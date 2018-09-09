Try 1 month for 99¢
090718-North-Scott-PV-34
Buy Now

North Scott's Grant Solis (81) runs the ball after a reception during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Pleasant Valley. Matt Coss has the Lancers ranked fourth in his Class 3A rankings this week.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for Monday's Associated Press high school football poll. "LW" stands for where Coss had each team last week:

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley (3-0, LW: 1)

2. Dowling Catholic (2-1, LW: 5)

3. Bettendorf (3-0, LW: 3)

4. Cedar Falls (3-0, LW: 4)

5. Johnston (2-1, LW: 2)

6. Iowa City West (2-1, LW: 7)

7. Ankeny Centennial (3-0, LW: 8)

8. Waukee (2-1, LW: 10)

9. Indianola (3-0, LW: not ranked)

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1, LW: 6)

Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-1; Fort Dodge 2-1; Urbandale 1-2; Marshalltown 3-0; Muscatine 3-0

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0, LW: 1)

2. Lewis Central (3-0, LW: 2)

3. Sioux City Heelan (3-0, LW: 3)

4. North Scott (2-1, LW: 4)

5. Solon (3-0, LW: 5)

6. Western Dubuque (3-0, LW: 6)

7. Pella (3-0, LW: 9)

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1, LW: 8)

9. Harlan (2-1, LW: 10)

10. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0, LW: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): Clear Creek Amana 3-0; Glenwood 2-1; Carlisle 2-1; Independence 3-0; ADM (Adel) 3-0

Class 2A

1. PCM, Monroe (3-0, LW: 1)

2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-0, LW: 2)

3. Spirit Lake (3-0, LW: 4)

4. Waukon (2-1, LW: 6)

5. Benton Community (3-0, LW: 7)

6. West Marshall (2-1, LW: 9)

7. Greene County (3-0, LW: not ranked)

8. Union, LaPorte City (2-1, LW: 3)

9. Algona (3-0, LW: not ranked)

10. Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove (3-0, LW: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): Clear Lake 2-1; Mount Vernon 1-2; West Liberty 1-2; Carroll Kuemper 1-2; Tipton 3-0

Class 1A

1. West Sioux (2-1, LW: 2)

2. West Branch (3-0, LW: 3)

3. Dike-New Hartford (3-0, LW: 4)

4. West Lyon (2-1, LW: 1)

5. Wilton (3-0, LW: 6)

6. Bellevue (3-0, LW: 8)

7. Van Meter (3-0, LW: 9)

8. Mediapolis (3-0, LW: 7)

9. South Central Calhoun (3-0, LW: 10)

10. Pella Christian (2-1, LW: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): Iowa City Regina 1-2; Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-0; Interstate 35 3-0; Woodward-Granger 3-0; Aplington-Parkersburg 2-1

Class A

1. Hudson (3-0, LW: 1)

2. Algona Garrigan (3-0, LW: 2)

3. Avoca, AHSTW (3-0, LW: 3)

4. Belmond-Klemme (3-0, LW: 6)

5. North Tama (3-0, LW: not ranked)

6. Saint Ansgar (2-1, LW: 7)

7. West Hancock (2-1, LW: 9)

8. Wapsie Valley (2-1, LW: 5)

9. Hinton (3-0, LW: not ranked)

10. West Monona (3-0, LW: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): Pekin 2-1; Sloan, Westwood 2-1; Akron-Westfield 2-1; Mason City Newman 2-1; Edgewood-Colesburg 2-1

8-player

1. Don Bosco (3-0, LW: 1)

2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-0, LW: 2)

3. Newell-Fonda (3-0, LW: 3)

4. Fremont-Mills (2-1, LW: 4)

5. New London (3-0, LW: 5)

6. Turkey Valley (3-0, LW: 9)

7. Ar-We-Va (3-0, LW: 8)

8. Southeast Warren (4-0, LW: 10)

9. Midland (3-1, LW: 6)

10. East Mills (3-0, LW: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): Iowa Valley 4-0; Glidden-Ralston 3-0; Audubon 1-2; Northwood-Kensett 3-0; Central City 3-0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.