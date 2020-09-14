Coss: Seven observations from the prep football season

Iowa high school football teams in the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area have been very fortunate to this point.
Other than Maquoketa, which started the season in quarantine after having a player test positive for COVID-19, and North Scott's sophomore team, every scheduled game has been completed to this point.
Look to the west and that hasn't been the case. None of the Iowa City and Des Moines public schools and Ames played last Friday. Since all three districts are 100% virtual or remote instruction, they've been required to pause in-person activities and sports.
"If students can’t be in school safely, it makes no sense to have in-person extracurricular activities," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said last week.
So, the other schools across the state push forward.
We've got four weeks remaining in the regular season before every team (which isn't impacted by the coronavirus at that time) begins the postseason.
There are a half-dozen undefeated teams in the area — Pleasant Valley (4A), Davenport North (4A), Assumption (3A), Maquoketa (2A), Durant (1A) and Easton Valley (8-player).
Here are seven observations from the first three weeks:
Assumption's best team since '13?
Even though its first three opponents are a collective 1-7, Assumption has been thoroughly convincing. It has outscored Davenport West, Davenport Central and Marion 110-0 in the first half and all three games have gone to continuous clock.
The Knights haven't surrendered a first down in the opening half each of the past two games. Regardless of the opponent, that is impressive.
It is the most experienced and talented offensive line coach Wade King's team has had since maybe its semifinal squad in 2005 which featured all-staters Matt Bentler, Fritz Bentler and Mike Manternach.
Tyler Maro is a highly coveted Division I prospect. Nate Timmons will be playing on Saturdays in the future. Joe Turner is 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds.
Assumption flies well to the football on defense. It has come up with 13 takeaways (seven fumbles, six interceptions).
Tougher tests are on the horizon with road games against Central DeWitt and North Scott the next two Fridays, but this could be the best team Assumption has fielded since a nine-win season in 2013 with all-stater Jake Gervase.
"There is a lot to improve on, but right now we're sitting in a pretty good spot," quarterback Ayden Weiman said. "We expect a lot out of this group of guys."
Bettendorf, North can play some 'D'
Enjoy defense? Bettendorf and Davenport North have flashed plenty of it in its first two games.
Bettendorf (1-1) has yielded just 19 points. It has given up only 99 and 114 total yards in games against Class 3A state-ranked Washington and Davenport Central. It has 21 tackles for loss.
North (2-0) has allowed one fourth-quarter touchdown while limiting Burlington and Davenport West to 159 and 90 total yards, respectively. The Wildcats have 40.5 tackles for loss (six sacks).
Both teams are elite in the front seven. Bettendorf has two all-staters in Griffin Liddle and Ryan Cole along with returning starters Diego Cortes, Kaden Klemme and Kane Schmidt. Junior Bradley Hill is the team's top tackler so far.
North is anchored by junior Dominic Wiseman, who already has 8.5 tackles for loss. Classmates Gaige Avants, Amir Lomas, Aden Weiland and Cade Sheedy have been very disruptive too.
It should make for an intriguing battle in the trenches Friday night when the two meet at TouVelle Stadium.
Future is bright for PV
Ranked 10th in Class 4A and already with wins over Iowa City Regina, North Scott and Muscatine, PV is on track to have its best season in three years.
The Spartans have the capabilities to be among the best in the eastern half of the state the next couple of years.
PV has five sophomores playing significant snaps and another in Max Doran who would be but is sidelined with injury. Makhi Wilson, Caden McDermott, Rusty VanWetzinga, Andrew DePaepe and Clay Hockaday have made plays in critical moments for the Spartans.
That, coupled with a junior quarterback in Barrett Lindmark and multiple juniors starting on the offensive line, PV is equipped well for 2020 and beyond.
Depth paying dividends for Lancers
North Scott coach Kevin Tippet talked in preseason about the amount of depth his team possesses this year. The Lancers have more than 55 players on their varsity roster, only one of those is a sophomore in David Borchers.
The depth has come in handy for the Lancers, who have recorded two shutouts, forced 20 punts and are 2-1 heading into Friday's homecoming game against Dubuque Wahlert.
Other than for about 2 1/2 quarters against Muscatine in the season opener, the Lancers haven't been at full strength.
North Scott has played without quarterback Carter Markham the past two games, but junior Grayson Juel — a highly skilled volleyball player — has filled in admirably. Injuries have kept key players out on the offensive line.
Muskies need a healthy Nimely
Mentor Cooper performed well in the backfield the first couple weeks of the season, but Tim Nimely brings another dimension to Muscatine's ground attack.
The senior, out the first two games because of a hamstring injury, rushed for 162 yards in 2 1/2 quarters last Friday against Pleasant Valley before an ankle injury ended his night. Even with Muscatine having zero passing game and PV stacking the box, Nimely averaged nearly 7 yards a carry to become the school's all-time leading rusher (2,572 yards).
His vision, low center of gravity, shiftiness and experience make him the best back in the metro right now. For Muscatine to have any chance of turning around its season, a 0-3 start, it needs No. 24 on the field.
Run wild, boys
Speaking of running backs, some of the state's leading rushers through the first three weeks hail from eastern Iowa.
Durant's Nolan DeLong is at the top of the list with 730 yards and 10 scores. West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan has 626 yards; Camanche's Cade Everson is among the top 20 with 532 yards and Tipton's Payten Elijah has 512 yards.
All four of those players are averaging nearly 10 yards a carry or more. DeLong is accumulating 13.5 yards per rush.
Easton Valley still formidable
Easton Valley lost an all-state quarterback and receiver from last year's state quarterfinal squad with Nate Trenkamp and Cade Jargo, but the River Hawks are still winning.
It has knocked off Janesville (40-35), Central City (85-0) and Kee High (54-14) in the first three Fridays.
Easton Valley is averaging 350 yards per game, about 100 less than a year ago, but it has collected nine turnovers (two turned into touchdowns). If you can hold teams to under 30 points in 8-player, you're going to win most games.
The River Hawks have some challenges looming with ninth-ranked Springville this Friday and top-ranked Don Bosco on Oct. 2.
