Coss' Oct. 19 ballot for Iowa prep football poll

Class 5A
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-0, def. Johnston 24-10; Next: at Dubuque Hempstead)
2. Southeast Polk (7-1, def. Ankeny Centennial 16-0; Next: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson)
3. Ankeny (6-2, def. Waukee Northwest 48-7; Next: vs. Des Moines Lincoln)
4. Urbandale (7-1, def. Waukee 35-0; Next: vs. Waukee Northwest)
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, def. Iowa City West 50-14; Next: at Linn-Mar)
6. West Des Moines Dowling (5-3, def. WDM Valley 31-27; Next: at Waukee)
7. WDM Valley (6-2, lost to West Des Moines Dowling 31-27; Next: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt)
8. Linn-Mar (7-1, def. Davenport Central 62-13; Next: vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie)
9. Pleasant Valley (6-2, def. Dubuque Senior 28-14; Next: at Iowa City West)
10. Iowa City High (7-1, def. Davenport West 76-0; Next: at Davenport Central)
Next five: Dubuque Senior (5-3); Bettendorf (4-4); Waukee Northwest (4-4); Des Moines Lincoln (5-3); Davenport North (4-4)
Class 4A
1. North Scott (8-0, def. Fort Madison 35-0; Next: at Mount Pleasant)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-1, def. Newton 48-24; Next: at Oskaloosa)
3. Indianola (7-1, def. Bondurant-Farrar 15-7; Next: vs. Boone)
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6-2, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 42-10; Next: at Winterset)
5. Bondurant-Farrar (7-1, lost to Indianola 15-7; Next: vs. Norwalk)
6. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-1, def. Western Dubuque 55-39; Next: vs. Decorah)
7. Winterset (7-1, def. Des Moines Hoover 53-0; Next: vs. C.B. Lewis Central)
8. Norwalk (6-2, lost to Carlisle 21-14; Next: at Bondurant-Farrar)
9. Webster City (6-2, def. Storm Lake 41-6; Next: at Denison-Schleswig)
10. Decorah (6-2, def. Waterloo East 37-0; Next: at Waverly-Shell Rock)
Next five: Spencer (6-2); Pella (4-4); Fort Dodge (6-2); Carlisle (4-4); Western Dubuque (4-4)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (8-0, def. Creston 42-0; Next: at Knoxville)
2. West Delaware (7-1, def. Independence 25-14; Next: vs. Charles City)
3. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-0, def. MOC-Floyd Valley 41-7; Next: at Sioux City Heelan)
4. Solon (8-0, def. Grinnell 35-17; Next: vs. Keokuk)
5. Humboldt (8-0, def. Nevada 19-15; Next: vs. Algona)
6. Independence (7-1, lost to West Delaware 25-14; Next: at Center Point-Urbana)
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2, def. Sioux City Heelan 42-9; Next: vs. Carroll)
8. Benton Community (7-1, def. Maquoketa 42-14; Next: vs. Central DeWitt)
9. Nevada (7-1, lost to Humboldt 19-15; Next: vs. North Polk)
10. ADM, Adel (6-2, def. Knoxville 52-0; Next: vs. Saydel)
Next five: Grinnell (5-3); Davenport Assumption (5-3); Mount Vernon (5-3); Sioux Center (4-4); Algona (5-3)
Class 2A
1. Waukon (7-1, def. Union Community 59-28; Next: vs. West Liberty)
2. OABCIG (7-1, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56-26; Next: vs. Red Oak)
3. West Marshall (7-1, def. Albia 53-8; Next: vs. Centerville)
4. Southeast Valley (7-1, lost to Spirit Lake 21-14; Next: vs. Sheldon)
5. West Lyon (6-2, def. Cherokee 50-0; Next: vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura)
6. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-3, def. Okoboji 45-14; Next: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central)
7. Greene County (7-1, def. Clarke 49-3; Next: vs. Roland-Story)
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-3, def. Pocahontas Area 45-0; Next: at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock)
9. Spirit Lake (6-2, def. Southeast Valley 21-14; Next: at Osage)
10. North Fayette Valley (7-1, def. Oelwein 39-0; Next: vs. New Hampton)
Next five: Williamsburg (5-3); Monticello (6-2); Mid-Prairie (5-3); Camanche (5-3); Unity Christian (5-3)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (8-0, def. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center 41-7; Next: vs. Pleasantville)
2. Underwood (8-0, def. Carroll Kuemper 42-7; Next: vs. Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg)
3. Iowa City Regina (8-0, def. Durant 34-16; Next: vs. Cascade)
4. Dike-New Hartford (8-0, def. Central Springs 55-0; Next: vs. Eagle Grove)
5. Dyersville Beckman (8-0, def. MFL MarMac 41-7; Next: vs. South Hardin)
6. Sigourney-Keota (8-0, def. Van Buren County 49-0; Next: vs. Durant)
7. Pella Christian (7-1, def. Central Decatur 42-7; Next: vs. Mediapolis)
8. West Sioux (7-1, def. Sioux Central 26-14; Next: vs. West Monona)
9. Denver (7-1, def. South Hardin 47-7; Next: vs. MFL MarMac)
10. Waterloo Columbus (6-2, def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 42-0; Next: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg)
Next five: South Central Calhoun (7-1); Adair Casey/Guthrie Center (7-1); West Branch (6-2); Treynor (6-2); MFL MarMac (6-2)
Class A
1. West Hancock (8-0, def. North Butler 36-0; Next: vs. Alta-Aurelia)
2. North Linn (8-0, def. Maquoketa Valley 50-0; Next: vs. Nashua-Plainfield)
3. Grundy Center (7-1, def. North Tama 28-0; Next: vs. Saint Ansgar)
4. Logan-Magnolia (7-1, def. Lawton-Bronson 41-0; Next: vs. LeMars Gehlen)
5. Woodbury Central (7-1, def. Missouri Valley 60-8; Next: vs. AHSTW)
6. Lisbon (7-1, def. Starmont 36-21; Next: vs. Bellevue)
7. East Buchanan (7-1, def. South Winneshiek 40-16; Next: vs. Mason City Newman)
8. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2, def. Akron-Westfield 50-13; Next: vs. Tri-Center)
9. North Butler (7-1, lost to West Hancock 36-0; Next: vs. Starmont)
10. Lynnville-Sully (7-1, def. Belle Plaine 25-8; Next: vs. Highland)
Next five: North Tama (6-2); Wapsie Valley (6-2); South O’Brien (6-2); Wapello (6-2); Mount Ayr (6-2)
8-Player
1. Anita CAM (8-0, def. Boyer Valley 74-6; Next: vs. East Mills)
2. Montezuma (9-0, def. Woodward Academy 1-0 by forfeit; Next: vs. New London)
3. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0, def. Glidden-Ralston 53-0; Next: vs. Exira-EHK)
4. Easton Valley (8-0, def. Lansing Kee 51-46; Next: vs. Dunkerton)
5. Audubon (7-1, def. Woodbine 49-24; Next: vs. Stanton)
6. Turkey Valley (8-0, def. West Central 65-8; Next: vs. Springville)
7. Lenox (8-0, def. Fremont-Mills 52-46; Next: vs. Lamoni)
8. Newell-Fonda (7-1, def. Ar-We-Va 48-6; Next: at Janesville)