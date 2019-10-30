Joe Byrne has not played a competitive snap on defense since last year's state semifinal game against Dowling Catholic.
Still, the senior can remember all the intricacies of the Bettendorf football team's defensive scheme.
"He corrected me on something we were doing with our defense earlier this year," head coach and defensive coordinator Aaron Wiley said. "He's just a smart kid, very heady."
A free safety on last year's squad, Byrne is the signal caller on this season's Bettendorf team which opens the Class 4A playoffs Friday night at Linn-Mar.
Byrne was a quarterback most of his way through the program. With all-stater Carter Bell manning that position last year, the 6-foot and 180-pound Byrne was plugged into the defensive backfield and thrived.
He was among the team's leading tacklers, tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) and had a fumble recovery.
But with Bell graduating, Byrne said the plan was for him to move back to quarterback for his final year.
"It is pretty nice to hit people so I miss that aspect of it, but I like the mental part of trying to outsmart other people," Byrne said.
"You can go hit somebody on defense to make up for some of your mental mistakes. At quarterback, you've got to be spot-on physically and mentally every single play."
That comes back to his intelligence.
Ask senior receiver AJ Douglas what comes to mind when describing Byrne, it is not athleticism, accuracy or even leadership.
"He's a smart, smart, smart kid," Douglas said. "I think a lot of people overlook that. There are so many reads and things going through your head as a quarterback, but he's able to process it all."
It shouldn't be a surprise.
Byrne checks all the boxes in the other aspects of his life.
He is a three-sport athlete. He has a 3.9 grade-point average. He is involved in Bettendorf's Best Buddy Group, which works with disabled children. He is exploring the idea of enlisting with the National Guard once he graduates from high school.
"You can't be lazy in one part of your life and spot-on in another part," Byrne said. "In order to be great out here (on the field), you've got to be great in (classroom), great with your diet, great with your sleeping habits."
Like any player, Byrne has made some mistakes on the field this season. He's thrown six interceptions, including three in one game.
Conversely, Byrne has the Bulldogs' offense humming going into the playoffs.
He's completed 60 percent of his passes, thrown for 1,146 yards and eight touchdowns. He's also rushed for 341 yards and four scores.
Most importantly, Bettendorf has had its two highest scoring outputs of the season in the past two weeks with 61 and 55 points, respectively.
"He really does a good job of running our offense," Wiley said. "He understands everything we're trying to do and where the ball is supposed to go. He's able to make really quick decisions.
"If we're going to make a deep run at this, he's a pretty crucial part to it."
There are usually two components to success in the playoffs — which team can dictate play in the trenches and which side has a quarterback who can make winning plays.
With opponents stuffing the box in attempt to corral tailback Harrison Bey-Buie (1,551 rushing yards and 27 TDs), it leaves Bettendorf's receivers with one-on-one matchups outside.
It is Byrne's task to get them the ball in space.
"The sophomore to varsity speed is way different," Byrne said. "I felt that on defense the first couple of games last year and definitely again at quarterback the first couple of games this year."
Byrne has completed 37 of 51 throws for 557 yards the past four games.
That, coupled with a dynamic run game, has Bettendorf confident going into the playoffs.
"We've spread it out more here the last few games," Douglas said. "At the beginning of the year, it was this discussion of we can put people here and here. Now, we have our set spot and where we need to go on offense."
Byrne understands a ball-controlled offense must be the best recipe for success against Linn-Mar. The Lions have a talented quarterback in Marcus Orr, who has thrown for 1,657 yards and 18 touchdowns.
"He makes their offense go," Wiley said. "It will be a real challenge for us."
"Hopefully, we can keep him on the sideline and that arm can get a little cool," Byrne said. "If we can do that, I think we'll be set up for success."
While Byrne enjoys quarterback, he wouldn't mind getting some snaps on defense.
"I've been in coach's ear the past couple of weeks," he said. "We have some good secondary guys, but I think I could help us out."
Wiley didn't completely rule it out.
"We'll see where that goes," Wiley said. "It is not something we really want to do, but he's definitely approached me about it. He wants to do everything to help us win, and you've got to have kids like that."