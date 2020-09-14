Coss: Seven observations from the prep football season

Even though its first three opponents are a collective 1-7, Assumption has been thoroughly convincing. It has outscored Davenport West, Davenport Central and Marion 110-0 in the first half and all three games have gone to continuous clock.

The Knights haven't surrendered a first down in the opening half each of the past two games. Regardless of the opponent, that is impressive.

It is the most experienced and talented offensive line coach Wade King's team has had since maybe its semifinal squad in 2005 which featured all-staters Matt Bentler, Fritz Bentler and Mike Manternach.

Tyler Maro is a highly coveted Division I prospect. Nate Timmons will be playing on Saturdays in the future. Joe Turner is 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds.

Assumption flies well to the football on defense. It has come up with 13 takeaways (seven fumbles, six interceptions).

Tougher tests are on the horizon with road games against Central DeWitt and North Scott the next two Fridays, but this could be the best team Assumption has fielded since a nine-win season in 2013 with all-stater Jake Gervase.

"There is a lot to improve on, but right now we're sitting in a pretty good spot," quarterback Ayden Weiman said. "We expect a lot out of this group of guys."