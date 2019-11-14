He kicks. He punts. He plays defense.
Reed Shea wears multiple hats for Bettendorf's football team.
"I'm a kicker first," Shea admitted.
The Bulldogs, though, have leaned on Shea for more than just his right leg during their run to Friday afternoon's Class 4A state semifinal against top-ranked West Des Moines Valley.
In last week's 24-14 quarterfinal victory over Cedar Falls, Shea recovered a fumble and intercepted his first career pass.
"That kid is tougher than nails," Bettendorf quarterback Joe Byrne said. "He's made a lot of big plays and is one of the most competitive guys I've ever been around."
Usually, teammates don't describe its placekicker as "tougher than nails."
Shea, 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, wrestled at a younger age. He said some of his toughness stems from that.
He was mostly a scout team player on defense last year, but garnered a starting spot at cornerback this fall following the graduation of all-staters Darien Porter and Brandan Tillman.
"My mom was just trying to convince me to just be a kicker," Shea said. "I told her I like playing too much."
Bettendorf has asked him to juggle defense and special teams. No problem.
"He does everything pretty well," Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. "He's tough, athletic, smart and has good ball skills. He understands everything we're doing in the secondary."
Shea, who has been in on 37 tackles, has a tough assignment Friday in controlling Valley's athletic receivers.
"Just have to read our keys, don't blow coverages and everybody go to the ball," Shea said.
His future is in kicking.
Shea has been involved with Kohl's National Kicking Camps, an evaluation resource for college coaches. He is ranked among the top 50 nationally in his class and recently competed in a national showcase in Wisconsin.
"I started kicking my freshman year and always wanted to play college football," Shea said. "I knew I wasn't going to be very tall, so I took on kicking in my free time."
Shea suffered an injury early in the season last year and was beat out for the starting spot by Keegan Schmidt.
The job has been his this year.
Shea has converted 47 of 52 point-after kicks, tallied 42 touchbacks and made three field goals this season. He averages about 34 yards a punt, including a long of 53.
"He's got a big-time leg," Wiley said. "He's worked hard at the craft."
Byrne has seen it up close.
"He's out here in the winter months kicking at 6:30 or 7 in the morning before school," Byrne said. "He's not intimidated by anything."
His 42 touchbacks rank second in 4A. He received a five-star rating for his big kickoffs from Kohl's National Scholarship Camp. He was charted with a 71-yard kickoff with more than three seconds of hang time.
"Special teams and field position are so important in the playoffs," Byrne said. "It is huge when he doesn't give the other team's kickoff return team a chance to make a play."
Shea has had discussions with Iowa State, South Dakota and some smaller schools. He won't make a decision until later this winter.
"A lot of kickers are the last to get recruited," Shea said. "They are among the last positions colleges fill."
First, Shea wants to help Bettendorf get over the semifinal threshold. The Bulldogs are vying for a spot in the title game for the first time in eight years.
Shea will be ready to do whatever is necessary.
"I don't think about the kicking aspect that much," he said. "I've done this for years so I'm pretty calm.
"It is just fun playing with everybody and making a difference in any way I can out on the field."