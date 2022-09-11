 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coss' Iowa AP prep football ballot for Sept. 12

North Scott's Dylan Marti (28) is stopped by Assumption's Chase Diaz (26) and Assumption's Adam Votroubek (3) during the first quarter Friday.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Here is how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Iowa high school Associated Press football poll. The poll is scheduled for release Monday afternoon:

Class 5A

1. Southeast Polk (3-0, def. Waukee Northwest 42-21; LW: 1)

2. West Des Moines Dowling (2-1, def. Ankeny 17-10, LW: 5)

3. Pleasant Valley (3-0, def. Linn-Mar 14-7, OT; LW: 3)

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0, def. Cedar Rapids Washington 27-6; LW: 7)

5. Ankeny (2-1, lost to West Des Moines Dowling 17-10; LW: 2)

6. Johnston (2-1, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 44-21; LW: 8)

7. Urbandale (2-1, def. West Des Moines Valley 10-7, OT: 10)

8. Iowa City High (2-1, def. Ames 55-19; LW: NR)

9. West Des Moines Valley (1-2, lost to Urbandale 10-7, OT: LW: 6)

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1, def. Cedar Falls 24-7; LW: NR)

Next five teams: Cedar Falls (2-1); Sioux City East (3-0); Ankeny Centennial (1-2); Iowa City West (2-1); Davenport West (3-0)

Class 4A

1. C.B. Lewis Central (3-0, def. Norwalk 49-27; LW: 1)

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0, def. Dubuque Wahlert 40-7; LW: 2)

3. North Scott (3-0, def. Davenport Assumption 31-14; LW: 4)

4. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0, def. Webster City 28-0; LW: 6)

5. Indianola (3-0, def. Pella 33-19; LW: 5)

6. Bondurant-Farrar (3-0, def. Gilbert 48-7; LW: 7)

7. Norwalk (2-1, lost to C.B. Lewis Central 49-27; LW: 3)

8. Carlisle (2-1, def. Knoxville 49-0; LW: 10)

9. Newton (3-0, def. Marshalltown 28-21; LW: NR)

10. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-1, lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27-6; LW: 8)

Next five teams: Clear Creek Amana (2-1); LeMars (2-1); Western Dubuque (1-2); Iowa City Liberty (2-1); Fort Madison (3-0)

Class 3A

1. Harlan (2-1, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14; LW: 1)

2. Adel, ADM (3-0, def. North Polk 29-20; LW: 2)

3. Humboldt (3-0, def. Estherville-Lincoln Central 17-0; LW: 5)

4. Mount Vernon (3-0, def. Tipton 42-0, LW: 6)

5. North Polk (2-1, lost to ADM 29-20; LW: 3)

6. Algona (3-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34-7; LW: NR)

7. Central DeWitt (3-0, def. Clinton 37-14; LW: 9)

8. Independence (3-1, def. West Liberty 50-8; LW: NR)

9. MOC-Floyd Valley (3-0, def. Storm Lake 41-0; LW: NR)

10. Creston (3-0, def. Denison-Schleswig 35-9; LW: NR)

Next five teams: Benton Community (2-1); Solon (1-2); Assumption (1-2); Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-0); Nevada (2-1)

Class 2A

1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0, def. West Sioux 44-6; LW: 1)

2. Williamsburg (3-0, def. Solon 38-25; LW: 3)

3. OABCIG (3-0, def. East Sac County 54-7; LW: 2)

4. Spirit Lake (3-0, def. Western Christian 35-20; LW: 4)

5. West Marshall (3-0, def. South Hamilton 41-6; LW: 5)

6. North Fayette Valley (3-0, def. Postville 78-0; LW: 7)

7. New Hampton (3-0, def. Oelwein 47-7; LW: 8)

8. West Lyon (2-1, def. Sioux Center 17-0; LW: NR)

9. Dubuque Wahlert (2-1, lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 40-7; LW: 6)

10. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (3-0, def. Forest City 28-6; LW: NR)

Next five teams: Osage (2-1); Pocahontas Area (3-0); Southeast Valley (2-1); Crestwood (2-1); Red Oak (3-0)

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (2-1, def. Winterset 42-17; LW: 1)

2. Dyersville Beckman (3-0, def. Monticello 28-14; LW: 3)

3. Pella Christian (3-0, def. PCM, Monroe 28-7; LW: 4)

4. Underwood (3-0, def. C.B. St. Albert 57-7; LW: 5)

5. West Branch (3-0, def. Maquoketa Valley 59-0; LW: 6)

6. West Sioux (2-1, lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 44-6; LW: 2)

7. Dike-New Hartford (2-1, def. Clear Lake 28-20; LW: 7)

8. Mediapolis (3-0, def. West Burlington 40-12; LW: 8)

9. Durant (3-0, def. Northeast 23-22; LW: 9)

10. Aplington-Parkersburg (3-0, def. Jesup 72-19; LW: NR)

Next five teams: Wilton (3-0); Iowa City Regina (2-1); Carroll Kuemper (3-0); Cascade (2-1); Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-1)

Class A

1. West Hancock (3-0, def. Lake Mills 60-6; LW: 1)

2. Grundy Center (3-0, def. Wapsie Valley 20-7; LW: 2)

3. Woodbury Central (3-0, def. IKM-Manning 40-0; LW: 3)

4. Lynnville-Sully (3-0, def. East Marshall 49-7; LW: 4)

5. Saint Ansgar (2-1, def. North Union 48-0; LW: 5)

6. Alburnett (3-0, def. Lisbon 14-0; LW: 6)

7. Mount Ayr (3-0, def. Oakland Riverside 41-15; LW: 7)

8. North Linn (2-1, def. Bellevue 48-13; LW: 8)

9. AGWSR (3-0, def. BCLUW 28-26; LW: 9)

10. East Buchanan (2-1, def. Starmont 38-0; LW: 10)

Next five teams: AHSTW (3-0); Hartley HMS (2-1); Columbus Community (3-0); LeMars Gehlen (2-1); Wapsie Valley (1-2)

Eight-player

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0, def. Siouxland Christian 73-0; LW: 1)

2. Don Bosco (3-0, def. Collins-Maxwell 86-12; LW: 2)

3. WACO (4-0, def. English Valleys 49-0; LW: 3)

4. Easton Valley (2-1, def. Midland 50-6; LW: 5)

5. Newell-Fonda (3-0, def. River Valley 48-6; LW: 6)

6. Central City (3-0, def. Edgewood-Colesburg 38-12; LW: 7)

7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0, def. Dunkerton 60-6; LW: 8)

8. West Harrison (3-0, def. CAM 29-22; LW: NR)

9. Lenox (3-0, def. Bedford 38-27; LW: 9)

10. Cumberland-Anita-Massena (2-1, lost to West Harrison 29-22; LW: 4)

Next five teams: Fremont-Mills (2-1); Baxter (3-0); BGM, Brooklyn (2-1); Iowa Valley (3-1); Turkey Valley (1-1)

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

