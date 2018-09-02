Try 1 month for 99¢
Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for Tuesday's Associated Press high school football poll. "LW" stands for where Coss had each team last week:

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley (2-0, LW: 4)

2. Johnston (2-0, LW: 2)

3. Bettendorf (2-0, LW: 3)

4. Cedar Falls (2-0, LW: 5)

5. Dowling Catholic (1-1, LW: 1)

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0, LW: 7)

7. Iowa City West (1-1, LW: 6)

8. Ankeny Centennial (2-0, LW: 8)

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-0, LW: 10)

10. Waukee (1-1, LW: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): Indianola 2-0; Southeast Polk 0-2; Fort Dodge 2-0; Pleasant Valley 0-2; Muscatine 2-0

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0, LW: 1)

2. Lewis Central (2-0, LW: 2)

3. Sioux City Heelan (2-0, LW: 4)

4. North Scott (1-1, LW: 5)

5. Solon (2-0, LW: 6)

6. Western Dubuque (2-0, LW: 8)

7. West Delaware (2-0, LW: 7)

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1, LW: 9)

9. Pella (2-0, LW: not ranked)

10. Harlan (1-1, LW: 3)

Next five teams (in order): Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0; Glenwood 1-1; ADM (Adel) 2-0; Clear Creek Amana 2-0; Davenport Assumption 1-1

Class 2A

1. PCM, Monroe (2-0, LW: 1)

2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-0, LW: 2)

3. Union, LaPorte City (2-0, LW: 5)

4. Spirit Lake (2-0, LW: 6)

5. Sheldon (2-0, LW: 9)

6. Waukon (1-1, LW: 10)

7. Benton Community (2-0, LW: not ranked)

8. Sioux Center (1-1, LW: 3)

9. West Marshall (1-1, LW: 7)

10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2-0, LW: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): Greene County 2-0; Carroll Kuemper 1-1; Centerville 2-0; West Liberty 0-2; Crestwood 1-1

Class 1A

1. West Lyon (2-0, LW: 1)

2. West Sioux (1-1, LW: 3)

3. West Branch (2-0, LW: 4)

4. Dike-New Hartford (2-0, LW: 7)

5. Iowa City Regina (1-1, LW: 5)

6. Wilton (2-0, LW: 6)

7. Mediapolis (2-0, LW: 8)

8. Bellevue (2-0, LW: 9)

9. Van Meter (2-0, LW: not ranked)

10. South Central Calhoun (2-0, LW: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): Pella Christian 1-1; Woodward-Granger 2-0; Interstate 35 2-0; Aplington-Parkersburg 1-1; Cascade 1-1

Class A

1. Hudson (2-0, LW: 1)

2. Algona Garrigan (2-0, LW: 3)

3. Avoca, AHSTW (2-0, LW: 4)

4. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1-1, LW: 6)

5. Wapsie Valley (2-0, LW: 7)

6. Belmond-Klemme (2-0, LW: 10)

7. Saint Ansgar (1-1, LW: 2)

8. IKM-Manning (2-0, LW: 8)

9. West Hancock (1-1, LW: 9)

10. East Buchanan (2-0, LW: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): Pekin 2-0; Hinton 2-0; Lynnville-Sully 1-1; Mason City Newman 1-1; Durant 1-1;

8-player

1. Don Bosco (2-0, LW: 1)

2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-0, LW: 4)

3. Newell-Fonda (2-0, LW: 2)

4. Fremont-Mills (1-1, LW: 6)

5. New London (2-0, LW: 9)

6. Midland (3-0, LW: 7)

7. Audubon (1-1, LW: 3)

8. Ar-We-Va (2-0, LW: 10)

9. Turkey Valley (2-0, LW: not ranked)

10. Southeast Warren (3-0, LW: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): East Mills 2-0; CAM (Anita) 2-0; Iowa Valley 3-0; Remsen-St. Mary's 1-1; Coon Rapids-Bayard 1-1

