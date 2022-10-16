 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
alert top story

Coss' Iowa AP prep football ballot for Oct. 17

  • 0
101522-qc-spt-pvsenior6

Pleasant Valley's Ryan Doyle carries the ball during Friday night's game against Dubuque Senior. The Spartans are 8-0 heading into this week's regular-season finale against Iowa City West.

 BOBBY METCALF

Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for this week's Iowa high school Associated Press football poll:

Class 5A

1. West Des Moines Dowling (7-1, def. West Des Moines Valley 35-3; LW: 1)

2. Pleasant Valley (8-0, def. Dubuque Senior 49-7; LW: 2)

3. Ankeny (7-1, def. Waukee Northwest 31-7; LW: 3)

4. Southeast Polk (7-1, def. Ankeny Centennial 42-16; LW: 4)

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, def. Iowa City West 49-28; LW: NR)

6. Cedar Falls (6-2, def. Bettendorf 10-7; LW: 8)

7. Johnston (5-3, def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28-7; LW: NR)

People are also reading…

8. Linn-Mar (5-3, def. Davenport Central 72-0; LW: NR)

9. Sioux City East (6-2, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 60-28; LW: NR)

10. Iowa City High (5-3, def. Davenport West 55-6; LW: NR)

Next five: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-2); West Des Moines Valley (4-4); Waukee Northwest (4-4); Ankeny Centennial (4-4); Ames (6-2)

Class 4A

1. Lewis Central (8-0, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 41-0; LW: 1)

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0, def. Newton 42-3; LW: 2)

3. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-0, def. Western Dubuque 35-14; LW: 3)

4. Carlisle (7-1, def. Norwalk 49-28; LW: 4)

5. Iowa City Liberty (7-1, def. Burlington 29-28; LW: 5)

6. North Scott (6-2, def. Fort Madison 49-14; LW: 6)

7. Bondurant-Farrar (7-1, def. Indianola 28-14; LW: 7)

8. Cedar Rapids Washington (5-3, def. Oskaloosa 21-6; LW: NR)

9. Webster City (5-3, def. Storm Lake 55-7; LW: NR)

10. Le Mars (5-3, def. Spencer 38-28; LW: NR)

Next five: Spencer (6-2); Western Dubuque (5-3); Indianola (5-3); Norwalk (5-3); Burlington (5-3)

Class 3A

1. Harlan (7-1, def. Creston 56-12; LW: 1)

2. Mount Vernon (8-0, def. Central DeWitt 47-0; LW: 2)

3. Independence (8-1, def. West Delaware 21-20; LW: 4)

4. Solon (6-2, def. Grinnell 51-7; LW: 5)

5. Adel, ADM (7-1, def. Knoxville 56-3; LW: 6)

6. Nevada (7-1, def. Humboldt 16-8; LW: 7)

7. Humboldt (7-1, lost to Nevada 16-8; LW: 3)

8. North Polk (6-2, def. Gilbert 28-0; LW: 8)

9. MOC-Floyd Valley (6-2, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28-0; LW: 10)

10. Benton Community (6-2, def. Maquoketa 49-7; LW: NR)

Next five: West Delaware (4-4); Creston (6-2); Hampton-Dumont-CAL (5-3); Sioux Center (4-4); Assumption (3-5)

Class 2A

1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0, def. Okoboji 62-6; LW: 1)

2. Williamsburg (8-0, def. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 76-21; LW: 2)

3. Spirit Lake (8-0, def. Southeast Valley 24-6; LW: 3)

4. West Marshall (8-0, def. Albia 47-0; LW: 4)

5. OABCIG (7-1, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 30-14; LW: 5)

6. West Lyon (6-2, def. Cherokee 42-12; LW: 6)

7. Osage (6-2, def. Crestwood 28-12; LW: 7)

8. Waukon (5-3, def. Union Community 42-0; LW: 10)

9. Greene County (7-1, def. Clarke 54-8; LW: NR)

10. Dubuque Wahlert (6-2, def. Jesup 71-6; LW: NR)

Next five: New Hampton (6-2); Monticello (6-2); Crestwood (5-3); Centerville (6-2); North Fayette Valley (6-2)

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (7-1, def. ACGC 54-0; LW: 1)

2. West Branch (8-0, def. Wilton 54-7; LW: 3)

3. Underwood (8-0, def. Carroll Kuemper 28-20; LW: 2)

4. West Sioux (7-1, def. Sioux Central 68-0; LW: 4)

5. Pella Christian (7-1, def. Central Decatur 48-14; LW: 6)

6. Mediapolis (7-1, def. Louisa-Muscatine 55-7; LW: 7)

7. Carroll Kuemper (7-1, lost to Underwood 28-20; LW: 5)

8. Western Christian (6-2, def. Emmetsburg 43-10; LW: 8)

9. MFL MarMac (7-1, def. Dyersville Beckman 61-0; LW: 9)

10. Dike-New Hartford (6-2, def. Central Springs 67-34; LW: 10)

Next five: Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1); Waterloo Columbus (5-3); Iowa City Regina (5-3); Sigourney-Keota (6-2); South Hamilton (7-1)

Class A

1. West Hancock (8-0, def. North Butler 52-0; LW: 1)

2. Grundy Center (8-0, def. North Tama 42-0; LW: 2)

3. Woodbury Central (8-0, def. Missouri Valley 56-14; LW: 3)

4. Lynnville-Sully (8-0, def. Belle Plaine 55-14; LW: 4)

5. AHSTW (8-0, def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 52-10; LW: 5)

6. North Linn (7-1, def. Maquoketa Valley 48-6; LW: 6)

7. East Buchanan (7-1, def. South Winneshiek 69-13; LW: 7)

8. Alburnett (7-1, def. Columbus 32-31 OT; LW: 9)

9. Columbus Community (7-1, lost to Alburnett 32-31 OT; LW: 8)

10. Wapsie Valley (6-2, def. BCLUW 52-6; LW: 10)

Next five: Hartley HMS (6-2); Mason City Newman (7-1); Mount Ayr (7-1); Le Mars Gehlen (7-1); Madrid (6-2)

Eight-player

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0, def. Glidden-Ralston 61-6; LW: 1)

2. Don Bosco (7-0, idle; LW: 2)

3. WACO (9-0, def. Tri-County 42-10; LW: 3)

4. Easton Valley (6-1, def. Kee High 62-12; LW: 4)

5. West Harrison (8-0, def. Griswold 52-16; LW: 5)

6. Lenox (8-0, def. Fremont-Mills 28-2; LW: 6)

7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1, def. Collins-Maxwell 68-14; LW: 7)

8. Newell-Fonda (7-1, def. Ar-We-Va 17-0; LW: 9)

9. Southeast Warren (8-1, def. Lamoni 67-24; LW: 10)

10. Turkey Valley (6-1, def. West Central 73-32; LW: NR)

Next five: Central City (7-1); CAM, Anita (6-2); Fremont-Mills (6-2); GTRA (7-1); Montezuma (7-2)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News