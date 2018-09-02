Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for Tuesday's Associated Press high school football poll. "LW" stands for where Coss had each team last week:
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (2-0, LW: 4)
2. Johnston (2-0, LW: 2)
3. Bettendorf (2-0, LW: 3)
4. Cedar Falls (2-0, LW: 5)
5. Dowling Catholic (1-1, LW: 1)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0, LW: 7)
7. Iowa City West (1-1, LW: 6)
8. Ankeny Centennial (2-0, LW: 8)
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-0, LW: 10)
10. Waukee (1-1, LW: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Indianola 2-0; Southeast Polk 0-2; Fort Dodge 2-0; Pleasant Valley 0-2; Muscatine 2-0
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0, LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (2-0, LW: 2)
3. Sioux City Heelan (2-0, LW: 4)
4. North Scott (1-1, LW: 5)
5. Solon (2-0, LW: 6)
6. Western Dubuque (2-0, LW: 8)
7. West Delaware (2-0, LW: 7)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1, LW: 9)
9. Pella (2-0, LW: not ranked)
10. Harlan (1-1, LW: 3)
Next five teams (in order): Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0; Glenwood 1-1; ADM (Adel) 2-0; Clear Creek Amana 2-0; Davenport Assumption 1-1
Class 2A
1. PCM, Monroe (2-0, LW: 1)
2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-0, LW: 2)
3. Union, LaPorte City (2-0, LW: 5)
4. Spirit Lake (2-0, LW: 6)
5. Sheldon (2-0, LW: 9)
6. Waukon (1-1, LW: 10)
7. Benton Community (2-0, LW: not ranked)
8. Sioux Center (1-1, LW: 3)
9. West Marshall (1-1, LW: 7)
10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2-0, LW: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Greene County 2-0; Carroll Kuemper 1-1; Centerville 2-0; West Liberty 0-2; Crestwood 1-1
Class 1A
1. West Lyon (2-0, LW: 1)
2. West Sioux (1-1, LW: 3)
3. West Branch (2-0, LW: 4)
4. Dike-New Hartford (2-0, LW: 7)
5. Iowa City Regina (1-1, LW: 5)
6. Wilton (2-0, LW: 6)
7. Mediapolis (2-0, LW: 8)
8. Bellevue (2-0, LW: 9)
9. Van Meter (2-0, LW: not ranked)
10. South Central Calhoun (2-0, LW: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Pella Christian 1-1; Woodward-Granger 2-0; Interstate 35 2-0; Aplington-Parkersburg 1-1; Cascade 1-1
Class A
1. Hudson (2-0, LW: 1)
2. Algona Garrigan (2-0, LW: 3)
3. Avoca, AHSTW (2-0, LW: 4)
4. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1-1, LW: 6)
5. Wapsie Valley (2-0, LW: 7)
6. Belmond-Klemme (2-0, LW: 10)
7. Saint Ansgar (1-1, LW: 2)
8. IKM-Manning (2-0, LW: 8)
9. West Hancock (1-1, LW: 9)
10. East Buchanan (2-0, LW: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Pekin 2-0; Hinton 2-0; Lynnville-Sully 1-1; Mason City Newman 1-1; Durant 1-1;
8-player
1. Don Bosco (2-0, LW: 1)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-0, LW: 4)
3. Newell-Fonda (2-0, LW: 2)
4. Fremont-Mills (1-1, LW: 6)
5. New London (2-0, LW: 9)
6. Midland (3-0, LW: 7)
7. Audubon (1-1, LW: 3)
8. Ar-We-Va (2-0, LW: 10)
9. Turkey Valley (2-0, LW: not ranked)
10. Southeast Warren (3-0, LW: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): East Mills 2-0; CAM (Anita) 2-0; Iowa Valley 3-0; Remsen-St. Mary's 1-1; Coon Rapids-Bayard 1-1