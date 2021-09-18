 Skip to main content
Coss' ballot for the Sept. 21 Iowa AP prep football poll
PREP FOOTBALL

Coss' ballot for the Sept. 21 Iowa AP prep football poll

091621-qc-spt-solon-assum-fball-008

Solon’s Logan Sieverding (23) tackles Assumption's John Argo (10) during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium last Thursday.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for next week's Associated Press Iowa high school prep football poll:

Class 5A

1. Ankeny (3-1, def. Southeast Polk 21-7; Next: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt)

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0, won by forfeit over C.R. Jefferson; Next: vs Dubuque Senior)

3. Southeast Polk (3-1, lost to Ankeny 21-7; Next: vs. Waterloo West)

4. WDM Valley (3-1, def. Waukee 35-6; Next: at Marshalltown)

5. Urbandale (3-1, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 30-0; Next: vs. Des Moines East)

6. Iowa City High (4-0, def. WDM Dowling 21-17; Next: vs. Iowa City West)

7. Cedar Falls (3-1, def. Ankeny Centennial 28-14; Next: at Muscatine)

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1, def. Bettendorf 54-20; Next: at Ottumwa)

9. Linn-Mar (4-0, def. C.R. Washington 36-7; Next: at Cedar Rapids Jefferson)

10. Dubuque Senior (3-1, def. Waterloo West 41-14; Next: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy)

Next five: West Des Moines Dowling (1-3); Pleasant Valley (2-2); Ankeny Centennial (2-2); Waukee Northwest (1-3); Davenport North (2-2)

Class 4A

1. North Scott (4-0, def. Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-8; Next: vs. Iowa City Liberty)

2. Indianola (4-0, def. Lewis Central 14-9; Next: vs. Perry)

3. Bondurant-Farrar (4-0, def. Pella 28-17; Next: vs. Carlisle)

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-1, lost to North Scott 20-8; Next: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington)

5. Fort Dodge (4-0, def. Marshalltown 22-21; Next: at Webster City)

6. Newton (4-0, def. Saydel 35-6; Next: vs. Pella)

7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2-2, lost to Indianola 14-9; Next: at C.B. Thomas Jefferson)

8. Norwalk (3-1, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 28-9; Next: at Boone)

9. Oskaloosa (4-0, def. Keokuk 49-7; Next: at Clear Creek Amana)

10. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-1, lost to West Delaware 14-6; Next: at Waterloo East)

Next five: Fort Madison (4-0); Winterset (3-1); Spencer (3-1); Western Dubuque (2-2); Pella (1-3)

Class 3A

1. Harlan (4-0, def. Glenwood 41-13; Next: vs. Saydel)

2. West Delaware (3-1, def. Waverly-Shell Rock 14-6; Next: at Center Point-Urbana)

3. Solon (4-0, def. Assumption 38-10; Next: vs. West Burlington)

4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-0, def. Algona 58-21; Next: vs. Carroll)

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1, def. Sioux City East 35-7; Next: vs. Sioux Center)

6. Independence (4-0, def. Vinton-Shellsburg 20-13; Next: at South Tama)

7. Humboldt (4-0, def. Boone 40-12; Next: vs. Ballard)

8. Nevada (4-0, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38-14; Next: vs. Gilbert)

9. Mount Vernon (3-1, def. Center Point-Urbana 33-14; Next: at Benton Community)

10. ADM, Adel (3-1, lost to Winterset 60-36; Next: vs. Atlantic)

Next five: Davenport Assumption (2-2); Creston (3-1); Algona (3-1); North Polk (2-2); Sioux Center (2-2)

Class 2A

1. Spirit Lake (4-0, def. Pocahontas Area 52-9; Next: at OABCIG)

2. Southeast Valley (4-0, def. OABCIG 44-22; Next: at Estherville-Lincoln Central)

3. Waukon (3-1, def. North Fayette Valley 48-21; Next: at Oelwein)

4. OABCIG (3-1, lost to Southeast Valley 44-22; Next: vs. Spirit Lake)

5. Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-1, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52-21; Next: vs. Southeast Valley)

6. West Marshall (3-1, def. Chariton 36-7; Next: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden)

7. West Lyon (2-2, def. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 21-14; Next: at Sheldon)

8. Monticello (3-1, def. Tipton 44-0; Next: at West Liberty)

9. Unity Christian (3-1, def. Cherokee 35-21; Next: vs. Okoboji)

10. Greene County (3-1, def. Des Moines Christian 55-0; Next: at Clarinda)

Next five: Cherokee (3-1); Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-3); North Fayette Valley (3-1); Pocahontas Area (3-1); Williamsburg (1-3)

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (4-0, def. Panorama 77-0; Next: at West Central Valley)

2. Underwood (4-0, def. East Sac County 62-13; Next: at MVAOCOU)

3. Iowa City Regina (4-0, def. Mediapolis 34-0; Next: at Wilton)

4. Dyersville Beckman (4-0, def. Cascade 38-7; Next: at Postville)

5. Pella Christian (4-0, def. Van Buren County 1-0 by forfeit; Next: vs. Sigourney-Keota)

6. Dike-New Hartford (4-0, def. South Hardin 42-18; Next: vs. East Marshall)

7. Sigourney-Keota (4-0, def. Pleasantville 42-0; Next: at Pella Christian)

8. Denver (4-0, def. Aplington-Parkersburg 35-7; Next: at Central Springs)

9. West Sioux (3-1, def. Emmetsburg 35-13; Next: vs. Western Christian)

10. Cardinal (4-0, def. Central Decatur 28-10; Next: vs. Van Buren County)

Next five: Wilton (4-0); Mediapolis (3-1); Waterloo Columbus (3-1); Adair Casey/Guthrie Center (4-0); MFL MarMac (3-1)

Class A

1. West Hancock (4-0, def. West Fork 55-6; Next: at North Union)

2. North Tama (4-0, def. Nashua-Plainfield 50-22; Next: vs. Saint Ansgar)

3. Oakland Riverside (4-0, def. Sidney 24-0; Next: at AHSTW)

4. North Linn (4-0, def. Clayton Ridge 47-0; Next: vs. South Winneshiek)

5. Woodbury Central (4-0, def. Akron-Westfield 41-7; Next: at Lawton-Bronson)

6. Grundy Center (3-1, def. Hudson 35-0; Next: at AGWSR)

7. Ogden (4-0, def. North Mahaska 48-12; Next: vs. Colfax-Mingo)

8. Earlham (3-1, def. Madrid 62-0; Next: at Council Bluffs St. Albert)

9. Logan-Magnolia (3-1, def. Tri-Center 26-14; Next: vs. Missouri Valley)

10. North Butler (4-0, def. BCLUW 41-7; Next: at Mason City Newman)

Next five: Lisbon (3-1); Wapello (3-1); Mason City Newman (3-1); Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (3-1); East Buchanan (3-1)

Class 8-Player

1. CAM (4-0, def. East Mills 78-7; Next: at Audubon)

2. Montezuma (5-0, def. Melcher-Dallas 61-8; Next: vs. Southeast Warren)

3. Audubon (4-0, def. Exira-EHK 56-7; Next: vs. CAM)

4. Easton Valley (4-0, def. Springville 67-12; Next: vs. Central City)

5. Newell-Fonda (4-0, def. Algona Garrigan 59-14; Next: vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

6. Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0, def. Kingsley-Pierson 57-26; Next: at Fort Dodge St. Edmond)

7. Lenox (4-0, def. East Union 75-21; Next: at Stanton)

8. Janesville (4-0, def. Rockford 54-12; Next: vs. Turkey Valley)

9. Ruthven GTRA (4-0, def. North Iowa 58-46; Next: at West Bend-Mallard)

10. Turkey Valley (4-0, def. Riceville 44-8; Next: at Janesville)

Next five: WACO (5-0); Baxter (4-0); Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0); Lansing Kee (4-0); Boyer Valley (3-1)

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 21 years, the last nine at the Q-C Times.

