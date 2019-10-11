CEDAR RAPIDS — Since the Iowa High School Athletic Association went to a district model for Class 4A football programs in 2014, Bettendorf never had experienced defeat in district play.
More times than not, the Bulldogs have rolled up continuous-clock wins.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy ended a 5 1/2-year streak Friday night.
Behind a punishing running attack and dominant second half, sixth-ranked Kennedy upended fifth-ranked Bettendorf 28-18 at Kingston Stadium.
The loss snapped Bettendorf's 25-game win streak in district play.
“If you want to be a true contender, you’ve got to beat an elite team, and Bettendorf is an elite team,” Kennedy coach Brian White said. “The history of the program and all the state championships, it is something special when you beat a team like that.
“I think we also made a little bit of a statement that maybe we can compete at the higher level.”
Bettendorf (5-2, 2-1) dictated the first half with a 12-0 lead and a 240-78 advantage in total yards. Harrison Bey-Buie scored twice and had 138 yards on 15 carries.
The second half was a stark contrast.
Kennedy — behind two future Division I linemen in Iowa recruit Connor Colby (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) and North Dakota State commit Nolan Jacobs (6-3, 250) — ran the ball right at, around and through Bettendorf’s defense.
The Cougars pieced together four scoring drives and ran for 340 of their 407 yards after intermission.
“We just couldn’t get stops,” Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. “We had a hard time getting our defense off the field. They’re really, really good up front, a couple elite guys there.
“They were able to move us and their backs ran hard.”
Kennedy had three backs eclipse 100 yards — Cairron Hendred (123), quarterback Max White (122) and Brandtley Koske (119).
The Cougars averaged 10 yards a carry in the second half, a vast improvement from the 3.7 in the first half.
“That’s what we do,” Koske said. “Kennedy is a running team. There is no secret about that, but they couldn’t stop it anyway.”
The game swung on the first possession of the third quarter.
Hendred darted 71 yards for a touchdown on third and 6.
“It gave us the spark we needed,” White said. "Our kids truly believed we could come back and win the game."
Bettendorf looked poised to counter. It had first down inside the Kennedy 20, but a holding penalty squelched the drive and forced a punt.
Kennedy capitalized. Koske, who filled in for Hendred who left with an ankle injury, went 39 yards for the go-ahead score.
Bettendorf regained the lead 16 seconds later.
Tyler Pate had his third return touchdown of the year, a 74-yarder to put the Bulldogs back in front, 18-14.
Kennedy owned the fourth quarter.
White had a 38-yard touchdown run on fourth and 3 to give the Cougars a 21-18 advantage. After Koske intercepted a Joe Byrne pass, Kennedy sealed it with a 32-yard score from Koske.
“Football is a simple game — you block and you tackle,” Wiley said. “We couldn’t get off the field on third downs. Conversely, we couldn’t convert on a couple third downs.”
Bey-Buie finished with 170 yards on the ground, but had only five carries for 32 yards after halftime as the Cougars controlled the clock with their running game and line.
“The offensive line is really what makes it all happen,” coach White said. “They were great tonight against a phenomenal defensive line.”
A district title is a long shot for the Bulldogs.
They’ll need to win the final two home games against Davenport West and Davenport Central to reach the postseason.
If it does that, Bettendorf likely will be on the road for the opening round of the playoffs.
“We’ve never mentioned or talked about winning district titles,” Wiley said. “Everything is geared toward November, and every goal we’ve had is still there for us if we win out.
“It is how you do at the end that people are going to remember. That is still there for us, but it is going to be a little tougher road now.”