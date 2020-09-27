Coss' Iowa AP football ballot for Sept. 28

Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss votes in the weekly Iowa high school Associated Press football poll. Here is the ballot he submitted for the Sept. 28 rankings. Next to each team is record, where Coss had them on his ballot last week and result from weekend game.
Class 4A
1. Southeast Polk (4-0, LW: 1; idle)
2. Dowling Catholic (3-1, LW: 2; idle)
3. Ankeny (4-1, LW: 4; def. WDM Valley 35-10)
4. Urbandale (5-0, LW: 3; def. Fort Dodge 42-28)
5. Waukee (3-2, LW: 6; def. Johnston 45-17)
6. Pleasant Valley (5-0, LW: 9; def. Bettendorf 23-6)
7. Iowa City West (2-0, LW: 7; idle)
8. Dubuque Hempstead (4-1, LW: NR; def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 38-20)
9. Dubuque Senior (3-2, LW: NR; def. Waterloo West 45-7)
10. Johnston (3-2, LW: 5; lost to Waukee 45-17)
Next five teams (in order): West Des Moines Valley (1-3); Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-2); Cedar Falls (2-2); Bettendorf (2-2); Fort Dodge (3-2)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-0, LW: 1; def. Norwalk 38-28)
2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-0, LW: 2; def. Glenwood 42-14)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0, LW: 3; def. Oskaloosa 45-7)
4. Harlan (5-0, LW: 4; def. Carroll 28-14)
5. Washington (5-0, LW: 5; def. Fairfield 68-20)
6. Davenport Assumption (5-0, LW: 6; def. Cedar Rapids Washington 35-0)
7. Western Dubuque (4-1, LW: 7; def. Waterloo East 42-6)
8. North Scott (2-1, LW: 8; idle)
9. Decorah (5-0, LW: 9; def. Charles City 49-0)
10. Webster City (5-0, LW: 10; def. Mason City 42-7)
Next five teams (in order): West Delaware (5-1); Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1); Pella (3-2); Nevada (5-0); Ballard (4-1)
Class 2A
1. PCM Monroe (5-0, LW: 1; def. Centerville 69-0)
2. West Lyon (5-0, LW: 2; def. Sheldon 35-0)
3. Williamsburg (5-0, LW: 3; def. Mid-Prairie 24-8)
4. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-0, LW: 5; def. Sioux Center 42-0)
5. Waukon (3-1, LW: 4; idle)
6. Mount Vernon (5-0, LW: 7; def. Union Community 36-0)
7. Camanche (4-1, LW: 9; def. West Liberty 20-0)
8. Monticello (4-0, LW: 10; def. Tipton 37-8)
9. Solon (3-2, LW: NR; def. Vinton-Shellsburg 28-6)
10. Atlantic (4-1; LW: NR; def. Des Moines Christian 38-0)
Next five teams (in order): Sioux Center (4-1); West Marshall (4-1); Maquoketa (2-1); Spirit Lake (3-2); Estherville-Lincoln Central (4-1)
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (5-0, LW: 1; def. MVAOCOU 63-14)
2. Van Meter (5-0, LW: 3; def. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center 46-12)
3. Underwood (5-0, LW: 4; def. East Sac County 50-7)
4. Sigourney-Keota (5-0, LW: 5; def. Pekin 49-0)
5. Pleasantville (5-0, LW: 7; def. Colfax-Mingo 46-6)
6. Emmetsburg (4-0, LW: 6; idle)
7. South Hamilton (5-0, LW: 9; def. Hudson 40-8)
8. Southeast Valley (5-0, LW: 10; def. South Central Calhoun 32-23)
9. South Central Calhoun (4-1, LW: 2; lost to Southeast Valley 32-23)
10. Mount Ayr (4-1, LW: NR; def. Pella Christian 28-7)
Next five teams (in order): Waterloo Columbus (4-1); Dyersville Beckman (3-1); Durant (3-1); Mediapolis (4-1); Cascade (3-2)
Class A
1. Saint Ansgar (5-0, LW: 1; def. North Butler 28-0)
2. Grundy Center (5-0, LW: 2; def. BCLUW 51-0)
3. Iowa City Regina (4-1, LW: 3; def. Lisbon 56-26)
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (5-0, LW: 4; def. North Linn 42-28)
5. South Winneshiek (5-0, LW: 6; def. Wapsie Valley 26-14)
6. West Hancock (4-1, LW: 7; def. Alta-Aurelia 54-26)
7. Wapsie Valley (4-1, LW: 5; lost to South Winneshiek 26-14)
8. MFL MarMac (4-1, LW: NR; def. Starmont 40-14)
9. Lisbon (3-2, LW: 8; lost to Iowa City Regina 56-26)
10. Belle Plaine (4-1, LW: 10; def. North Mahaska 52-14)
Next five teams (in order): Logan-Magnolia (4-1); Lawton-Bronson (3-1); Council Bluffs St. Albert (2-2); Oakland Riverside (4-1); Fort Dodge St. Edmond (4-1)
8-Player
1. Don Bosco (3-0, LW: 1; def. Springville 78-34)
2. Audubon (5-0, LW: 2; def. Glidden-Ralston 80-7)
3. Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0, LW: 4; def. GTRA 45-0)
4. Fremont-Mills (3-0, LW: 3; idle)
5. Newell-Fonda (5-0, LW: 5; def. Kingsley-Pierson 32-22)
6. CAM, Anita (5-0, LW: 6; def. Lenox 54-38)
7. Montezuma (5-0, LW: 7; def. Moravia 71-7)
8. Easton Valley (5-0, LW: 8; def. Midland 56-6)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0, LW: 9; def. Woodbine 55-12)
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0, LW: 10; def. Baxter 62-28)
Next five teams (in order): Martensdale-St. Marys (5-0); BGM, Brooklyn (4-1); Janesville (4-1); Lenox (4-1); Springville (3-2)
