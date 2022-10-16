Coss' Iowa AP prep football ballot for Oct. 17

Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for this week's Iowa high school Associated Press football poll:
Class 5A
1. West Des Moines Dowling (7-1, def. West Des Moines Valley 35-3; LW: 1)
2. Pleasant Valley (8-0, def. Dubuque Senior 49-7; LW: 2)
3. Ankeny (7-1, def. Waukee Northwest 31-7; LW: 3)
4. Southeast Polk (7-1, def. Ankeny Centennial 42-16; LW: 4)
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, def. Iowa City West 49-28; LW: NR)
6. Cedar Falls (6-2, def. Bettendorf 10-7; LW: 8)
7. Johnston (5-3, def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28-7; LW: NR)
8. Linn-Mar (5-3, def. Davenport Central 72-0; LW: NR)
9. Sioux City East (6-2, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 60-28; LW: NR)
10. Iowa City High (5-3, def. Davenport West 55-6; LW: NR)
Next five: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-2); West Des Moines Valley (4-4); Waukee Northwest (4-4); Ankeny Centennial (4-4); Ames (6-2)
Class 4A
1. Lewis Central (8-0, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 41-0; LW: 1)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0, def. Newton 42-3; LW: 2)
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-0, def. Western Dubuque 35-14; LW: 3)
4. Carlisle (7-1, def. Norwalk 49-28; LW: 4)
5. Iowa City Liberty (7-1, def. Burlington 29-28; LW: 5)
6. North Scott (6-2, def. Fort Madison 49-14; LW: 6)
7. Bondurant-Farrar (7-1, def. Indianola 28-14; LW: 7)
8. Cedar Rapids Washington (5-3, def. Oskaloosa 21-6; LW: NR)
9. Webster City (5-3, def. Storm Lake 55-7; LW: NR)
10. Le Mars (5-3, def. Spencer 38-28; LW: NR)
Next five: Spencer (6-2); Western Dubuque (5-3); Indianola (5-3); Norwalk (5-3); Burlington (5-3)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (7-1, def. Creston 56-12; LW: 1)
2. Mount Vernon (8-0, def. Central DeWitt 47-0; LW: 2)
3. Independence (8-1, def. West Delaware 21-20; LW: 4)
4. Solon (6-2, def. Grinnell 51-7; LW: 5)
5. Adel, ADM (7-1, def. Knoxville 56-3; LW: 6)
6. Nevada (7-1, def. Humboldt 16-8; LW: 7)
7. Humboldt (7-1, lost to Nevada 16-8; LW: 3)
8. North Polk (6-2, def. Gilbert 28-0; LW: 8)
9. MOC-Floyd Valley (6-2, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28-0; LW: 10)
10. Benton Community (6-2, def. Maquoketa 49-7; LW: NR)
Next five: West Delaware (4-4); Creston (6-2); Hampton-Dumont-CAL (5-3); Sioux Center (4-4); Assumption (3-5)
Class 2A
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0, def. Okoboji 62-6; LW: 1)
2. Williamsburg (8-0, def. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 76-21; LW: 2)
3. Spirit Lake (8-0, def. Southeast Valley 24-6; LW: 3)
4. West Marshall (8-0, def. Albia 47-0; LW: 4)
5. OABCIG (7-1, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 30-14; LW: 5)
6. West Lyon (6-2, def. Cherokee 42-12; LW: 6)
7. Osage (6-2, def. Crestwood 28-12; LW: 7)
8. Waukon (5-3, def. Union Community 42-0; LW: 10)
9. Greene County (7-1, def. Clarke 54-8; LW: NR)
10. Dubuque Wahlert (6-2, def. Jesup 71-6; LW: NR)
Next five: New Hampton (6-2); Monticello (6-2); Crestwood (5-3); Centerville (6-2); North Fayette Valley (6-2)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (7-1, def. ACGC 54-0; LW: 1)
2. West Branch (8-0, def. Wilton 54-7; LW: 3)
3. Underwood (8-0, def. Carroll Kuemper 28-20; LW: 2)
4. West Sioux (7-1, def. Sioux Central 68-0; LW: 4)
5. Pella Christian (7-1, def. Central Decatur 48-14; LW: 6)
6. Mediapolis (7-1, def. Louisa-Muscatine 55-7; LW: 7)
7. Carroll Kuemper (7-1, lost to Underwood 28-20; LW: 5)
8. Western Christian (6-2, def. Emmetsburg 43-10; LW: 8)
9. MFL MarMac (7-1, def. Dyersville Beckman 61-0; LW: 9)
10. Dike-New Hartford (6-2, def. Central Springs 67-34; LW: 10)
Next five: Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1); Waterloo Columbus (5-3); Iowa City Regina (5-3); Sigourney-Keota (6-2); South Hamilton (7-1)
Class A
1. West Hancock (8-0, def. North Butler 52-0; LW: 1)
2. Grundy Center (8-0, def. North Tama 42-0; LW: 2)
3. Woodbury Central (8-0, def. Missouri Valley 56-14; LW: 3)
4. Lynnville-Sully (8-0, def. Belle Plaine 55-14; LW: 4)
5. AHSTW (8-0, def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 52-10; LW: 5)
6. North Linn (7-1, def. Maquoketa Valley 48-6; LW: 6)
7. East Buchanan (7-1, def. South Winneshiek 69-13; LW: 7)
8. Alburnett (7-1, def. Columbus 32-31 OT; LW: 9)
9. Columbus Community (7-1, lost to Alburnett 32-31 OT; LW: 8)
10. Wapsie Valley (6-2, def. BCLUW 52-6; LW: 10)
Next five: Hartley HMS (6-2); Mason City Newman (7-1); Mount Ayr (7-1); Le Mars Gehlen (7-1); Madrid (6-2)
Eight-player
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0, def. Glidden-Ralston 61-6; LW: 1)
2. Don Bosco (7-0, idle; LW: 2)
3. WACO (9-0, def. Tri-County 42-10; LW: 3)
4. Easton Valley (6-1, def. Kee High 62-12; LW: 4)
5. West Harrison (8-0, def. Griswold 52-16; LW: 5)
6. Lenox (8-0, def. Fremont-Mills 28-2; LW: 6)
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1, def. Collins-Maxwell 68-14; LW: 7)
8. Newell-Fonda (7-1, def. Ar-We-Va 17-0; LW: 9)
9. Southeast Warren (8-1, def. Lamoni 67-24; LW: 10)
10. Turkey Valley (6-1, def. West Central 73-32; LW: NR)
Next five: Central City (7-1); CAM, Anita (6-2); Fremont-Mills (6-2); GTRA (7-1); Montezuma (7-2)