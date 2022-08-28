Coss' Iowa AP prep football ballot for Monday, Aug. 29

The first Associated Press Iowa high school football poll of the season is scheduled to be released Monday afternoon. Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted:
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk (1-0, def. West Des Moines Dowling 38-24)
2. Ankeny (1-0, def. Waukee 26-7)
3. West Des Moines Valley (1-0, def. Waukee Northwest 17-7)
4. Pleasant Valley (1-0, def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 37-6)
5. Cedar Falls (1-0, def. Johnston 14-0)
6. Urbandale (1-0, def. Bettendorf 27-14)
7. West Des Moines Dowling (0-1, lost to Southeast Polk 38-24)
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0, def. Iowa City West 28-19)
9. Dubuque Senior (1-0, def. Dubuque Hempstead 42-13)
10. Waukee Northwest (0-1, lost to WDM Valley 17-7)
Next five teams: Linn-Mar (1-0); Ames (1-0); Johnston (0-1); Des Moines Roosevelt (1-0); Bettendorf (0-1)
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2-0, def. Harlan 30-27)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0, def. Western Dubuque 31-14)
3. Indianola (1-0, def. Ankeny Centennial 26-20)
4. North Scott (1-0, def. Davenport North 47-7)
5. Norwalk (1-0, def. Pella 44-20)
6. Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0, def. Waukon 42-14)
7. Bondurant-Farrar (1-0, def. Ballard 36-7)
8. Iowa City Liberty (1-0, def. Iowa City High 36-19)
9. Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0, def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47-6)
10. Carlisle (1-0, def. Winterset 35-18)
Next five teams: Clear Creek Amana (1-0); Western Dubuque (0-1); Webster City (0-1); Mason City (1-0); Pella (0-1)
Class 3A
1. Solon (1-0, def. West Liberty 42-0)
2. Harlan (0-1, lost to Lewis Central 30-27)
3. ADM, Adel (1-0, def. Gilbert 43-14)
4. Nevada (1-0, def. Boone 38-0)
5. North Polk (1-0, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 20-16)
6. Benton (1-0, def. Grinnell 35-0)
7. Assumption (1-0, idle)
8. Humboldt (1-0, def. Webster City 10-0)
9. Mount Vernon (1-0, def. Anamosa 28-0)
10. Washington (1-0, def. Burlington 21-14)
Next five teams: Ballard (1-1); Central DeWitt (1-0); Independence (1-1); Carroll (1-0); Algona (1-0)
Class 2A
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 52-7)
2. OABCIG (1-0, def. Ridge View 47-6)
3. Williamsburg (1-0, def. Iowa City Regina 31-0)
4. Spirit Lake (1-0, def. Spencer 27-16)
5. Crestwood (1-0, def. Decorah 26-14)
6. West Marshall (1-0, def. South Tama 42-6)
7. Dubuque Wahlert (1-0, def. West Delaware 31-14)
8. North Fayette Valley (1-0, def. South Winneshiek 35-6)
9. PCM, Monroe (1-0, def. Davis County 48-14)
10. New Hampton (1-0, def. MFL MarMac 22-19)
Next five teams: Waukon (0-1); Osage (1-0); Mid-Prairie (1-0); Southeast Valley (1-0); Northeast (1-0)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (1-0, def. Earlham 35-6)
2. Dike-New Hartford (1-0, def. Waterloo Columbus 42-14)
3. West Sioux (1-0, def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38-18)
4. Dyersville Beckman (1-0, def. Camanche 20-6)
5. Pella Christian (1-0, def. Des Moines Christian 56-28)
6. Cascade (1-0, def. Monticello 21-13)
7. Underwood (1-1, def. Tri-Center 58-14)
8. West Branch (1-0, def. Lisbon 61-20)
9. South Central Calhoun (1-0, def. East Sac Country 48-7)
10. Iowa City Regina (0-1, lost to Williamsburg 31-0)
Next five teams: Mediapolis (1-0); Denver (1-0); Aplington-Parkersburg (1-0); Durant (1-0); Panorama (2-0)
Class A
1. West Hancock (1-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32-8)
2. Grundy Center (1-0, def. South Hardin 27-6)
3. Woodbury Central (1-0, def. Hinton 41-13)
4. North Tama (1-0, def. Belle Plaine 34-6)
5. Lynnville-Sully (1-0, def. Pleasantville 32-7)
6. Saint Ansgar (0-1, lost to Osage 27-19)
7. East Buchanan (1-0, def. Highland 54-0)
8. Alburnett (1-0, def. North Linn 16-13)
9. Mount Ayr (1-0, def. Nodaway Valley 54-0)
10. North Linn (0-1, lost to Alburnett 16-13)
Next five teams: Wapsie Valley (0-1); AHSTW (1-0); Mason City Newman (1-0); Maquoketa Valley (1-0); AGWSR (1-0)
Eight-player
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0, def. Harris-Lake Park 42-7)
2. Don Bosco (1-0, def. Easton Valley 34-30)
3. WACO (2-0, def. Springville 57-22)
4. Turkey Valley (1-0, def. Edgewood-Colesburg 46-26)
5. CAM (1-0, def. Fremont-Mills 26-25)
6. Easton Valley (0-1, lost to Don Bosco 34-30)
7. Newell-Fonda (1-0, def. West Bend-Mallard 28-14)
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0, def. North Iowa 70-13)
9. Central City (1-0, def. Lone Tree 44-21)
10. Winfield-Mount Union (2-0, def. Moravia 64-50)
Next five teams: Fremont-Mills (0-1); Baxter (1-0); Algona Garrigan (1-0); BGM (1-0); Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-0)