1, def. Dubuque Wahlert 64-21; Next: at Jesup)

3. OABCIG (5-1, def. Pocahontas Area 20-13; Next: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central)

4. West Marshall (5-1, def. PCM Monroe 30-7; Next: vs. Roland-Story)

5. West Lyon (4-2, def. Okoboji 50-14; Next: vs. Unity Christian)

6. Greene County (5-1, def. Red Oak 55-0; Next: vs. Shenandoah)

7. Estherville-Lincoln Central (4-2, def. Spirit Lake 14-6; Next: at OABCIG)

8. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-3, def. Unity Christian 48-0; Next: at Sheldon)

9. Spirit Lake (4-2, lost to Estherville-Lincoln Central 14-6; Next: vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)

10. North Fayette Valley (5-1, def. Jesup 35-0; Next: at Union Community)

Next five: Williamsburg (3-3); Monticello (4-2); Pocahontas Area (4-2); Northeast (4-2); Unity Christian (4-2)

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (6-0, def. Nodaway Valley 56-0; Next: at Interstate 35)

2. Underwood (6-0, def. Treynor 45-0; Next: vs. West Monona)

3. Iowa City Regina (6-0, won by forfeit over Louisa-Muscatine; Next: vs. West Branch)

4. Dike-New Hartford (6-0, def. Aplington-Parkersburg 31-0; Next: at Denver)

5. Dyersville Beckman (6-0, def. Waterloo Columbus 35-34 OT; Next: at Sumner-Fredericksburg)

6. Sigourney-Keota (6-0, def. Cardinal, Eldon 50-26; Next: at Central Decatur)

7. Denver (6-0, def. East Marshall 48-0; Next: vs. Dike-New Hartford)

8. Pella Christian (5-1, def. Pleasantville 55-15; Next: at Cardinal, Eldon)

9. West Sioux (5-1, def. Ridge View 42-0; Next: at Sibley-Ocheyedan)

10. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center (6-0, def. Interstate 35 35-6; Next: vs. Panorama)

Next five: West Branch (5-1); Waterloo Columbus (4-2); Mediapolis (4-2); MFL MarMac (5-1); Cardinal, Eldon (5-1)

Class A

1. West Hancock (6-0, def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20-6; Next: at Saint Ansgar)

2. North Tama (6-0, def. BCLUW 36-0; Next: vs. Wapsie Valley)

3. North Linn (6-0, def. Starmont 43-0; Next: vs. Hudson)

4. Woodbury Central (6-0, def. Westwood 42-0; Next: vs. Tri-Center)

5. Grundy Center (5-1, def. Nashua-Plainfield 40-0; Next: at BCLUW)

6. Logan-Magnolia (5-1, def. IKM-Manning 29-19; Next: at AHSTW)

7. North Butler (6-0, def. Saint Ansgar 30-0; Next: vs. Lake Mills)

8. Lisbon (5-1, def. Pekin 58-7; Next: vs. Highland Riverside)

9. South O’Brien (5-1, def. LeMars Gehlen 42-24; Next: vs. Akron-Westfield)

10. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (4-2, lost to West Hancock 20-6; Next: vs. Hinton)

Next five: East Buchanan (5-1); Southwest Valley (5-1); Oakland Riverside (5-1); Earlham (4-2); Wapello (4-2)

8-Player

1. CAM (6-0, def. Exira-EHK 66-6; Next: vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

2. Montezuma (7-0, def. Twin Cedars 87-0; Next: at Baxter)

3. Easton Valley (6-0, def. Calamus-Wheatland 73-0; Next: vs. Edgewood-Colesburg)

4. Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0, def. Newell-Fonda 53-21; Next: at Ar-We-Va)

5. Audubon (5-1, def. Coon Rapids-Bayard 63-23; Next: vs. West Harrison)

6. Turkey Valley (6-0, def. Clarksville 62-8; Next: vs. Tripoli)

7. Lenox (6-0, won by forfeit over Griswold; Next: at Martensdale-St. Marys)

8. Newell-Fonda (5-1, lost to Remsen St. Mary’s 53-21; Next: at Glidden-Ralston)

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0, def. Meskwaki 72-6; Next: vs. Don Bosco)

10. WACO (7-0, def. Lone Tree 55-22; Next: at Winfield-Mount Union)

Next five: Lansing Kee (6-0); Janesville (5-1); Baxter (6-0); Harris-Lake Park (4-2); Fremont-Mills (4-2)

