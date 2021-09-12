Coss' ballot for Sept. 14 Iowa AP prep football poll

A look at the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for this week's Iowa Associated Press high school football poll. The new rankings will be released Tuesday afternoon.
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk (3-0, def. Waukee Northwest 27-7; Next: at Ankeny)
2. WDM Valley (2-1, def. Urbandale 21-14; Next: vs. Waukee)
3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0, def. Cedar Rapids Washington 48-7; Next: vs. C.R. Jefferson)
4. Ankeny (2-1, def. Dowling Catholic 27-13; Next: vs. Southeast Polk)
5. Urbandale (2-1, lost to WDM Valley 21-14; Next: at Des Moines Roosevelt)
6. Des Moines Roosevelt (3-0, def. Ottumwa 45-0; Next: vs. Urbandale)
7. Cedar Falls (2-1, def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-21; Next: vs. Ankeny Centennial)
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1, lost to Cedar Falls 24-21; Next: vs. Bettendorf)
9. Johnston (2-1, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 17-16; Next: vs. Waukee Northwest)
10. Dowling Catholic (1-2, lost to Ankeny 27-13; Next: at Iowa City High)
Next five: Linn-Mar (3-0); Iowa City High (3-0); Ankeny Centennial (2-1); Sioux City East (3-0); Pleasant Valley (1-2)
Class 4A
1. North Scott (3-0, def. Assumption 38-14; Next: at C.R. Xavier)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0, def. Dubuque Wahlert 28-9; Next: vs. North Scott)
3. Indianola (3-0, def. Pella 44-37; Next: vs. C.B. Lewis Central)
4. Bondurant-Farrar (3-0, def. Gilbert 44-7; Next: vs. Pella)
5. Fort Dodge (3-0, def. Waterloo East 36-6; Next: at Marshalltown)
6. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0, def. Webster City 31-14; Next: vs. West Delaware)
7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2-1, def. Norwalk 31-3; Next: at Indianola)
8. Oskaloosa (3-0, def. Burlington 24-19; Next: at Keokuk)
9. Fort Madison (3-0, def. Fairfield 55-14; Next: at Washington)
10. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-1, lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 48-7; Next: at Linn-Mar)
Next five: Norwalk (2-1); Newton (3-0); Pella (1-2); Glenwood (2-1); Spencer (2-1)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (3-0, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55-26; Next: at Glenwood)
2. West Delaware (2-1, def. Decorah 42-21; Next: at Waverly-Shell Rock)
3. Solon (3-0, def. Williamsburg 28-14; Next: at Assumption)
4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-0, def. Unity Christian 56-0; Next: vs. Algona)
5. Independence (3-0, def. West Liberty 45-0; Next: at Vinton-Shellsburg)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1, lost to Harlan 55-26; Next: vs. Sioux City East)
7. ADM (3-0, def. North Polk 38-35; Next: at Winterset)
8. Davenport Assumption (2-1, lost to North Scott 38-14; Next: vs. Solon)
9. Humboldt (3-0, def. Estherville-Lincoln Central 38-28; Next: at Boone)
10. Central DeWitt (3-0, def. Clinton 44-28; Next: at Marion)
Next five: Algona (3-0); Nevada (3-0); Mount Vernon (2-1); Grinnell (2-1); North Polk (1-2)
Class 2A
1. OABCIG (3-0, def. East Sac County 46-7; Next: at Southeast Valley)
2. Spirit Lake (3-0, def. Western Christian 22-21; Next: vs. Pocahontas Area)
3. Southeast Valley (3-0, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34-15; Next: vs. OABCIG)
4. Waukon (2-1, def. Crestwood 42-6; Next: vs. North Fayette Valley)
5. Cherokee (3-0, def. MVAOCOU 43-0; Next: at Unity Christian)
6. North Fayette Valley (3-0, def. Postville 64-0; Next: at Waukon)
7. Pocahontas Area (3-0, def. Sioux Central 20-15; Next: at Spirit Lake)
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (2-1, lost to Humboldt 38-28; Next: at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)
9. West Marshall (2-1, def. South Hamilton 38-0; Next: at Chariton)
10. Monticello (2-1, lost to Dyersville Beckman 48-21; Next: vs. Tipton)
Next five: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-2); Greene County (2-1); West Lyon (1-2); Centerville (2-1); Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (3-0)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (3-0, def. Winterset 28-13; Next: vs. Panorama)
2. Underwood (3-0, def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 69-7; Next: vs. East Sac County)
3. Iowa City Regina (3-0, won by forfeit over Mid-Prairie; Next: vs. Mediapolis)
4. Dyersville Beckman (3-0, def. Monticello 48-21; Next: vs. Cascade)
5. Pella Christian (3-0, def. PCM, Monroe 21-7; Next: vs. Van Buren County)
6. Dike-New Hartford (3-0, def. Clear Lake 48-17; Next: at South Hardin)
7. Sigourney-Keota (3-0, def. Centerville 42-7; Next: vs. Pleasantville)
8. Denver (3-0, def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 37-0; Next: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg)
9. Mediapolis (3-0, def. West Burlington 35-7; Next: at Iowa City Regina)
10. West Sioux (2-1, lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42-13; Next: at Emmetsburg)
Next five: MFL MarMac (3-0); Cardinal (3-0); Cascade (2-1); Wilton (3-0); Waterloo Columbus (2-1)
Class A
1. West Hancock (3-0, def. Lake Mills 54-0; Next: vs. West Fork)
2. North Tama (3-0, def. Hudson 30-6; Next: vs. Nashua-Plainfield)
3. Oakland Riverside (3-0, def. Mount Ayr 29-26; Next: vs. Sidney)
4. North Linn (3-0, def. Bellevue 43-14; Next: at Clayton Ridge)
5. Woodbury Central (3-0, def. IKM-Manning 41-14; Next: vs. Akron-Westfield)
6. Saint Ansgar (2-1, def. North Union 40-26; Next: vs. Mason City Newman)
7. Ogden (3-0, def. Madrid 27-21; Next: at North Mahaska)
8. Grundy Center (2-1, def. Wapsie Valley 35-0; Next: vs. Hudson)
9. Earlham (2-1, def. Sidney 51-0; Next: vs. Madrid)
10. Logan-Magnolia (2-1, def. Westwood 51-24; Next: at Tri-Center)
Next five: Lisbon (2-1); Tri-Center (2-1); Wapello (2-1); Alta-Aurelia (3-0); Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (2-1)
Class 8-Player
1. CAM (3-0, def. West Harrison 52-14; Next: vs. East Mills)
2. Montezuma (4-0, def. BGM 67-32; Next: at Melcher-Dallas)
3. Audubon (3-0, def. Fremont Mills 63-20; Next: at Exira-EHK)
4. Easton Valley (3-0, def. Midland 61-8; Next: at Springville)
5. Newell-Fonda (3-0, def. River Valley 63-18; Next: at Algona Garrigan)
6. Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0, def. Siouxland Christian 70-0; Next: at Kingsley-Pierson)
7. Lenox (3-0, def. Bedford 54-12; Next: vs. East Union)
8. Algona Garrigan (3-0, def. West Bend-Mallard 34-29; Next: vs. Newell-Fonda)