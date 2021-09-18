Coss' ballot for the Sept. 21 Iowa AP prep football poll

Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for next week's Associated Press Iowa high school prep football poll:
Class 5A
1. Ankeny (3-1, def. Southeast Polk 21-7; Next: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt)
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0, won by forfeit over C.R. Jefferson; Next: vs Dubuque Senior)
3. Southeast Polk (3-1, lost to Ankeny 21-7; Next: vs. Waterloo West)
4. WDM Valley (3-1, def. Waukee 35-6; Next: at Marshalltown)
5. Urbandale (3-1, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 30-0; Next: vs. Des Moines East)
6. Iowa City High (4-0, def. WDM Dowling 21-17; Next: vs. Iowa City West)
7. Cedar Falls (3-1, def. Ankeny Centennial 28-14; Next: at Muscatine)
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1, def. Bettendorf 54-20; Next: at Ottumwa)
9. Linn-Mar (4-0, def. C.R. Washington 36-7; Next: at Cedar Rapids Jefferson)
10. Dubuque Senior (3-1, def. Waterloo West 41-14; Next: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy)
Next five: West Des Moines Dowling (1-3); Pleasant Valley (2-2); Ankeny Centennial (2-2); Waukee Northwest (1-3); Davenport North (2-2)
Class 4A
1. North Scott (4-0, def. Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-8; Next: vs. Iowa City Liberty)
2. Indianola (4-0, def. Lewis Central 14-9; Next: vs. Perry)
3. Bondurant-Farrar (4-0, def. Pella 28-17; Next: vs. Carlisle)
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-1, lost to North Scott 20-8; Next: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington)
5. Fort Dodge (4-0, def. Marshalltown 22-21; Next: at Webster City)
6. Newton (4-0, def. Saydel 35-6; Next: vs. Pella)
7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2-2, lost to Indianola 14-9; Next: at C.B. Thomas Jefferson)
8. Norwalk (3-1, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 28-9; Next: at Boone)
9. Oskaloosa (4-0, def. Keokuk 49-7; Next: at Clear Creek Amana)
10. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-1, lost to West Delaware 14-6; Next: at Waterloo East)
Next five: Fort Madison (4-0); Winterset (3-1); Spencer (3-1); Western Dubuque (2-2); Pella (1-3)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (4-0, def. Glenwood 41-13; Next: vs. Saydel)
2. West Delaware (3-1, def. Waverly-Shell Rock 14-6; Next: at Center Point-Urbana)
3. Solon (4-0, def. Assumption 38-10; Next: vs. West Burlington)
4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-0, def. Algona 58-21; Next: vs. Carroll)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1, def. Sioux City East 35-7; Next: vs. Sioux Center)
6. Independence (4-0, def. Vinton-Shellsburg 20-13; Next: at South Tama)
7. Humboldt (4-0, def. Boone 40-12; Next: vs. Ballard)
8. Nevada (4-0, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38-14; Next: vs. Gilbert)
9. Mount Vernon (3-1, def. Center Point-Urbana 33-14; Next: at Benton Community)
10. ADM, Adel (3-1, lost to Winterset 60-36; Next: vs. Atlantic)
Next five: Davenport Assumption (2-2); Creston (3-1); Algona (3-1); North Polk (2-2); Sioux Center (2-2)
Class 2A
1. Spirit Lake (4-0, def. Pocahontas Area 52-9; Next: at OABCIG)
2. Southeast Valley (4-0, def. OABCIG 44-22; Next: at Estherville-Lincoln Central)
3. Waukon (3-1, def. North Fayette Valley 48-21; Next: at Oelwein)
4. OABCIG (3-1, lost to Southeast Valley 44-22; Next: vs. Spirit Lake)
5. Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-1, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52-21; Next: vs. Southeast Valley)
6. West Marshall (3-1, def. Chariton 36-7; Next: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden)
7. West Lyon (2-2, def. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 21-14; Next: at Sheldon)
8. Monticello (3-1, def. Tipton 44-0; Next: at West Liberty)
9. Unity Christian (3-1, def. Cherokee 35-21; Next: vs. Okoboji)
10. Greene County (3-1, def. Des Moines Christian 55-0; Next: at Clarinda)
Next five: Cherokee (3-1); Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-3); North Fayette Valley (3-1); Pocahontas Area (3-1); Williamsburg (1-3)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (4-0, def. Panorama 77-0; Next: at West Central Valley)
2. Underwood (4-0, def. East Sac County 62-13; Next: at MVAOCOU)
3. Iowa City Regina (4-0, def. Mediapolis 34-0; Next: at Wilton)
4. Dyersville Beckman (4-0, def. Cascade 38-7; Next: at Postville)
5. Pella Christian (4-0, def. Van Buren County 1-0 by forfeit; Next: vs. Sigourney-Keota)
6. Dike-New Hartford (4-0, def. South Hardin 42-18; Next: vs. East Marshall)
7. Sigourney-Keota (4-0, def. Pleasantville 42-0; Next: at Pella Christian)
8. Denver (4-0, def. Aplington-Parkersburg 35-7; Next: at Central Springs)
9. West Sioux (3-1, def. Emmetsburg 35-13; Next: vs. Western Christian)
10. Cardinal (4-0, def. Central Decatur 28-10; Next: vs. Van Buren County)
Next five: Wilton (4-0); Mediapolis (3-1); Waterloo Columbus (3-1); Adair Casey/Guthrie Center (4-0); MFL MarMac (3-1)
Class A
1. West Hancock (4-0, def. West Fork 55-6; Next: at North Union)
2. North Tama (4-0, def. Nashua-Plainfield 50-22; Next: vs. Saint Ansgar)
3. Oakland Riverside (4-0, def. Sidney 24-0; Next: at AHSTW)
4. North Linn (4-0, def. Clayton Ridge 47-0; Next: vs. South Winneshiek)
5. Woodbury Central (4-0, def. Akron-Westfield 41-7; Next: at Lawton-Bronson)
6. Grundy Center (3-1, def. Hudson 35-0; Next: at AGWSR)
7. Ogden (4-0, def. North Mahaska 48-12; Next: vs. Colfax-Mingo)
8. Earlham (3-1, def. Madrid 62-0; Next: at Council Bluffs St. Albert)
9. Logan-Magnolia (3-1, def. Tri-Center 26-14; Next: vs. Missouri Valley)
10. North Butler (4-0, def. BCLUW 41-7; Next: at Mason City Newman)
Next five: Lisbon (3-1); Wapello (3-1); Mason City Newman (3-1); Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (3-1); East Buchanan (3-1)
Class 8-Player
1. CAM (4-0, def. East Mills 78-7; Next: at Audubon)
2. Montezuma (5-0, def. Melcher-Dallas 61-8; Next: vs. Southeast Warren)
3. Audubon (4-0, def. Exira-EHK 56-7; Next: vs. CAM)
4. Easton Valley (4-0, def. Springville 67-12; Next: vs. Central City)
5. Newell-Fonda (4-0, def. Algona Garrigan 59-14; Next: vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
6. Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0, def. Kingsley-Pierson 57-26; Next: at Fort Dodge St. Edmond)
7. Lenox (4-0, def. East Union 75-21; Next: at Stanton)
8. Janesville (4-0, def. Rockford 54-12; Next: vs. Turkey Valley)
9. Ruthven GTRA (4-0, def. North Iowa 58-46; Next: at West Bend-Mallard)
10. Turkey Valley (4-0, def. Riceville 44-8; Next: at Janesville)
Next five: WACO (5-0); Baxter (4-0); Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0); Lansing Kee (4-0); Boyer Valley (3-1)