Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for Monday's Associated Press high school football poll. "CPR" stands for where Coss had each team in his preseason rankings.
Class 4A
1. Dowling Catholic (1-0, CPR: 1)
2. Johnston (1-0, CPR: 2)
3. Bettendorf (1-0, CPR: 3)
4. WDM Valley (1-0, CPR: 4)
5. Cedar Falls (1-0, CPR: 5)
6. Iowa City West (1-0, CPR: 7)
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0, CPR: 8)
8. Ankeny Centennial (1-0, CPR: not ranked)
9. Southeast Polk (0-1, CPR: 6)
10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0, CPR: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Waukee 0-1; Pleasant Valley 0-1; Urbandale 0-1; Fort Dodge 1-0; Muscatine 1-0
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0, CPR: 1)
2. Lewis Central (1-0, CPR: 2)
3. Harlan (1-0, CPR: 5)
4. Sioux City Heelan (1-0, CPR: 6)
5. North Scott (0-1, CPR: 3)
6. Solon (1-0, CPR: 7)
7. West Delaware (1-0, CPR: 8)
8. Western Dubuque (1-0, CPR: 9)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-1, CPR: 4)
10. Glenwood (1-0, CPR: 10)
Next five teams (in order): Pella 1-0; Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0; Decorah 1-0; ADM (Adel) 1-0; Webster City 1-0
Class 2A
1. PCM, Monroe (1-0, CPR: 1)
2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-0, CPR: 4)
3. Sioux Center (1-0, CPR: 3)
4. Carroll Kuemper (1-0, CPR: 5)
5. Union, LaPorte City (1-0, CPR: 7)
6. Spirit Lake (1-0, CPR: 8)
7. West Marshall (1-0, CPR: not ranked)
8. Clear Lake (1-0, CPR: 10)
9. Sheldon (1-0, CPR: not ranked)
10. Waukon (0-1, CPR: 6)
Next five teams (in order): Williamsburg 0-1; Roland-Story 1-0; Mount Vernon 0-1; Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1-0; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1-0
Class 1A
1. West Lyon (1-0, CPR: 4)
2. Pella Christian (1-0, CPR: 3)
3. West Sioux (0-1, CPR: 1)
4. West Branch (1-0, CPR: 7)
5. Iowa City Regina (0-1, CPR: 2)
6. Wilton (1-0, CPR: 5)
7. Dike-New Hartford (1-0, CPR: 6)
8. Mediapolis (1-0, CPR: 9)
9. Bellevue (1-0, CPR: 8)
10. Aplington-Parkersburg (1-0, CPR: 10)
Next five teams (in order): Western Christian 1-0; Van Meter 1-0; Cascade 1-0; Treynor 1-0; Dyersville Beckman 0-1
Class A
1. Hudson (1-0, CPR: 1)
2. Saint Ansgar (1-0, CPR: 2)
3. Algona Garrigan (1-0, CPR: 3)
4. Avoca, AHSTW (1-0, CPR: 6)
5. Lynnville-Sully (1-0, CPR: 5)
6. Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-1, CPR: 4)
7. Wapsie Valley (1-0, CPR: 9)
8. IKM-Manning (1-0, CPR: not ranked)
9. West Hancock (0-1, CPR: 8)
10. Belmond-Klemme (1-0, CPR: 10)
Next five teams (in order): Alburnett 1-0; Sioux Central 1-0; Mason City Newman 1-0; Grundy Center 1-0; Durant 0-1
8-player
1. Don Bosco (1-0, CPR: 1)
2. Newell-Fonda (1-0, CPR: 5)
3. Audubon (1-0, CPR: 6)
4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-0, CPR: 9)
5. Stanton (1-0, CPR: 7)
6. Fremont-Mills (0-1, CPR: 3)
7. Midland (2-0, CPR: 8)
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-1, CPR: 2)
9. New London (1-0, CPR: 10)
10. Ar-We-Va (1-0, CPR: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Coon Rapids-Bayard 1-0; Turkey Valley 1-0; Remsen-St. Mary's 0-1; Lone Tree 1-1; East Mills 1-0