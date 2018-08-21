Here is a look at Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss' preseason Iowa football rankings. The first Iowa Associated Press poll of the season is scheduled to be released Monday, Aug. 27.
Class 4A
Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent
1. Dowling Catholic;12-1;at Waukee
2. Johnston;9-2;at Urbandale
3. Bettendorf;10-2;vs. Pleasant Valley
4. West Des Moines Valley;8-2;vs. Southeast Polk
5. Cedar Falls;9-2;at Ames
6. Southeast Polk;6-4;at WDM Valley
7. Iowa City West;12-1;vs. North Scott
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie;8-2;at CR Washington
9. Waukee;6-4;vs. Dowling Catholic
10. Ankeny;4-5;vs. Ankeny Centennial
Five to watch (in order): Pleasant Valley; Ankeny Centennial; Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Davenport Central; Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
Class 3A
Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;13-0;at Iowa City Regina
2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central;9-2;vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3. North Scott;9-2;at Iowa City West
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;10-1;at Lewis Central
5. Harlan;10-2;vs. Denison-Schleswig
6. Sioux City Heelan;7-3;vs. Sioux City East
7. Solon;11-1;vs. Mount Vernon
8. West Delaware;8-3;vs. Dubuque Wahlert
9. Western Dubuque;5-4;vs. Clinton
10. Glenwood;8-2;at Carroll
Five to watch (in order): Waverly-Shell Rock; Dallas Center-Grimes; Pella; Davenport Assumption; Newton
Class 2A
Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent
1. PCM (Monroe);8-2;at Newton
2. Williamsburg;10-3;vs. West Marshall
3. Sioux Center;8-2;vs. Le Mars
4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley;10-2;vs. West Sioux
5. Carroll Kuemper;7-3;at Council Bluffs St. Albert
6. Waukon;12-1;at Decorah
7. Union, La Porte City;8-4;vs. Dyersville Beckman
8. Spirit Lake;5-4;at Spencer
9. Mount Vernon;9-2;at Solon
10. Clear Lake;7-3;at Osage
Five to watch (in order): North Fayette Valley; West Liberty; West Marshall; Sheldon; New Hampton
Class 1A
Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent
1. West Sioux;13-0;at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
2. Iowa City Regina;10-3;vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier
3. Pella Christian;11-1;vs. Oskaloosa
4. West Lyon;11-1;at Central Lyon
5. Wilton;9-2;at Durant
6. Dike-New Hartford;6-4;at Denver
7. West Branch;9-1;vs. West Liberty
8. Bellevue;8-2;at Edgewood-Colesburg
9. Mediapolis;5-4;at West Burlington
10. Aplington-Parkersburg;8-2;at New Hampton
Five to watch (in order): Cascade; Dyersville Beckman; Van Meter; Western Christian; Emmetsburg
Class A
Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent
1. Hudson;12-1;at Jesup
2. Saint Ansgar;11-1;at West Fork
3. Algona Garrigan;9-1;at Emmetsburg
4. Council Bluffs St. Albert;10-2;vs. Carroll Kuemper
5. Lynnville-Sully;9-1;at Pleasantville
6. Avoca (AHSTW);8-2;at Underwood
7. LeMars Gehlen;8-3;vs. Unity Christian
8. West Hancock;7-4;vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
9. Wapsie Valley;9-1;at Clayton Ridge
10. Belmond-Klemme;7-3;vs. Eagle Grove
Five to watch (in order): Alburnett; Sioux Central; Belle Plaine; Durant; Mason City Newman
Eight-player
Team;2017 record;Week 1 opponent
1. Don Bosco;13-0;vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;9-2;at Don Bosco
3. Fremont-Mills;9-3;at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
4. Remsen St. Mary's;11-1;at Audubon
5. Newell-Fonda;8-2;at Collins-Maxwell
6. Audubon;10-1;vs. Remsen St. Mary's
7. Stanton;8-2;vs. Lamoni
8. Midland;9-3;vs. Meskwaki Settlement
9. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton;5-4;vs. Fremont-Mills
10. New London;6-3;vs. HLV (Victor)
Five to watch (in order): Lone Tree; Ar-We-Va; Baxter; Harris-Lake Park; Iowa Valley