Coss: Kilburg's selfless attitude spurs North Scott's playoff run

ELDRIDGE — Drew Kilburg had his dream crushed. Twice.

It was always his aspiration to become the North Scott High School football team’s varsity starting quarterback, a position he had played since his youth.

Kilburg competed for the job throughout the summer and fall camp last year as a junior but lost out after Grayson Juel threw five touchdown passes in the season opener.

He vied for the spot again this past offseason and in the weeks leading up to his senior season but was passed over for junior Kyler Gerardy.

“It certainly hurt,” Kilburg said. “I spent the whole summer preparing and felt like I did a great job. To have that taken away from me, it left a big hurt in my stomach.”

But instead of sulking, leaving the team or transferring to another school — ordinary outcomes anymore for an athlete displeased with his or her role — Kilburg chose an alternative and refreshing path.

“I enjoy being quarterback, but I love being a football player,” Kilburg said. “I talked to coach (Kevin) Tippet and said, ‘Is there any way I can get on the field?’ I wanted to help my teammates last year, but I struggled to find a spot. This year, I wasn’t going to let that happen.

“I was going to spend the same amount of effort I put into quarterback to where he needed me.”

During the past two seasons, Kilburg has lined up all over the field for the Lancers. He has been the backup quarterback, took snaps at running back, tried tight end, experimented with defense and returned kicks.

The 5-foot-10 and 170-pounder has carved out a role at receiver in the second half of the season, hauling in 18 receptions for 256 yards and three touchdowns. He had the go-ahead score on a touchdown pass from Gerardy in the fourth quarter of last Friday’s 20-10 quarterfinal win at Waverly-Shell Rock.

“Every child’s dream is making big plays in big games,” Kilburg said. “To do that for our team and give us the lead, it was just special.”

For that to transpire, Kilburg had to bury his ego for the betterment of the team.

That's not an easy thing for a teenager in a "me first" culture.

“As much as I want every kid in our program to get what they want, sometimes it doesn’t work that way,” Tippet said. “Not every kid can be the starting quarterback, the starting tailback or the middle linebacker. It is a little bit like life in maybe you don’t get the job promotion you want.

“Drew was hurt because I knew he really wanted it. But I don’t know if we have the season we’re having if he doesn’t respond like he did.”

Tippet called it an excruciating conversation with Kilburg in August to inform him he was going with Gerardy.

“Probably one of the hardest decisions I've had to make as far as playing time goes as a coach,” said Tippet, who’s in his 16th season leading the Lancers.

“What made it tough was I knew how much Drew wanted it, how good of a person he was and what he meant to this team.”

Gerardy has turned in an all-state caliber season for the Lancers, who face Cedar Rapids Xavier at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second Class 4A semifinal. He’s passed for 1,488 yards and 15 touchdowns along with rushing for 1,180 yards and 18 scores.

Kilburg had no animosity toward Gerardy. Halfway through the first practice after Tippet made his decision, he and Gerardy were chopping it up.

“I was mad, but I couldn’t be mad at Kyler,” Kilburg said. “He’s a great player and he earned it.”

Kilburg’s leadership has manifested itself throughout the season.

When the Lancers have encountered adversity during a game, Tippet said Kilburg’s voice is the one he often hears on the sideline. When Gerardy needs a word of encouragement, Kilburg lends it.

“He has been a phenomenal leader for us,” Tippet said.

Kilburg has three older brothers, all current or former athletes. Those influences, along with his father, have entrenched in him the importance of a “we over me” attitude.

“I had a lot of people to look up to that were great leaders,” Kilburg said.

Still, Kilburg admitted there were moments he considered walking away. The heartache was almost too much to handle.

“Last year hurt me a lot and to go through it again, there were definite thoughts (of quitting),” Kilburg said. “There were a lot of people in my ear saying I should stick it out because it is my last (year).

“To be able to come out here, hang out with my best friends every day and play a game I actually love, I would have definitely regretted not doing this.”

There has been a learning curve on the field. He knew what a receiver should do, but actually executing the routes and blocking on the perimeter was new.

"The only time I caught a pass was catching it from the center," Kilburg said. "It was an adjustment and learning how to run the routes right."

He would cherish the opportunity to throw one more pass in a competitive setting. In the past two seasons, Kilburg has completed 27 of 37 passes for almost 260 yards in relief.

“That would be pretty special,” Kilburg said, "a perfect way to cap my career."

A point guard on the basketball team, Kilburg doesn't foresee himself participating in competitive sports beyond high school.

The past two years, however, have provided life lessons that will extend beyond a football field or basketball court.

It has hardened him. It has instilled perseverance. It has made him a better teammate.

“Looking back, I’m thankful it all happened,” Kilburg said. “I know in life things aren’t always going to go my way. You have two options — either overcome it or play the victim and give up. To overcome this and find different successes is going to help me so much in life.”

Tippet has used Kilburg’s story of selflessness as a message to his team.

There is a quote on the door entering the North Scott football team’s equipment shed: “Your greatest impact is made through your positive impact on others.”

“That is Drew,” Tippet said. “He made a decision the team was more important than himself.”

We need more Drew Kilburgs.