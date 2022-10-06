Coss: Six wins won't be enough for Falcons to reach playoffs

In most instances, six wins is enough to make the high school football playoffs in Iowa’s largest classification. In Illinois, you are guaranteed a spot with six victories.

But if Davenport West High School plans to end the program’s 23-year playoff drought, the Falcons will need another win or possibly two to feel completely comfortable about their situation.

Since 2018, with the exception of the 2020 COVID-19 season, the Iowa High School Athletic Association has used a Ratings Percentage Index to determine the 16 qualifiers in the largest class.

The IHSAA released its first RPI ranking for the season earlier this week. Despite being just one of two unbeaten teams in Class 5A along with Pleasant Valley, West is sixth in the RPI.

There are three components to determine each team’s RPI — your own winning percentage accounts for 37.5%, your opponents’ composite winning percentage is 37.5% and your opponents’ opponents winning percentage makes up the final 25%.

With a 6-0 mark, West has done everything it can in the first category. The second area — the opponents’ composite winning percentage — is where the Falcons are taking a significant hit.

Through six weeks, West’s opponents are a collective 17-37 — the worst of the 36 teams in 5A. Dubuque Senior is the only team West has played so far that has three wins. The other five schools are either 1-5 or 0-6.

West has challenges looming with eighth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1) on Friday, Iowa City High (4-2) next week and Muscatine (2-4) to close the regular season.

There are too many scenarios to sift through statewide with three weeks remaining, but let’s just do a big-picture look at the possibilities for the Falcons.

If West wins out, it will be in the playoffs and host a first-round game at Brady Street Stadium.

If West closes 8-1, it will be in the playoffs and on the bubble of having a first-round contest at home.

If West finishes 7-2, it will likely land somewhere between 14 and 18 in the RPI — squarely on the playoff fence.

If West loses each of the last three weeks, it is difficult to find a situation in which it remains in the top 16.

Since the RPI was instituted, there are three teams in the largest class to be left out with six regular-season wins — Davenport North and Sioux City East (2019) and Sioux City North (2021). Nobody has ever failed to make it with seven victories in the regular season.

I was a strong advocate for the “success model” the IHSAA applied two years ago to get more competitive balance.

The IHSAA organized groups by measuring a program’s results the previous four or five seasons prior through the RPI formula and playoff success.

It gives programs such as West, Des Moines North (4-2) and Sioux City West (3-4) — all with minimal success in recent years — an opportunity to be competitive for more games on their schedule.

The hope was to help fledgling programs that were seeing a decline in participation because of those lopsided results generate more excitement. Specifically, that has happened this fall at West and Des Moines North.

Conversely, when you put together a season like West has — the best in more than three decades — the system makes the challenge greater for the Falcons to get a seat at the postseason table.

Area playoff outlook

There is only two weeks remaining in the regular season for the smaller schools. Easton Valley (eight-player), Columbus Community (A), Durant (1A) and Northeast (2A) will be in the playoffs based on a top-four finish in their district.

Easton Valley, Columbus and Northeast control their own path to district titles.

In Class 3A and 4A, the top two teams in each district comprise 12 of the 16 qualifiers. The final four qualifiers are at-large berths based on the RPI.

Central DeWitt (4-2) and Assumption (2-4) are 14th and 20th, respectively, this week in the 3A RPI. The Sabers and Knights will need multiple wins in the final three weeks to be in the mix for either the district runner-up spot or an at-large.

North Scott (4-2) is 13th in the initial 4A RPI. The Lancers can cement their spot with wins over Clinton, Fort Madison and Mount Pleasant the final three weeks. A 7-2 finish would leave North Scott on the bubble to host a playoff game.

PV (6-0) is second in the initial 5A RPI behind West Des Moines Dowling (5-1). If the Spartans win their final three games, they would be positioned to host two playoff games.