Coss: Stoefen finds home at Toledo after whirlwind recruiting process

College athletics is big business. Jackson Stoefen learned this fall it can be a cruel business, too.
A little more than a month after having his scholarship pulled by Kansas, the North Scott senior offensive tackle signed a national letter of intent with Toledo's football program on Wednesday morning.
"People make recruiting look like butterflies and rainbows, but quite honestly, it really sucks," Stoefen said. "There are a lot of visits where you receive no offers, and it is really hard work.
"Just as much as they are recruiting you, you have to recruit yourself."
Stoefen is humbled and motivated for the opportunity at Toledo.
It just wasn't his original plan.
The 6-foot-5 and 280-pounder committed to coach Les Miles and Kansas last spring. He was the Jayhawks' first offensive lineman recruit for the 2020 class.
His future, so he thought, was solidified.
He made visits to Lawrence for about every home football game.
He applied and was accepted to the school.
He had a housing contract sorted out.
He planned to graduate from North Scott in December, enroll at Kansas for the second semester and play spring football.
Other Power 5 schools — Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville and Missouri — were among the programs to show interest. Stoefen squelched all those discussions because he was dead set on Kansas.
"I thought I had my entire life set in front of me," Stoefen said.
That was until Kansas stepped in and yanked Stoefen's scholarship.
"I felt backstabbed," Stoefen said.
Stoefen suffered a right knee injury in practice before the third game of the season. Kansas encouraged him to have medial patellofemoral ligament reconstruction so he could return in time for spring ball.
Even with the injury, Miles and his staff assured Stoefen on multiple occasions his scholarship was safe.
But on the weekend of Nov. 9-10, a night after North Scott had been eliminated from the Class 3A playoffs by eventual state champion Western Dubuque, Stoefen, in Iowa City with his girlfriend — former Assumption all-state pitcher Allie Timmons — received a call from Miles and asked if his parents were around to talk.
"I'm like, 'No,'" he said. "He was like I need to talk to them."
About that same time, Tommy Brandt, another Kansas recruit who underwent a similar surgery as Stoefen, had his scholarship offer pulled.
Miles called Stoefen's parents, Jake and Anne, to notify them their son no longer had a scholarship.
Kansas, like other programs, had offered more kids than spots available. The injury was the reason Kansas gave for removing his scholarship.
Suddenly, Stoefen's relationship with Kansas dissolved.
There was anger, betrayal and broken hearts. Otherwise, all that remained was 10 pounds of mail Stoefen had received from Kansas in the past year and Jayhawk apparel -- shirts, hats and socks.
"We have thought about burning it," Stoefen remarked, "but I might hang on to a T-shirt to say it was part of the past."
Signing day was 37 days away and Stoefen didn't have a home.
"I picked my bags up, pulled myself up by the boot straps and said, 'Hey, I've got to get working again to get myself recruited,'" Stoefen said.
It wasn't easy.
Stoefen had minimal game film from his senior season. Other schools were turned off by his injury.
"It complicated things a lot," Stoefen said. "KU wanted me to have the surgery so I could play in the spring, but I could have strapped that thing up a couple weeks after the injury and continued to play on it. That part really sucks."
Stoefen reached out to 20 or 30 programs that weekend after receiving the news from Kansas.
Given most of the Power 5 offers were snatched, the Rivals three-star recruit had to look elsewhere.
"The second go-around was an ego check," Stoefen said. "At the end of the day, you've got to be real with the situation you're in and where you can really end up."
He took an official visit to Toledo and Coastal Carolina. He and his father drove to Blacksburg, Virginia, for a game day visit with Virginia Tech. He had an official set up with Appalachian State but canceled that after committing to Toledo.
Toledo, a member of Mid-American Conference, was 6-6 this fall. It was the only FBS school to be bowl eligible that didn't earn a bowl invitation.
Still, Stoefen believes it is a good fit.
Toledo had recruited Stoefen before he decided on Kansas. The Rockets were there when he de-committed last month.
Besides football, Toledo has a strong academic reputation. Stoefen said more than 95% of their business school graduates walk out with a job offer in hand.
It is about 6 hours from the Quad-Cities, a chance for his family to visit and see him play regularly. It also is within 2 hours of Cleveland and Detroit.
There is a chance for Stoefen to crack the two-deep this next season at right tackle, but the plan most likely is to redshirt.
"Hopefully, I can play my four games and get my head beat in a little bit, so I'm ready to play my second year there," Stoefen said.
Stoefen has been doing physical therapy for several weeks and started doing agility workouts Monday. He should be cleared to run with no restrictions by the start of 2020.
At this point, he's uncertain if he'll graduate at semester.
Stoefen is just eager to get back on the field and prove himself. He'll hold a signing ceremony Thursday with teammates Ben Belken (Northern Iowa) and Quentin Allison (Grand View).
"I don't want to say I'm going to rush things," Stoefen said, "but it makes me want to get back and play the game harder than I did before.
"If anything, this whole thing has (ticked) me off and put a chip on my shoulder to get better."
It has provided life lessons, too.
His parents, his twin sister, his girlfriend, his friends, his football coaches, most notably offensive line coach, Tony Stewart, have offered encouragement and support. They have been a sounding board for him in the darkest moments.
"I've learned you do need to take a step back, think about things and sometimes there are things you're not going to be able to get through without the help of other people," Stoefen noted. "It has been hard on our family, but it also has brought us together.
"I think I've wound up in a better place."
Stoefen hopes that place has butterflies and rainbows.