Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for Monday's Associated Press high school football poll. "LW" stands for where Coss had each team last week:
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (3-0, LW: 1)
2. Dowling Catholic (2-1, LW: 5)
3. Bettendorf (3-0, LW: 3)
4. Cedar Falls (3-0, LW: 4)
5. Johnston (2-1, LW: 2)
6. Iowa City West (2-1, LW: 7)
7. Ankeny Centennial (3-0, LW: 8)
8. Waukee (2-1, LW: 10)
9. Indianola (3-0, LW: not ranked)
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1, LW: 6)
Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-1; Fort Dodge 2-1; Urbandale 1-2; Marshalltown 3-0; Muscatine 3-0
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0, LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (3-0, LW: 2)
3. Sioux City Heelan (3-0, LW: 3)
4. North Scott (2-1, LW: 4)
5. Solon (3-0, LW: 5)
6. Western Dubuque (3-0, LW: 6)
7. Pella (3-0, LW: 9)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1, LW: 8)
9. Harlan (2-1, LW: 10)
10. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0, LW: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Clear Creek Amana 3-0; Glenwood 2-1; Carlisle 2-1; Independence 3-0; ADM (Adel) 3-0
Class 2A
1. PCM, Monroe (3-0, LW: 1)
2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-0, LW: 2)
3. Spirit Lake (3-0, LW: 4)
4. Waukon (2-1, LW: 6)
5. Benton Community (3-0, LW: 7)
6. West Marshall (2-1, LW: 9)
7. Greene County (3-0, LW: not ranked)
8. Union, LaPorte City (2-1, LW: 3)
9. Algona (3-0, LW: not ranked)
10. Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove (3-0, LW: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Clear Lake 2-1; Mount Vernon 1-2; West Liberty 1-2; Carroll Kuemper 1-2; Tipton 3-0
Class 1A
1. West Sioux (2-1, LW: 2)
2. West Branch (3-0, LW: 3)
3. Dike-New Hartford (3-0, LW: 4)
4. West Lyon (2-1, LW: 1)
5. Wilton (3-0, LW: 6)
6. Bellevue (3-0, LW: 8)
7. Van Meter (3-0, LW: 9)
8. Mediapolis (3-0, LW: 7)
9. South Central Calhoun (3-0, LW: 10)
10. Pella Christian (2-1, LW: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Iowa City Regina 1-2; Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-0; Interstate 35 3-0; Woodward-Granger 3-0; Aplington-Parkersburg 2-1
Class A
1. Hudson (3-0, LW: 1)
2. Algona Garrigan (3-0, LW: 2)
3. Avoca, AHSTW (3-0, LW: 3)
4. Belmond-Klemme (3-0, LW: 6)
5. North Tama (3-0, LW: not ranked)
6. Saint Ansgar (2-1, LW: 7)
7. West Hancock (2-1, LW: 9)
8. Wapsie Valley (2-1, LW: 5)
9. Hinton (3-0, LW: not ranked)
10. West Monona (3-0, LW: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Pekin 2-1; Sloan, Westwood 2-1; Akron-Westfield 2-1; Mason City Newman 2-1; Edgewood-Colesburg 2-1
8-player
1. Don Bosco (3-0, LW: 1)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-0, LW: 2)
3. Newell-Fonda (3-0, LW: 3)
4. Fremont-Mills (2-1, LW: 4)
5. New London (3-0, LW: 5)
6. Turkey Valley (3-0, LW: 9)
7. Ar-We-Va (3-0, LW: 8)
8. Southeast Warren (4-0, LW: 10)
9. Midland (3-1, LW: 6)
10. East Mills (3-0, LW: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Iowa Valley 4-0; Glidden-Ralston 3-0; Audubon 1-2; Northwood-Kensett 3-0; Central City 3-0