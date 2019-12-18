Coss: Stoefen finds home at Toledo after whirlwind recruiting process

Stoefen reached out to 20 or 30 programs that weekend after receiving the news from Kansas.

Given most of the Power 5 offers were snatched, the Rivals three-star recruit had to look elsewhere.

"The second go-around was an ego check," Stoefen said. "At the end of the day, you've got to be real with the situation you're in and where you can really end up."

He took an official visit to Toledo and Coastal Carolina. He and his father drove to Blacksburg, Virginia, for a game day visit with Virginia Tech. He had an official set up with Appalachian State but canceled that after committing to Toledo.

Toledo, a member of Mid-American Conference, was 6-6 this fall. It was the only FBS school to be bowl eligible that didn't earn a bowl invitation.

Still, Stoefen believes it is a good fit.

Toledo had recruited Stoefen before he decided on Kansas. The Rockets were there when he de-committed last month.

Besides football, Toledo has a strong academic reputation. Stoefen said more than 95% of their business school graduates walk out with a job offer in hand.