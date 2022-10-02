Coss' Iowa AP prep football ballot for Oct. 3

Here is a look at the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for this week's Iowa high school Associated Press football poll:
Class 5A
1. West Des Moines Dowling (5-1, def. Johnston 42-19; LW: 1)
2. Pleasant Valley (6-0, def. Bettendorf 44-14; LW: 2)
3. Ankeny (5-1, def. West Des Moines Valley 34-24; LW: 3)
4. Southeast Polk (5-1, def. Linn-Mar 49-27; LW: 5)
5. Ankeny Centennial (4-2, def. Urbandale 28-23; LW: 10)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-1, def. Waterloo West 45-14; LW: 9)
7. Iowa City High (4-2, def. Davenport North 55-0; LW: 8)
8. Cedar Falls (4-2, def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23-16; LW: NR)
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1, lost to Cedar Falls 23-16; LW: 4)
10. Davenport West (6-0, def. Dubuque Senior 28-10; LW: NR)
Next five: Urbandale (4-2); Iowa City West (4-2); West Des Moines Valley (3-3); Ames (5-1); Waukee Northwest (3-3)
Class 4A
1. Lewis Central (6-0, def. Des Moines Hoover 63-14; LW: 1)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0, def. Pella 47-0; LW: 2)
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-0, def. Marion 42-7; LW: 3)
4. Indianola (5-1, def. Norwalk 45-33; LW: 5)
5. Carlisle (5-1, def. Boone 42-0; LW: 6)
6. Iowa City Liberty (5-1, def. Mount Pleasant 68-6; LW: 7)
7. Newton (6-0, def. Oskaloosa 56-10; LW: 8)
8. North Scott (4-2, def. Burlington 46-7; LW: 9)
9. Bondurant-Farrar (5-1, def. Perry 70-0; LW: 10)
10. Western Dubuque (4-2, def. Decorah 38-22; LW: NR)
Next five: Spencer (5-1); Norwalk (4-2); Webster City (4-2); Fort Madison (6-0); LeMars (4-2)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (5-1, def. Atlantic 54-7; LW: 1)
2. Adel, ADM (6-0, def. Creston 38-7; LW: 2)
3. Mount Vernon (6-0, def. Davenport Assumption 42-17; LW: 3)
4. Humboldt (6-0, def. North Polk 24-14; LW: 4)
5. Solon (4-2, def. Washington 44-0; LW: 6)
6. Independence (6-1, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-7; LW: 7)
7. Nevada (5-1, def. Huxley Ballard 17-12; LW: 9)
8. North Polk (4-2, lost to Humboldt 24-14; LW: 5)
9. West Delaware (3-3, def. South Tama 53-9; LW: NR)
10. MOC-Floyd Valley (4-2, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-26, 2 OT; LW: NR)
Next five: Creston (5-1); Benton Community (4-2); Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-2); Davenport Assumption (2-4); Carroll (4-2)
Class 2A
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0, def. Unity Christian 39-7; LW: 1)
2. Williamsburg (6-0, def. Mid-Prairie 56-7; LW: 2)
3. Spirit Lake (6-0, def. Estherville-Lincoln Central 45-0; LW: 3)
4. West Marshall (6-0, def. PCM, Monroe 13-12; LW: 4)
5. OABCIG (5-1, def. Pocahontas Area 62-0; LW: 6)
6. West Lyon (4-2, def. Okoboji 49-7; LW: 8)
7. Osage (4-2, def. New Hampton 21-8; LW: NR)
8. New Hampton (5-1, lost to Osage 21-8; LW: 5)
9. Crestwood (4-2, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44-7; LW: 10)
10. Waukon (3-3, def. Dubuque Wahlert 28-6; LW: NR)
Next five: Greene County (5-1); Monticello (4-2); Dubuque Wahlert (4-2); Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (4-2); Des Moines Christian (3-3)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (5-1, def. Nodaway Valley 42-0; LW: 1)
2. Underwood (6-0, def. Treynor 54-0; LW: 2)
3. West Branch (6-0, def. Durant 49-13; LW: 3)
4. West Sioux (5-1, def. Ridge View 35-0; LW: 4)
5. Dike-New Hartford (5-1, def. Aplington-Parkersburg 27-20; LW: 6)
6. Carroll Kuemper (6-0, def. East Sac County 63-0; LW: 8)
7. Pella Christian (5-1, def. Pleasantville 54-7; LW: 9)
8. Mediapolis (5-1, def. Wilton 42-21; LW: 10)
9. Durant (5-1, lost to West Branch 49-13; LW: 5)
10. Aplington-Parkersburg (5-1, lost to Dike-New Hartford 27-20; LW: 7)
Next five: Monona MFL MarMac (5-1); Western Christian (4-2); Iowa City Regina (4-2); Waterloo Columbus (3-3); Sigourney-Keota (4-2)
Class A
1. West Hancock (6-0, def. Hartley HMS 31-18; LW: 1)
2. Grundy Center (6-0, def. Nashua-Plainfield 35-8; LW: 2)
3. Woodbury Central (6-0, def. Sloan Westwood 40-14; LW: 3)
4. Lynnville-Sully (6-0, def. Colfax-Mingo 58-0; LW: 4)
5. AHSTW (6-0, def. Sidney 69-8; LW: 5)
6. North Linn (5-1, def. Starmont 59-0; LW: 6)
7. East Buchanan (5-1, def. Bellevue 44-13; LW: 7)
8. Columbus Community (6-0, def. North Mahaska 71-14; LW: 8)
9. Alburnett (5-1, def. North Cedar 44-0; LW: 9)
10. Wapsie Valley (4-2, def. South Winneshiek 48-24; LW: NR)
Next five: Hartley HMS (4-2); Mason City Newman (5-1); Saint Ansgar (4-2); LeMars Gehlen (5-1); Mount Ayr (5-1)
Eight-player
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0, def. Newell-Fonda 61-13; LW: 1)
2. Don Bosco (6-0, def. GMG Garwin 85-8; LW: 2)
3. WACO (7-0, def. Lone Tree 42-17; LW: 3)
4. Easton Valley (4-1, idle; LW: 4)
5. West Harrison (6-0, def. Woodbine 49-0; LW: 6)
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0, def. Northwood-Kensett 48-0; LW: 7)
7. Lenox (6-0, def. Griswold 81-14; LW: 8)
8. Fremont-Mills (5-1, def. East Union 74-20; LW: 9)
9. Baxter (6-0, def. Collins-Maxwell 63-16; LW: 10)
10. Newell-Fonda (5-1, lost to Remsen St. Mary’s 61-13; LW: 5)