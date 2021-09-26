 Skip to main content
Coss' ballot for Sept. 28 prep football poll
North Scott receiver Oliver Hughes, right, makes a move on Iowa City Liberty defenders Christian Barney (4) and Amari Thigpen during Friday's game in Eldridge. The Lancers are 5-0 following a 21-0 victory over Iowa City Liberty.

 JonGremmels

Class 5A

1. Ankeny (4-1, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 49-7; Next: at WDM Valley)

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-0, def. Dubuque Senior 28-21; Next: vs. Cedar Falls)

3. Southeast Polk (4-1, def. Waterloo West 49-7; Next: vs. Linn-Mar)

4. WDM Valley (4-1, def. Marshalltown 42-12; Next: vs. Ankeny)

5. Iowa City High (5-0, def. Iowa City West 56-7; Next: at Davenport North)

6. Urbandale (4-1, def. Des Moines East 49-7; Next: at Ankeny Centennial)

7. Cedar Falls (4-1, def. Muscatine 42-7; Next: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy)

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-1, def. Ottumwa by forfeit; Next: at Waterloo West)

9. Linn-Mar (5-0, def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 65-0; Next: at Southeast Polk)

10. Dubuque Senior (3-2, lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28-21; Next: at Davenport West)

Next five (in order): West Des Moines Dowling (2-3); Pleasant Valley (3-2); Ankeny Centennial (3-2); Waukee Northwest (2-3); Bettendorf (2-3)

Class 4A

1. North Scott (5-0, def. Iowa City Liberty 21-0; Next: at Burlington)

2. Indianola (5-0, def. Perry 63-0; Next: at Norwalk)

3. Bondurant-Farrar (5-0, def. Carlisle 39-29; Next: at Perry)

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-1, def. C.R. Washington 31-0; Next: at Pella)

5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (3-2, def. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 49-20; Next: vs. Des Moines Hoover)

6. Norwalk (4-1, def. Boone 31-8; Next: vs. Indianola)

7. Waverly-Shell Rock (4-1, def. Waterloo East 43-15; Next: vs. Marion)

8. Fort Madison (5-0, def. Mount Pleasant 42-7; Next: vs. Clinton)

9. Western Dubuque (3-2, def. Marion 41-0; Next: vs. Decorah)

10. Winterset (4-1, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 20-13; Next: vs. Glenwood)

Next five (in order): Spencer (4-1); Pella (2-3); Webster City (3-2); Newton (4-1); Clear Creek Amana (4-1)

Class 3A

1. Harlan (5-0, def. Saydel 64-0; Next: at Atlantic)

2. West Delaware (4-1, def. Center Point-Urbana 49-14; Next: vs. South Tama)

3. Solon (5-0, def. West Burlington 56-0; Next: at Washington)

4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (5-0, def. Carroll 62-6; Next: at Sioux Center)

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1, def. Sioux Center 14-9; Next: at MOC-Floyd Valley)

6. Independence (5-0, def. South Tama 48-7; Next: vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL)

7. Humboldt (5-0, def. Ballard 40-0; Next: at North Polk)

8. Nevada (5-0, def. Gilbert 56-14; Next: at Ballard)

9. ADM, Adel (4-1, def. Atlantic 40-16; at Creston)

10. Davenport Assumption (3-2, def. Central DeWitt 41-10; Next: at Mount Vernon)

Next five (in order): Algona (4-1); Creston (4-1); Benton Community (4-1); Sioux Center (2-3); Mount Vernon (3-2)

Class 2A

1. Southeast Valley (5-0, def. Estherville-Lincoln Central 24-14; Next: at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)

2. Waukon (4-1, def. Oelwein 56-12; Next: vs. Dubuque Wahlert)

3. OABCIG (4-1, def. Spirit Lake 28-21; Next: at Pocahontas Area)

4. Spirit Lake (4-1, lost to OABCIG 28-21; Next: at Estherville-Lincoln Central)

5. West Marshall (4-1, def. Iowa Falls-Alden 35-7; Next: at PCM Monroe)

6. West Lyon (3-2, def. Sheldon 36-6; Next: vs. Okoboji)

7. Unity Christian (4-1, def. Okoboji 35-0; Next: at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock)

8. Greene County (4-1, def. Clarinda 41-0; Next: vs. Red Oak)

9. Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-2, lost to Southeast Valley 24-14; Next: vs. Spirit Lake)

10. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-3, def. Cherokee 64-12; Next: vs. Unity Christian)

Next five (in order): North Fayette Valley (4-1); Pocahontas Area (4-1); Williamsburg (2-3); Camanche (3-2); Clear Lake (3-2)

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (5-0, def. West Central Valley 70-0; Next: vs. Nodaway Valley)

2. Underwood (5-0, def. MVAOCOU 70-6; Next: at Treynor)

3. Iowa City Regina (5-0, def. Wilton 35-7; Next: at Louisa-Muscatine)

4. Dyersville Beckman (5-0, def. Postville 69-0; Next: vs. Waterloo Columbus)

5. Dike-New Hartford (5-0, def. East Marshall 56-6; Next: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg)

6. Sigourney-Keota (5-0, def. Pella Christian 20-13; Next: vs. Cardinal, Eldon)

7. Denver (5-0, def. Central Springs 37-0; Next: at East Marshall)

8. Pella Christian (4-1, lost to Sigourney-Keota 20-13; Next: at Pleasantville)

9. West Sioux (4-1, def. Western Christian 41-27; Next: vs. Ridge View)

10. Cardinal, Eldon (5-0, def. Van Buren County 60-6; Next: at Sigourney-Keota)

Next five (in order): Waterloo Columbus (4-1); Adair Casey/Guthrie Center (5-0); West Branch (4-1); Mediapolis (3-2); MFL MarMac (3-2)

Class A

1. West Hancock (5-0, def. North Union 42-7; Next: vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn)

2. North Tama (5-0, def. Saint Ansgar 39-29; Next: at BCLUW)

3. North Linn (5-0, def. South Winneshiek 20-6; Next: at Starmont)

4. Woodbury Central (5-0, def. Lawton-Bronson 47-7; Next: vs. Westwood)

5. Grundy Center (4-1, def. AGWSR 35-3; Next: vs. Nashua-Plainfield)

6. Earlham (4-1, def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 49-0; Next: vs. Southwest Valley)

7. Logan-Magnolia (4-1, def. Missouri Valley 47-14; Next: at IKM-Manning)

8. North Butler (5-0, def. Mason City Newman 41-13; Next: vs. Saint Ansgar)

9. Lisbon (4-1, def. Wapello 28-14; Next: at Pekin)

10. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (4-1, def. Alta-Aurelia 66-22; Next: at West Hancock)

Next five (in order): South O’Brien (4-1); East Buchanan (4-1); Oakland Riverside (4-1); IKM-Manning (3-2); Wapello (3-2)

Class 8-Player

1. CAM (5-0, def. Aubudon 58-42; Next: vs. Exira-EHK)

2. Montezuma (6-0, def. Southeast Warren 41-12; Next: vs. Twin Cedars)

3. Easton Valley (5-0, def. Central City 63-6; Next: at Calamus-Wheatland)

4. Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0, def. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 58-6; Next: vs. Newell-Fonda)

5. Newell-Fonda (5-0, def. Kingsley-Pierson 41-34; Next: at Remsen St. Mary’s)

6. Audubon (4-1, lost to CAM 58-42; Next: at Coon Rapids-Bayard)

7. Lenox (5-0, def. Stanton 38-0; Next: vs. Griswold)

8. Ruthven GTRA (5-0, def. West Bend-Mallard 26-12; Next: vs. Harris-Lake Park)

9. Turkey Valley (5-0, def. Janesville 28-22; Next: vs. Clarksville)

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0, def. GMG Garwin 58-0; Next: vs. Meskwaki)

Next five (in order): WACO (6-0); Janesville (4-1); Lansing Kee (5-0); Baxter (5-0); Edgewood-Colesburg (4-1)

