Coss' Iowa AP prep football ballot for Monday, Aug. 29

  • 0
082622-qc-spt-ns-north fball-55.jpg

North Scott's Tyler Watkins (41) runs with the ball during the first quarter last Friday against Davenport North. Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss has the Lancers ranked fourth in his initial Class 4A rankings after a 47-7 win over Davenport North.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

The first Associated Press Iowa high school football poll of the season is scheduled to be released Monday afternoon. Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted:

Class 5A

1. Southeast Polk (1-0, def. West Des Moines Dowling 38-24)

2. Ankeny (1-0, def. Waukee 26-7)

3. West Des Moines Valley (1-0, def. Waukee Northwest 17-7)

4. Pleasant Valley (1-0, def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 37-6)

5. Cedar Falls (1-0, def. Johnston 14-0)

6. Urbandale (1-0, def. Bettendorf 27-14)

7. West Des Moines Dowling (0-1, lost to Southeast Polk 38-24)

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0, def. Iowa City West 28-19)

9. Dubuque Senior (1-0, def. Dubuque Hempstead 42-13)

10. Waukee Northwest (0-1, lost to WDM Valley 17-7)

Next five teams: Linn-Mar (1-0); Ames (1-0); Johnston (0-1); Des Moines Roosevelt (1-0); Bettendorf (0-1)

Class 4A

1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2-0, def. Harlan 30-27)

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0, def. Western Dubuque 31-14)

3. Indianola (1-0, def. Ankeny Centennial 26-20)

4. North Scott (1-0, def. Davenport North 47-7)

5. Norwalk (1-0, def. Pella 44-20)

6. Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0, def. Waukon 42-14)

7. Bondurant-Farrar (1-0, def. Ballard 36-7)

8. Iowa City Liberty (1-0, def. Iowa City High 36-19)

9. Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0, def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47-6)

10. Carlisle (1-0, def. Winterset 35-18)

Next five teams: Clear Creek Amana (1-0); Western Dubuque (0-1); Webster City (0-1); Mason City (1-0); Pella (0-1)

Class 3A

1. Solon (1-0, def. West Liberty 42-0)

2. Harlan (0-1, lost to Lewis Central 30-27)

3. ADM, Adel (1-0, def. Gilbert 43-14)

4. Nevada (1-0, def. Boone 38-0)

5. North Polk (1-0, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 20-16)

6. Benton (1-0, def. Grinnell 35-0)

7. Assumption (1-0, idle)

8. Humboldt (1-0, def. Webster City 10-0)

9. Mount Vernon (1-0, def. Anamosa 28-0)

10. Washington (1-0, def. Burlington 21-14)

Next five teams: Ballard (1-1); Central DeWitt (1-0); Independence (1-1); Carroll (1-0); Algona (1-0)

Class 2A

1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 52-7)

2. OABCIG (1-0, def. Ridge View 47-6)

3. Williamsburg (1-0, def. Iowa City Regina 31-0)

4. Spirit Lake (1-0, def. Spencer 27-16)

5. Crestwood (1-0, def. Decorah 26-14)

6. West Marshall (1-0, def. South Tama 42-6)

7. Dubuque Wahlert (1-0, def. West Delaware 31-14)

8. North Fayette Valley (1-0, def. South Winneshiek 35-6)

9. PCM, Monroe (1-0, def. Davis County 48-14)

10. New Hampton (1-0, def. MFL MarMac 22-19)

Next five teams: Waukon (0-1); Osage (1-0); Mid-Prairie (1-0); Southeast Valley (1-0); Northeast (1-0)

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (1-0, def. Earlham 35-6)

2. Dike-New Hartford (1-0, def. Waterloo Columbus 42-14)

3. West Sioux (1-0, def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38-18)

4. Dyersville Beckman (1-0, def. Camanche 20-6)

5. Pella Christian (1-0, def. Des Moines Christian 56-28)

6. Cascade (1-0, def. Monticello 21-13)

7. Underwood (1-1, def. Tri-Center 58-14)

8. West Branch (1-0, def. Lisbon 61-20)

9. South Central Calhoun (1-0, def. East Sac Country 48-7)

10. Iowa City Regina (0-1, lost to Williamsburg 31-0)

Next five teams: Mediapolis (1-0); Denver (1-0); Aplington-Parkersburg (1-0); Durant (1-0); Panorama (2-0)

Class A

1. West Hancock (1-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32-8)

2. Grundy Center (1-0, def. South Hardin 27-6)

3. Woodbury Central (1-0, def. Hinton 41-13)

4. North Tama (1-0, def. Belle Plaine 34-6)

5. Lynnville-Sully (1-0, def. Pleasantville 32-7)

6. Saint Ansgar (0-1, lost to Osage 27-19)

7. East Buchanan (1-0, def. Highland 54-0)

8. Alburnett (1-0, def. North Linn 16-13)

9. Mount Ayr (1-0, def. Nodaway Valley 54-0)

10. North Linn (0-1, lost to Alburnett 16-13)

Next five teams: Wapsie Valley (0-1); AHSTW (1-0); Mason City Newman (1-0); Maquoketa Valley (1-0); AGWSR (1-0)

Eight-player

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0, def. Harris-Lake Park 42-7)

2. Don Bosco (1-0, def. Easton Valley 34-30)

3. WACO (2-0, def. Springville 57-22)

4. Turkey Valley (1-0, def. Edgewood-Colesburg 46-26)

5. CAM (1-0, def. Fremont-Mills 26-25)

6. Easton Valley (0-1, lost to Don Bosco 34-30)

7. Newell-Fonda (1-0, def. West Bend-Mallard 28-14)

8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0, def. North Iowa 70-13)

9. Central City (1-0, def. Lone Tree 44-21)

10. Winfield-Mount Union (2-0, def. Moravia 64-50)

Next five teams: Fremont-Mills (0-1); Baxter (1-0); Algona Garrigan (1-0); BGM (1-0); Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-0)

