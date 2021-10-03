Coss' ballot for Oct. 5 Iowa AP prep football poll

Class 5A
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-0, def. Cedar Falls 42-14; Next: at Davenport West)
2. Southeast Polk (5-1, def. Linn-Mar 38-15; Next: at Cedar Rapids Prairie)
3. WDM Valley (5-1, def. Ankeny 38-35; Next: at Des Moines Lincoln)
4. Iowa City High (6-0, def. Davenport North 42-0; Next: at Pleasant Valley)
5. Ankeny (4-2, lost to WDM Valley 38-35; Next: vs. Des Moines North)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-1, def. Waterloo West 55-7; Next: vs. Southeast Polk)
7. Urbandale (5-1, def. Ankeny Centennial 19-18; Next: at Sioux City West)
8. West Des Moines Dowling (3-3, def. Johnston 38-3; Next: vs. Ames)
9. Linn-Mar (5-1, lost to Southeast Polk 38-15; Next: vs. Ottumwa)
10. Pleasant Valley (4-2, def. Bettendorf 14-13; Next: vs. Iowa City High)
Next five: Dubuque Senior (4-2); Cedar Falls (4-2); Ankeny Centennial (3-3); Waukee Northwest (3-3); Bettendorf (2-4)
Class 4A
1. North Scott (6-0, def. Burlington 42-0; Next: at Clinton)
2. Bondurant-Farrar (6-0, def. Perry 62-7; Next: vs. Boone)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-1, def. Pella 28-3; Next: vs. Clear Creek Amana)
4. Norwalk (5-1, def. Indianola 45-30; Next: at Perry)
5. Indianola (5-1, lost to Norwalk 45-30; Next: at Carlisle)
6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-2, def. Des Moines Hoover 56-0; Next: at Glenwood)
7. Waverly-Shell Rock (5-1, def. Marion 42-0; Next: vs. Mason City)
8. Fort Madison (6-0, def. Clinton 58-14; Next: vs. Iowa City Liberty)
9. Winterset (5-1, def. Glenwood 40-11; Next: at C.B. Thomas Jefferson)
10. Spencer (5-1, def. Fort Dodge 28-0; Next: vs. Webster City)
Next five: Webster City (4-2); Clear Creek Amana (5-1); Decorah (4-2); Western Dubuque (3-3); Newton (5-1)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (6-0, def. Atlantic 55-7; Next: at ADM, Adel)
2. West Delaware (5-1, def. South Tama 50-0; Next: vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL)
3. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-0, def. Sioux Center 48-16; Next: at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
4. Solon (6-0, def. Washington 44-21; Next: vs. Fairfield)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1, def. MOC-Floyd Valley 39-14; Next: vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
6. Independence (6-0, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40-13; Next: at Charles City)
7. Humboldt (6-0, def. North Polk 52-31; Next: at Gilbert)
8. Nevada (6-0, def. Ballard 34-13; Next: vs. Algona)
9. ADM, Adel (5-1, def. Creston 42-0; Next: vs. Harlan)
10. Davenport Assumption (4-2, def. Mount Vernon 24-12; Next: at Benton Community)
Next five: Algona (5-1); Benton Community (5-1); Central DeWitt (4-2); Fairfield (5-1); Mount Vernon (3-3)
Class 2A
1. Southeast Valley (6-0, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 62-31; Next: vs. Pocahontas Area)
2. Waukon (5-1, def. Dubuque Wahlert 64-21; Next: at Jesup)
3. OABCIG (5-1, def. Pocahontas Area 20-13; Next: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central)
4. West Marshall (5-1, def. PCM Monroe 30-7; Next: vs. Roland-Story)
5. West Lyon (4-2, def. Okoboji 50-14; Next: vs. Unity Christian)
6. Greene County (5-1, def. Red Oak 55-0; Next: vs. Shenandoah)
7. Estherville-Lincoln Central (4-2, def. Spirit Lake 14-6; Next: at OABCIG)
8. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-3, def. Unity Christian 48-0; Next: at Sheldon)
9. Spirit Lake (4-2, lost to Estherville-Lincoln Central 14-6; Next: vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)
10. North Fayette Valley (5-1, def. Jesup 35-0; Next: at Union Community)
Next five: Williamsburg (3-3); Monticello (4-2); Pocahontas Area (4-2); Northeast (4-2); Unity Christian (4-2)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (6-0, def. Nodaway Valley 56-0; Next: at Interstate 35)
2. Underwood (6-0, def. Treynor 45-0; Next: vs. West Monona)
3. Iowa City Regina (6-0, won by forfeit over Louisa-Muscatine; Next: vs. West Branch)
4. Dike-New Hartford (6-0, def. Aplington-Parkersburg 31-0; Next: at Denver)
5. Dyersville Beckman (6-0, def. Waterloo Columbus 35-34 OT; Next: at Sumner-Fredericksburg)
6. Sigourney-Keota (6-0, def. Cardinal, Eldon 50-26; Next: at Central Decatur)
7. Denver (6-0, def. East Marshall 48-0; Next: vs. Dike-New Hartford)
8. Pella Christian (5-1, def. Pleasantville 55-15; Next: at Cardinal, Eldon)
9. West Sioux (5-1, def. Ridge View 42-0; Next: at Sibley-Ocheyedan)
10. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center (6-0, def. Interstate 35 35-6; Next: vs. Panorama)
Next five: West Branch (5-1); Waterloo Columbus (4-2); Mediapolis (4-2); MFL MarMac (5-1); Cardinal, Eldon (5-1)
Class A
1. West Hancock (6-0, def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20-6; Next: at Saint Ansgar)
2. North Tama (6-0, def. BCLUW 36-0; Next: vs. Wapsie Valley)
3. North Linn (6-0, def. Starmont 43-0; Next: vs. Hudson)
4. Woodbury Central (6-0, def. Westwood 42-0; Next: vs. Tri-Center)
5. Grundy Center (5-1, def. Nashua-Plainfield 40-0; Next: at BCLUW)
6. Logan-Magnolia (5-1, def. IKM-Manning 29-19; Next: at AHSTW)
7. North Butler (6-0, def. Saint Ansgar 30-0; Next: vs. Lake Mills)
8. Lisbon (5-1, def. Pekin 58-7; Next: vs. Highland Riverside)
9. South O’Brien (5-1, def. LeMars Gehlen 42-24; Next: vs. Akron-Westfield)
10. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (4-2, lost to West Hancock 20-6; Next: vs. Hinton)
Next five: East Buchanan (5-1); Southwest Valley (5-1); Oakland Riverside (5-1); Earlham (4-2); Wapello (4-2)
8-Player
1. CAM (6-0, def. Exira-EHK 66-6; Next: vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
2. Montezuma (7-0, def. Twin Cedars 87-0; Next: at Baxter)
3. Easton Valley (6-0, def. Calamus-Wheatland 73-0; Next: vs. Edgewood-Colesburg)
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0, def. Newell-Fonda 53-21; Next: at Ar-We-Va)
5. Audubon (5-1, def. Coon Rapids-Bayard 63-23; Next: vs. West Harrison)
6. Turkey Valley (6-0, def. Clarksville 62-8; Next: vs. Tripoli)
7. Lenox (6-0, won by forfeit over Griswold; Next: at Martensdale-St. Marys)
8. Newell-Fonda (5-1, lost to Remsen St. Mary’s 53-21; Next: at Glidden-Ralston)
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0, def. Meskwaki 72-6; Next: vs. Don Bosco)