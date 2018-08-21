Try 1 month for 99¢

Here is a look at Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss' preseason Iowa football rankings. The first Iowa Associated Press poll of the season is scheduled to be released Monday, Aug. 27.

Class 4A

Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent

1. Dowling Catholic;12-1;at Waukee

2. Johnston;9-2;at Urbandale

3. Bettendorf;10-2;vs. Pleasant Valley

4. West Des Moines Valley;8-2;vs. Southeast Polk

5. Cedar Falls;9-2;at Ames

6. Southeast Polk;6-4;at WDM Valley

7. Iowa City West;12-1;vs. North Scott

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie;8-2;at CR Washington

9. Waukee;6-4;vs. Dowling Catholic

10. Ankeny;4-5;vs. Ankeny Centennial

Five to watch (in order): Pleasant Valley; Ankeny Centennial; Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Davenport Central; Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

Class 3A

Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;13-0;at Iowa City Regina

2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central;9-2;vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

3. North Scott;9-2;at Iowa City West

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;10-1;at Lewis Central

5. Harlan;10-2;vs. Denison-Schleswig

6. Sioux City Heelan;7-3;vs. Sioux City East

7. Solon;11-1;vs. Mount Vernon

8. West Delaware;8-3;vs. Dubuque Wahlert

9. Western Dubuque;5-4;vs. Clinton

10. Glenwood;8-2;at Carroll

Five to watch (in order): Waverly-Shell Rock; Dallas Center-Grimes; Pella; Davenport Assumption; Newton

Class 2A

Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent

1. PCM (Monroe);8-2;at Newton

2. Williamsburg;10-3;vs. West Marshall

3. Sioux Center;8-2;vs. Le Mars

4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley;10-2;vs. West Sioux

5. Carroll Kuemper;7-3;at Council Bluffs St. Albert

6. Waukon;12-1;at Decorah

7. Union, La Porte City;8-4;vs. Dyersville Beckman

8. Spirit Lake;5-4;at Spencer

9. Mount Vernon;9-2;at Solon

10. Clear Lake;7-3;at Osage

Five to watch (in order): North Fayette Valley; West Liberty; West Marshall; Sheldon; New Hampton

Class 1A

Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent

1. West Sioux;13-0;at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

2. Iowa City Regina;10-3;vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier

3. Pella Christian;11-1;vs. Oskaloosa

4. West Lyon;11-1;at Central Lyon

5. Wilton;9-2;at Durant

6. Dike-New Hartford;6-4;at Denver

7. West Branch;9-1;vs. West Liberty

8. Bellevue;8-2;at Edgewood-Colesburg

9. Mediapolis;5-4;at West Burlington

10. Aplington-Parkersburg;8-2;at New Hampton

Five to watch (in order): Cascade; Dyersville Beckman; Van Meter; Western Christian; Emmetsburg

Class A

Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent

1. Hudson;12-1;at Jesup

2. Saint Ansgar;11-1;at West Fork

3. Algona Garrigan;9-1;at Emmetsburg

4. Council Bluffs St. Albert;10-2;vs. Carroll Kuemper

5. Lynnville-Sully;9-1;at Pleasantville

6. Avoca (AHSTW);8-2;at Underwood

7. LeMars Gehlen;8-3;vs. Unity Christian

8. West Hancock;7-4;vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

9. Wapsie Valley;9-1;at Clayton Ridge

10. Belmond-Klemme;7-3;vs. Eagle Grove

Five to watch (in order): Alburnett; Sioux Central; Belle Plaine; Durant; Mason City Newman

Eight-player

Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent

1. Don Bosco;13-0;vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck

2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;9-2;at Don Bosco

3. Fremont-Mills;9-3;at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

4. Remsen St. Mary's;11-1;at Audubon

5. Newell-Fonda;8-2;at Collins-Maxwell

6. Audubon;10-1;vs. Remsen St. Mary's

7. Stanton;8-2;vs. Lamoni

8. Midland;9-3;vs. Meskwaki Settlement

9. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton;5-4;vs. Fremont-Mills

10. New London;6-3;vs. HLV (Victor)

Five to watch (in order): Lone Tree; Ar-We-Va; Baxter; Harris-Lake Park; Iowa Valley

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.