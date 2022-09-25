Coss' Iowa AP prep football ballot for Sept. 26

Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for this week's Iowa high school Associated Press football poll:
Class 5A
1. West Des Moines Dowling (4-1, def. C.B. Abe Lincoln 52-0; LW: 1)
2. Pleasant Valley (5-0, def. Davenport North 49-12; LW: 2)
3. Ankeny (4-1, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 35-18; LW: 3)
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-0, def. Dubuque Senior 38-0; LW: 4)
5. Southeast Polk (4-1, def. Waterloo West 56-0; LW: 5)
6. Urbandale (4-1, def. Des Moines East 48-0; LW: 6)
7. West Des Moines Valley (3-2, def. Marshalltown 35-14; LW: 7)
People are also reading…
8. Iowa City High (3-2, def. Iowa City West 49-0; LW: NR)
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-1, def. Ottumwa 49-14; LW: 9)
10. Ankeny Centennial (3-2, def. Sioux City East 31-28; LW: NR)
Next five: Linn-Mar (3-2); Iowa City West (3-2); Cedar Falls (3-2); Davenport West (5-0); Sioux City East (4-1)
Class 4A
1. Lewis Central (5-0, def. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 63-0; LW: 1)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0, def. Cedar Rapids Washington 38-0; LW: 2)
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (5-0, def. Waterloo East 56-0; LW: 3)
4. Norwalk (4-1, def. Boone 53-20; LW: 6)
5. Indianola (4-1, def. Perry 49-0; LW: 7)
6. Carlisle (4-1, def. Bondurant-Farrar 36-20; LW: 10)
7. Iowa City Liberty (4-1, def. North Scott 20-16; LW: 8)
8. Newton (5-0, def. Pella 21-14; LW: 9)
9. North Scott (3-2, lost to Iowa City Liberty 20-16; LW: 5)
10. Bondurant-Farrar (4-1, lost to Carlisle 36-20; LW: 4)
Next five: LeMars (4-1); Western Dubuque (3-2); Spencer (4-1); Fort Madison (5-0); Webster City (3-2)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (4-1, def. Saydel 62-6; LW: 1)
2. Adel, ADM (5-0, def. Atlantic 56-27; LW: 2)
3. Mount Vernon (5-0, def. Benton Community 47-0; LW: 4)
4. Humboldt (5-0, def. Huxley Ballard 26-24; LW: 3)
5. North Polk (4-1, def. Algona 55-28; LW: 5)
6. Solon (3-2, def. West Burlington 36-0; LW: 6)
7. Independence (5-1, def. South Tama 56-6; LW: 7)
8. Creston (5-0, def. Knoxville 39-0; LW: 8)
9. Nevada (4-1, def. Gilbert 25-22; LW: 9)
10. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-1, def. Charles City 33-0; LW: NR)
Next five: Carroll (4-1); Davenport Assumption (2-3); West Delaware (2-3); Benton Community (3-2); MOC-Floyd Valley (3-2)
Class 2A
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-0, def. Cherokee 43-8; LW: 1)
2. Williamsburg (5-0, def. Centerville 55-7; LW: 2)
3. Spirit Lake (5-0, def. OABCIG 28-13; LW: 4)
4. West Marshall (5-0, def. Iowa Falls/Alden 42-14; LW: 5)
5. New Hampton (5-0, def. Crestwood 24-14; LW: 6)
6. OABCIG (4-1, lost to Spirit Lake 28-13; LW: 3)
7. Dubuque Wahlert (4-1, def. North Fayette Valley 48-14; LW: 7)
8. West Lyon (3-2, def. Sheldon 29-3; LW: 8)
9. Mid-Prairie (4-1, def. Central Lee 51-0; LW: NR)
10. Crestwood (3-2, lost to New Hampton 24-14; LW: 10)
Next five: Osage (3-2); Monticello (3-2); Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-2); Waukon (2-3); Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (4-1)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (4-1, def. West Central Valley 48-0; LW: 1)
2. Underwood (5-0, def. MVAOCOU 68-12; LW: 3)
3. West Branch (5-0, def. Mediapolis 35-13; LW: 4)
4. West Sioux (4-1, def. Western Christian 49-22; LW: 5)
5. Durant (5-0, def. Louisa-Muscatine 56-0; LW: 7)
6. Dike-New Hartford (4-1, def. East Marshall 62-0; LW: 8)
7. Aplington-Parkersburg (5-0, def. South Hardin 28-12; LW: 9)
8. Carroll Kuemper (5-0, def. West Monona 57-6; LW: 10)
9. Pella Christian (4-1, lost to Sigourney-Keota 15-13; LW: 2)
10. Mediapolis (4-1, lost to West Branch 35-13; LW: 6)
Next five: Dyersville Beckman (4-1); Western Christian (3-2); Iowa City Regina (3-2); Monona MFLMarMac (4-1); Sigourney-Keota (3-2)
Class A
1. West Hancock (5-0, def. North Union 60-27; LW: 1)
2. Grundy Center (5-0, def. AGWSR 35-0; LW: 2)
3. Woodbury Central (5-0, def. Lawton-Bronson 42-0; LW: 3)
4. Lynnville-Sully (5-0, def. Madrid 36-14; LW: 4)
5. AHSTW (5-0, def. Riverside 39-19; LW: 5)
6. North Linn (4-1, def. South Winneshiek 42-7; LW: 6)
7. East Buchanan (4-1, def. Maquoketa Valley 48-12; LW: 7)
8. Columbus Community (5-0, def. Pekin 53-28; LW: 8)
9. Alburnett (4-1, def. Highland Riverside 55-14; LW: 9)
10. Hartley HMS (4-1, def. Alta-Aurelia 51-16; LW: 10)
Next five: Wapsie Valley (3-2); Mason City Newman (4-1); LeMars Gehlen (4-1); Mount Ayr (4-1); Saint Ansgar (3-2)
Eight-player
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0, def. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 63-0; LW: 1)
2. Don Bosco (5-0, def. Dunkerton 57-12; LW: 2)
3. WACO (6-0, def. New London 43-6; LW: 3)
4. Easton Valley (4-1, def. Central City 49-6; LW: 4)
5. Newell-Fonda (5-0, def. Kingsley-Pierson 48-28; LW: 5)
6. West Harrison (5-0, def. Coon Rapids-Bayard 35-18; LW: 7)
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0, def. GMG Garwin 76-8; LW: 8)
8. Lenox (5-0, def. Stanton 70-20; LW: 9)
9. Fremont-Mills (4-1, def. East Mills 44-25; LW: 10)
10. Baxter (5-0, def. BGM, Brooklyn 46-44; LW: NR)
Next five: GTRA (5-0); Turkey Valley (3-1); Southeast Warren (5-1); Brooklyn, BGM (3-2); Iowa Valley (4-2)