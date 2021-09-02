COVID-19 forces Mercer County football, volleyball to pause activities

ALEDO — At the start of the week, the Mercer County football team was in preparations for Friday night's home and Lincoln Trail Conference opener.
But instead of hitting the turf at George Pratt Memorial Field to take on Knoxville tonight, the Golden Eagles have found themselves forced to the sidelines.
An upturn in COVID-19 cases has resulted in Mercer County's football, volleyball and cheer squads pausing all activities. The football team is paused until Tuesday, with volleyball shelved until next Friday.
"It's tough. Very tough," said MerCo athletic director and head football coach Andrew Hofer. "These kids have had a lot of weird things thrown at them the last year and a half, and it was a tough conversation to have with them (this past Tuesday).
"Hopefully this pause allows us to clean up around the school and get back to normal. First things first, we want to get everyone healthy and restore a sense of order in our schools."
From the standpoint of the Golden Eagle volleyball squad, which is off to a 2-4 start, three matches — this past Wednesday's tilt against Rockridge and next week's matchups with Orion and West Central — will be declared no contests.
But for the football squad, which was also looking to bounce back from a 41-0 opening-night loss at Farmington, the outcome is far worse as it is forced to suffer a loss by forfeit, dropping it to 0-2.
"There's a lot of strange things going on, but our guys have to stay resilient and tough-minded," said Hofer. "We knew coming in that this was not going to be the most normal year, and now we've experienced it first-hand."
With the Eagles' sights now set on a belated LTC opener on Sept. 10 at United, Hofer believes his team will find a way to rise above all that is currently going on.
"I think we had some good conversations from last Friday going into this week; we did some good things and were ready to take on anything," he said. "I anticipate that attitude will stay the same."