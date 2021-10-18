 Skip to main content
Coss' Oct. 19 ballot for Iowa prep football poll
PREP FOOTBALL

Coss' Oct. 19 ballot for Iowa prep football poll

The North Scott football team looks to finish off an undefeated regular season this week at one-win Mount Pleasant.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Class 5A

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-0, def. Johnston 24-10; Next: at Dubuque Hempstead)

2. Southeast Polk (7-1, def. Ankeny Centennial 16-0; Next: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson)

3. Ankeny (6-2, def. Waukee Northwest 48-7; Next: vs. Des Moines Lincoln)

4. Urbandale (7-1, def. Waukee 35-0; Next: vs. Waukee Northwest)

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, def. Iowa City West 50-14; Next: at Linn-Mar)

6. West Des Moines Dowling (5-3, def. WDM Valley 31-27; Next: at Waukee)

7. WDM Valley (6-2, lost to West Des Moines Dowling 31-27; Next: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt)

8. Linn-Mar (7-1, def. Davenport Central 62-13; Next: vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie)

9. Pleasant Valley (6-2, def. Dubuque Senior 28-14; Next: at Iowa City West)

10. Iowa City High (7-1, def. Davenport West 76-0; Next: at Davenport Central)

Next five: Dubuque Senior (5-3); Bettendorf (4-4); Waukee Northwest (4-4); Des Moines Lincoln (5-3); Davenport North (4-4)

Class 4A

1. North Scott (8-0, def. Fort Madison 35-0; Next: at Mount Pleasant)

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-1, def. Newton 48-24; Next: at Oskaloosa)

3. Indianola (7-1, def. Bondurant-Farrar 15-7; Next: vs. Boone)

4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6-2, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 42-10; Next: at Winterset)

5. Bondurant-Farrar (7-1, lost to Indianola 15-7; Next: vs. Norwalk)

6. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-1, def. Western Dubuque 55-39; Next: vs. Decorah)

7. Winterset (7-1, def. Des Moines Hoover 53-0; Next: vs. C.B. Lewis Central)

8. Norwalk (6-2, lost to Carlisle 21-14; Next: at Bondurant-Farrar)

9. Webster City (6-2, def. Storm Lake 41-6; Next: at Denison-Schleswig)

10. Decorah (6-2, def. Waterloo East 37-0; Next: at Waverly-Shell Rock)

Next five: Spencer (6-2); Pella (4-4); Fort Dodge (6-2); Carlisle (4-4); Western Dubuque (4-4)

Class 3A

1. Harlan (8-0, def. Creston 42-0; Next: at Knoxville)

2. West Delaware (7-1, def. Independence 25-14; Next: vs. Charles City)

3. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-0, def. MOC-Floyd Valley 41-7; Next: at Sioux City Heelan)

4. Solon (8-0, def. Grinnell 35-17; Next: vs. Keokuk)

5. Humboldt (8-0, def. Nevada 19-15; Next: vs. Algona)

6. Independence (7-1, lost to West Delaware 25-14; Next: at Center Point-Urbana)

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2, def. Sioux City Heelan 42-9; Next: vs. Carroll)

8. Benton Community (7-1, def. Maquoketa 42-14; Next: vs. Central DeWitt)

9. Nevada (7-1, lost to Humboldt 19-15; Next: vs. North Polk)

10. ADM, Adel (6-2, def. Knoxville 52-0; Next: vs. Saydel)

Next five: Grinnell (5-3); Davenport Assumption (5-3); Mount Vernon (5-3); Sioux Center (4-4); Algona (5-3)

Class 2A

1. Waukon (7-1, def. Union Community 59-28; Next: vs. West Liberty)

2. OABCIG (7-1, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56-26; Next: vs. Red Oak)

3. West Marshall (7-1, def. Albia 53-8; Next: vs. Centerville)

4. Southeast Valley (7-1, lost to Spirit Lake 21-14; Next: vs. Sheldon)

5. West Lyon (6-2, def. Cherokee 50-0; Next: vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura)

6. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-3, def. Okoboji 45-14; Next: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central)

7. Greene County (7-1, def. Clarke 49-3; Next: vs. Roland-Story)

8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-3, def. Pocahontas Area 45-0; Next: at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock)

9. Spirit Lake (6-2, def. Southeast Valley 21-14; Next: at Osage)

10. North Fayette Valley (7-1, def. Oelwein 39-0; Next: vs. New Hampton)

Next five: Williamsburg (5-3); Monticello (6-2); Mid-Prairie (5-3); Camanche (5-3); Unity Christian (5-3)

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (8-0, def. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center 41-7; Next: vs. Pleasantville)

2. Underwood (8-0, def. Carroll Kuemper 42-7; Next: vs. Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg)

3. Iowa City Regina (8-0, def. Durant 34-16; Next: vs. Cascade)

4. Dike-New Hartford (8-0, def. Central Springs 55-0; Next: vs. Eagle Grove)

5. Dyersville Beckman (8-0, def. MFL MarMac 41-7; Next: vs. South Hardin)

6. Sigourney-Keota (8-0, def. Van Buren County 49-0; Next: vs. Durant)

7. Pella Christian (7-1, def. Central Decatur 42-7; Next: vs. Mediapolis)

8. West Sioux (7-1, def. Sioux Central 26-14; Next: vs. West Monona)

9. Denver (7-1, def. South Hardin 47-7; Next: vs. MFL MarMac)

10. Waterloo Columbus (6-2, def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 42-0; Next: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg)

Next five: South Central Calhoun (7-1); Adair Casey/Guthrie Center (7-1); West Branch (6-2); Treynor (6-2); MFL MarMac (6-2)

Class A

1. West Hancock (8-0, def. North Butler 36-0; Next: vs. Alta-Aurelia)

2. North Linn (8-0, def. Maquoketa Valley 50-0; Next: vs. Nashua-Plainfield)

3. Grundy Center (7-1, def. North Tama 28-0; Next: vs. Saint Ansgar)

4. Logan-Magnolia (7-1, def. Lawton-Bronson 41-0; Next: vs. LeMars Gehlen)

5. Woodbury Central (7-1, def. Missouri Valley 60-8; Next: vs. AHSTW)

6. Lisbon (7-1, def. Starmont 36-21; Next: vs. Bellevue)

7. East Buchanan (7-1, def. South Winneshiek 40-16; Next: vs. Mason City Newman)

8. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2, def. Akron-Westfield 50-13; Next: vs. Tri-Center)

9. North Butler (7-1, lost to West Hancock 36-0; Next: vs. Starmont)

10. Lynnville-Sully (7-1, def. Belle Plaine 25-8; Next: vs. Highland)

Next five: North Tama (6-2); Wapsie Valley (6-2); South O’Brien (6-2); Wapello (6-2); Mount Ayr (6-2)

8-Player

1. Anita CAM (8-0, def. Boyer Valley 74-6; Next: vs. East Mills)

2. Montezuma (9-0, def. Woodward Academy 1-0 by forfeit; Next: vs. New London)

3. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0, def. Glidden-Ralston 53-0; Next: vs. Exira-EHK)

4. Easton Valley (8-0, def. Lansing Kee 51-46; Next: vs. Dunkerton)

5. Audubon (7-1, def. Woodbine 49-24; Next: vs. Stanton)

6. Turkey Valley (8-0, def. West Central 65-8; Next: vs. Springville)

7. Lenox (8-0, def. Fremont-Mills 52-46; Next: vs. Lamoni)

8. Newell-Fonda (7-1, def. Ar-We-Va 48-6; Next: at Janesville)

9. WACO (8-0, did not play; Next: vs. Edgewood-Colesburg)

10. Janesville (7-1, def. Dunkerton 56-18; Next: vs. Newell-Fonda)

Next five: Ruthven GTRA (7-1); Lansing Kee (7-1); Don Bosco (6-2); Harris-Lake Park (6-2); Baxter (7-1)

