Coss' Iowa AP prep football ballot for Sept. 19

Durant's Isaac Nielsen makes a quick pass to teammate Joshua Peel during the second quarter of Friday's game against Wilton. Durant is 4-0 heading into next Friday's game against Louisa-Muscatine.

 Dave Chesling

Class 5A

1. West Des Moines Dowling (3-1, def. Iowa City High 34-0; LW: 2)

2. Pleasant Valley (4-0, def. Muscatine 49-9; LW: 3)

3. Ankeny (3-1, def. Southeast Polk 31-14; LW: 5)

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0, def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55-6; LW: 4)

5. Southeast Polk (3-1, lost to Ankeny 31-14; LW: 1)

6. Urbandale (3-1, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 37-13; LW: 7)

7. West Des Moines Valley (2-2, def. Waukee 24-6; LW: 9)

8. Iowa City West (3-1, def. Davenport North 42-7; LW: NR)

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1, def. Bettendorf 18-17; LW: 10)

10. Sioux City East (4-0, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14; LW: NR)

Next five: Ankeny Centennial (2-2); Iowa City High (2-2); Linn-Mar (2-2); Davenport West (4-0); Cedar Falls (2-2)

Class 4A

1. C.B. Lewis Central (4-0, def. Indianola 34-16; LW: 1)

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0, def. North Scott 17-0; LW: 2)

3. Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0, def. West Delaware 42-7; LW: 5)

4. Bondurant-Farrar (4-0, def. Pella 35-14; LW: 6)

5. North Scott (3-1, lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-0; LW: 3)

6. Norwalk (3-1, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 42-28; LW: 7)

7. Indianola (3-1, lost to Council Bluffs Lewis Central 34-16; LW: 4)

8. Iowa City Liberty (3-1, def. Clear Creek Amana 55-7; LW: NR)

9. Newton (4-0, def. Saydel 44-0; LW: 9)

10. Carlisle (3-1, def. Des Moines Lincoln 53-14; LW: 8)

Next five: LeMars (3-1); Western Dubuque (2-2); Spencer (3-1); Fort Madison (4-0); Cedar Rapids Washington (2-2)

Class 3A

1. Harlan (3-1, def. Glenwood 49-14; LW: 1)

2. Adel, ADM (4-0, def. Winterset 42-14; LW: 2)

3. Humboldt (4-0, def. Boone 37-0; LW: 3)

4. Mount Vernon (4-0, def. Center Point-Urbana 42-6; LW: 4)

5. North Polk (3-1, def. Grinnell 42-7; LW: 5)

6. Solon (2-2, def. Davenport Assumption 35-10; LW: NR)

7. Independence (4-1, def. Vinton-Shellsburg 14-7; LW: 8)

8. Creston (4-0, def. Gilbert 40-36; LW: 10)

9. Nevada (3-1, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24-23; LW: NR)

10. MOC-Floyd Valley (3-1, lost to LeMars 24-22; LW: 9)

Next five: Benton Community (3-1); Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-2); Central DeWitt (3-1); Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-1); Algona (3-1)

Class 2A

1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0, def. West Lyon 38-17; LW: 1)

2. Williamsburg (4-0, def. Central Lee 65-7; LW: 2)

3. OABCIG (4-0, def. Southeast Valley 28-6; LW: 3)

4. Spirit Lake (4-0, def. Pocahontas Area 47-6; LW: 4)

5. West Marshall (4-0, def. Chariton 28-7; LW: 5)

6. New Hampton (4-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35-0; LW: 7)

7. Dubuque Wahlert (3-1, def. Union La Porte City 42-7; LW: 9)

8. West Lyon (2-2, lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 38-17; LW: 8)

9. Osage (3-1, def. Clear Lake 31-28; LW: NR)

10. Crestwood (3-1, def. Forest City 36-21; LW: NR)

Next five: Red Oak (4-0); Mid-Prairie (3-1); Estherville-Lincoln Central (2-2); Monticello (2-2); Waukon (1-3)

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (3-1, def. Panorama 69-3; LW: 1)

2. Pella Christian (4-0, def. Van Buren County 45-0; LW: 3)

3. Underwood (4-0, def. East Sac County 55-0; LW: 4)

4. West Branch (4-0, def. Louisa-Muscatine 86-0; LW: 5)

5. West Sioux (3-1, def. Emmetsburg 52-28; LW: 6)

6. Mediapolis (4-0, def. Iowa City Regina 17-7; LW: 8)

7. Durant (4-0, def. Wilton 28-8; LW: 9)

8. Dike-New Hartford (3-1, def. South Hardin 33-8; LW: 7)

9. Aplington-Parkersburg (4-0, def. Denver 21-0; LW: 10)

10. Carroll Kuemper (4-0, def. MVAOCOU 55-12; LW: NR)

Next five: Cascade (3-1); Dyersville Beckman (3-1); Western Christian (3-1); Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-1); Wilton (3-1)

Class A

1. West Hancock (4-0, def. West Fork 59-0; LW: 1)

2. Grundy Center (4-0, def. Hudson 47-0; LW: 2)

3. Woodbury Central (4-0, def. Akron-Westfield 41-7; LW: 3)

4. Lynnville-Sully (4-0, def. Wayne 51-0; LW: 4)

5. AHSTW (4-0, def. Mount Ayr 41-13; LW: NR)

6. North Linn (3-1, def. Clayton Ridge 63-0; LW: 8)

7. East Buchanan (3-1, def. Alburnett 34-27; LW: NR)

8. Columbus Community (4-0, def. Lisbon 49-20; LW: NR)

9. Alburnett (3-1, lost to East Buchanan 34-27; LW: 6)

10. Hartley HMS (3-1, def. MMCRU 66-34; LW: NR)

Next five: Wapsie Valley (2-2); Mason City Newman (3-1); LeMars Gehlen (3-1); Mount Ayr (3-1); Saint Ansgar (2-2)

Eight-player

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0, def. Kingsley-Pierson 49-0; LW: 1)

2. Don Bosco (4-0, def. Colo-Nesco 63-16; LW: 2)

3. WACO (5-0, def. Iowa Valley 54-26; LW: 3)

4. Easton Valley (3-1, def. Springville 66-0; LW: 4)

5. Newell-Fonda (4-0, def. Algona Garrigan 19-0; LW: 5)

6. Central City (4-0, def. Midland 44-20; LW: 6)

7. West Harrison (4-0, def. Boyer Valley 35-0; LW: 8)

8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0, def. Tripoli 54-48; LW: 7)

9. Lenox (4-0, def. East Union 70-36; LW: 9)

10. Fremont-Mills (3-1, def. Bedford 60-20; LW: NR)

Next five: Baxter (4-0); GTRA (4-0); West Bend-Mallard (3-1); BGM, Brooklyn (3-1); Turkey Valley (2-1)

