Coss' Iowa AP prep football ballot for Monday, Sept. 5

This is how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Iowa Associated Press high school football poll. The poll is scheduled for release Monday afternoon.
Next to each team is overall record, what they did this past week and where Coss had them on his ballot the previous week:
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk (2-0, def. West Des Moines Valley 24-7; LW: 1)
2. Ankeny (2-0, def. Ankeny Centennial 17-10; LW: 2)
3. Pleasant Valley (2-0, def. Dubuque Hempstead 42-0; LW: 4)
4. Cedar Falls (2-0, def. Waterloo West 57-0; LW: 5)
5. West Des Moines Dowling (1-1, def. Waukee Northwest 45-19; LW: 7)
6. West Des Moines Valley (1-1, lost to Southeast Polk 24-7; LW: 3)
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-0, def. Bettendorf 34-0; LW: 8)
8. Johnston (1-1, def. Urbandale 24-7; LW: NR)
9. Ames (2-0, def. Fort Dodge 36-32; LW: NR)
10. Urbandale (1-1, lost to Johnston 24-7; LW: 6)
Next five: Waukee (1-1); Linn-Mar (1-1); Iowa City West (1-1); Ankeny Centennial (0-2); Iowa City High (0-1)
Class 4A
1. C.B. Lewis Central (2-0, def. Carlisle 28-21; LW: 1)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0, def. West Delaware 44-7; LW: 2)
3. Norwalk (2-0, def. Des Moines Lincoln 45-0; LW: 3)
4. North Scott (2-0, def. Western Dubuque 45-7; LW: 4)
5. Indianola (2-0, def. Glenwood 31-17; LW: 5)
6. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0, def. Crestwood 35-0; LW: 6)
7. Iowa City Liberty (2-0, def. Linn-Mar 25-14; LW: 9)
8. Bondurant-Farrar (2-0, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 21-14; LW: 7)
9. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-0, def. Marion 41-13; LW: 8)
10. Carlisle (1-1, lost to C.B. Lewis Central 28-21; LW: 10)
Next five: LeMars (2-0); Webster City (1-1); Newton (2-0); Clear Creek Amana (1-1); Glenwood (1-1)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (1-1, def. Grinnell 63-6; LW: 2)
2. Adel, ADM (2-0, def. Ballard 59-20; LW: 3)
3. North Polk (2-0, def. Pella 24-7; LW: 5)
4. Benton Community (2-0, def. Center Point-Urbana 37-7; LW: 6)
5. Humboldt (2-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37-0; LW: 8)
6. Mount Vernon (2-0, def. Solon 17-14; LW: 9)
7. Solon (1-1, lost to Mount Vernon 17-14; LW: 1)
8. Washington (2-0, def. Mount Pleasant 54-20; LW: 10)
9. Central DeWitt (2-0, def. Camanche 42-24; LW: NR)
10. Assumption (1-1, lost to Dubuque Wahlert 34-21; LW: 7)
Next five: Algona (2-0); Independence (2-1); Creston (2-0); MOC-Floyd Valley (2-0); Nevada (1-1)
Class 2A
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0; LW: 1)
2. OABCIG (2-0, def. Storm Lake 42-0; LW: 2)
3. Williamsburg (2-0, def. Van Meter 18-13; LW: 3)
4. Spirit Lake (2-0, def. Forest City 47-0; LW: 4)
5. West Marshall (2-0, def. Nevada 35-31; LW: 5)
6. Dubuque Wahlert (2-0, def. Assumption 34-21; LW: 7)
7. North Fayette Valley (2-0, def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 13-0; LW: 8)
8. New Hampton (2-0, def. Charles City 36-7; LW: 10)
9. Centerville (2-0, def. Albia 24-0; LW: NR)
10. Southeast Valley (2-0, def. Emmetsburg 28-14; LW: NR)
Next five: West Lyon (1-1); Mid-Prairie (2-0); Pocahontas Area (2-0); Crestwood (1-1); Greene County (2-0)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (1-1, lost to Williamsburg 18-13, LW: 1)
2. West Sioux (2-0, def. Sioux Center 58-14, LW: 3)
3. Dyersville Beckman (2-0, def. Anamosa 20-12, LW: 4)
4. Pella Christian (2-0, def. Panorama 61-3, LW: 5)
5. Underwood (2-0, def. Clarinda 59-22, LW: 7)
6. West Branch (2-0, def. Waterloo Columbus 34-13, LW: 8)
7. Dike-New Hartford (1-1, lost to Grundy Center 17-14, LW: 2)
8. Mediapolis (2-0, def. Tipton 36-0, LW: 10)
9. Denver (2-0, def. Union LaPorte City 42-7, LW: NR)
10. Durant (2-0, def. Cascade 26-13, LW: NR)
Next five: Western Christian (2-0); Iowa City Regina (1-1); Aplington-Parkersburg (2-0); Wilton (2-0); Cascade (1-1)
Class A
1. West Hancock (2-0, def. Mason City Newman 42-7; LW: 1)
2. Grundy Center (2-0, def. Dike-New Hartford 17-14; LW: 2)
3. Woodbury Central (2-0, def. Logan-Magnolia 41-6; LW: 3)
4. Lynnville Sully (2-0, def. North Mahaska 50-6; LW: 5)
5. Saint Ansgar (1-1, def. West Fork 35-0; LW: 6)
6. Alburnett (2-0, def. Pekin 42-0; LW: 8)
7. Mount Ayr (2-0, def. Central Decatur 33-13; LW: 9)
8. North Linn (1-1, def. East Buchanan 14-8; LW: 10)
9. AGWSR (2-0, def. North Tama 28-0; LW: NR)
10. East Buchanan (1-1, lost to North Linn 14-8; LW: 7)
Next five: AHSTW (2-0); Wapsie Valley (1-1); Maquoketa Valley (2-0); Lawton-Bronson (2-0); Lisbon (1-1)
Eight-player
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0, def. River Valley 60-6; LW: 1)
2. Don Bosco (2-0, def. Turkey Valley 48-8; LW: 2)
3. WACO (3-0, def. HLV Victor 60-14; LW: 3)
4. CAM (2-0, def. Woodbine 56-16; LW: 5)
5. Easton Valley (1-1, def. South Beloit 69-22; LW: 6)
6. Newell-Fonda (2-0, def. Siouxland Christian 72-0; LW: 7)
7. Central City (2-0, def. Kee High 48-0; LW: 9)
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0, def. Colo-Nesco 54-14; LW: 8)
9. Lenox (2-0, def. East Mills 50-32; LW: NR)
10. Fremont-Mills (1-1, def. Stanton 42-6; LW: NR)
Next five: Baxter (2-0); Turkey Valley (1-1); Algona Garrigan (2-0); BGM (2-0); Iowa Valley (2-1)