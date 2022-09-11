Coss' Iowa AP prep football ballot for Sept. 12

Here is how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Iowa high school Associated Press football poll. The poll is scheduled for release Monday afternoon:
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk (3-0, def. Waukee Northwest 42-21; LW: 1)
2. West Des Moines Dowling (2-1, def. Ankeny 17-10, LW: 5)
3. Pleasant Valley (3-0, def. Linn-Mar 14-7, OT; LW: 3)
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0, def. Cedar Rapids Washington 27-6; LW: 7)
5. Ankeny (2-1, lost to West Des Moines Dowling 17-10; LW: 2)
6. Johnston (2-1, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 44-21; LW: 8)
7. Urbandale (2-1, def. West Des Moines Valley 10-7, OT: 10)
8. Iowa City High (2-1, def. Ames 55-19; LW: NR)
9. West Des Moines Valley (1-2, lost to Urbandale 10-7, OT: LW: 6)
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1, def. Cedar Falls 24-7; LW: NR)
Next five teams: Cedar Falls (2-1); Sioux City East (3-0); Ankeny Centennial (1-2); Iowa City West (2-1); Davenport West (3-0)
Class 4A
1. C.B. Lewis Central (3-0, def. Norwalk 49-27; LW: 1)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0, def. Dubuque Wahlert 40-7; LW: 2)
3. North Scott (3-0, def. Davenport Assumption 31-14; LW: 4)
4. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0, def. Webster City 28-0; LW: 6)
5. Indianola (3-0, def. Pella 33-19; LW: 5)
6. Bondurant-Farrar (3-0, def. Gilbert 48-7; LW: 7)
7. Norwalk (2-1, lost to C.B. Lewis Central 49-27; LW: 3)
8. Carlisle (2-1, def. Knoxville 49-0; LW: 10)
9. Newton (3-0, def. Marshalltown 28-21; LW: NR)
10. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-1, lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27-6; LW: 8)
Next five teams: Clear Creek Amana (2-1); LeMars (2-1); Western Dubuque (1-2); Iowa City Liberty (2-1); Fort Madison (3-0)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (2-1, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14; LW: 1)
2. Adel, ADM (3-0, def. North Polk 29-20; LW: 2)
3. Humboldt (3-0, def. Estherville-Lincoln Central 17-0; LW: 5)
4. Mount Vernon (3-0, def. Tipton 42-0, LW: 6)
5. North Polk (2-1, lost to ADM 29-20; LW: 3)
6. Algona (3-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34-7; LW: NR)
7. Central DeWitt (3-0, def. Clinton 37-14; LW: 9)
8. Independence (3-1, def. West Liberty 50-8; LW: NR)
9. MOC-Floyd Valley (3-0, def. Storm Lake 41-0; LW: NR)
10. Creston (3-0, def. Denison-Schleswig 35-9; LW: NR)
Next five teams: Benton Community (2-1); Solon (1-2); Assumption (1-2); Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-0); Nevada (2-1)
Class 2A
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0, def. West Sioux 44-6; LW: 1)
2. Williamsburg (3-0, def. Solon 38-25; LW: 3)
3. OABCIG (3-0, def. East Sac County 54-7; LW: 2)
4. Spirit Lake (3-0, def. Western Christian 35-20; LW: 4)
5. West Marshall (3-0, def. South Hamilton 41-6; LW: 5)
6. North Fayette Valley (3-0, def. Postville 78-0; LW: 7)
7. New Hampton (3-0, def. Oelwein 47-7; LW: 8)
8. West Lyon (2-1, def. Sioux Center 17-0; LW: NR)
9. Dubuque Wahlert (2-1, lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 40-7; LW: 6)
10. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (3-0, def. Forest City 28-6; LW: NR)
Next five teams: Osage (2-1); Pocahontas Area (3-0); Southeast Valley (2-1); Crestwood (2-1); Red Oak (3-0)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (2-1, def. Winterset 42-17; LW: 1)
2. Dyersville Beckman (3-0, def. Monticello 28-14; LW: 3)
3. Pella Christian (3-0, def. PCM, Monroe 28-7; LW: 4)
4. Underwood (3-0, def. C.B. St. Albert 57-7; LW: 5)
5. West Branch (3-0, def. Maquoketa Valley 59-0; LW: 6)
6. West Sioux (2-1, lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 44-6; LW: 2)
7. Dike-New Hartford (2-1, def. Clear Lake 28-20; LW: 7)
8. Mediapolis (3-0, def. West Burlington 40-12; LW: 8)
9. Durant (3-0, def. Northeast 23-22; LW: 9)
10. Aplington-Parkersburg (3-0, def. Jesup 72-19; LW: NR)
Next five teams: Wilton (3-0); Iowa City Regina (2-1); Carroll Kuemper (3-0); Cascade (2-1); Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-1)
Class A
1. West Hancock (3-0, def. Lake Mills 60-6; LW: 1)
2. Grundy Center (3-0, def. Wapsie Valley 20-7; LW: 2)
3. Woodbury Central (3-0, def. IKM-Manning 40-0; LW: 3)
4. Lynnville-Sully (3-0, def. East Marshall 49-7; LW: 4)
5. Saint Ansgar (2-1, def. North Union 48-0; LW: 5)
6. Alburnett (3-0, def. Lisbon 14-0; LW: 6)
7. Mount Ayr (3-0, def. Oakland Riverside 41-15; LW: 7)
8. North Linn (2-1, def. Bellevue 48-13; LW: 8)
9. AGWSR (3-0, def. BCLUW 28-26; LW: 9)
10. East Buchanan (2-1, def. Starmont 38-0; LW: 10)
Next five teams: AHSTW (3-0); Hartley HMS (2-1); Columbus Community (3-0); LeMars Gehlen (2-1); Wapsie Valley (1-2)
Eight-player
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0, def. Siouxland Christian 73-0; LW: 1)
2. Don Bosco (3-0, def. Collins-Maxwell 86-12; LW: 2)
3. WACO (4-0, def. English Valleys 49-0; LW: 3)
4. Easton Valley (2-1, def. Midland 50-6; LW: 5)
5. Newell-Fonda (3-0, def. River Valley 48-6; LW: 6)
6. Central City (3-0, def. Edgewood-Colesburg 38-12; LW: 7)
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0, def. Dunkerton 60-6; LW: 8)
8. West Harrison (3-0, def. CAM 29-22; LW: NR)
9. Lenox (3-0, def. Bedford 38-27; LW: 9)
10. Cumberland-Anita-Massena (2-1, lost to West Harrison 29-22; LW: 4)
Next five teams: Fremont-Mills (2-1); Baxter (3-0); BGM, Brooklyn (2-1); Iowa Valley (3-1); Turkey Valley (1-1)