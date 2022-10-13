Cozad carries for 371, Muskies roll

Ty Cozad wasn’t certain how things would go when he took the turf Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium.

“I didn’t know how it would go. Coming in, my legs were stiff, felt a little tight as I warmed up,’’ Cozad said.

The Muscatine junior felt much better after rushing for 371 yards on 33 carries and setting a school single-season touchdown record with five scores in the Muskies’ 41-13 victory over Davenport North.

Cozad did all of his work in three quarters as the Muskies scored on six of their first seven possessions, reaching the end zone on runs of 2, 54, 2, 44 and 31 yards as Muscatine methodically piled up 463 yards of offense, including 444 on the ground.

“The guys on the offensive line, they really stepped it up,’’ Cozad said. “It’s not just me. It’s everybody that makes this work. When you get through the holes they are opening and see one guy to beat, it’s a great feeling.’’

The Muskies put it all together up front despite replacing two injured starters on the offensive line, replacing the center and a guard who also started at interior spots on the defensive line during a short week of preparation.

“I’m proud of the way the guys stepped in and did their job. Next man in, they were ready,’’ Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins said. “I thought they showed great focus and that allowed us to put a good game together on both sides of the ball.’’

Cozad’s last two touchdowns on explosive runs of 44 and 31 yards came in the first five minutes of the third quarter and allowed the Muskies to grow a 21-6 halftime lead into a 34-6 advantage through three quarters.

“The one thing we talked about all week was having to limit explosive plays and we weren’t able to get that done,’’ Wildcats coach Adam Hite said. “Cozad’s the real deal. Those big, explosive plays hurt us.’’

Muscatine scored its final touchdown on the second snap of the final quarter when Landon Battey hit Aiden Lopez with a 19-yard pass on the second of the Muskies’ two pass attempts of the game.

Lopez had one of the Muskies’ two interceptions late in the second quarter, denying North an opportunity to cut into a deficit that stood at 21-6 at the half.

“Our defense stepped up when it needed to,’’ Lopez said. “Those interceptions (including one by Gavin Brookhart) came when they were driving, didn’t let them get back into it.’’

North piled up 402 yards of offense itself.

Quarterback Nolan Mosier threw for 180 of those yards, completing 16 of 30 passes including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jaedyn Stuckel in the fourth quarter.

Cozad began his work early, having the ball in his hands for nine of the final 10 plays of the Muskies’ first drive of the game, including a 36-yard carry that moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 20-yard line.

Following runs of 10 and eight yards, the Muscatine junior collected the first of his touchdowns on a 2-yard carry up the middle which gave the Muskies a lead with 4 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, a margin North could not catch.

The Wildcats did pull within 7-6 after manufacturing a 12-play scoring drive early in the second quarter.

Drew Sheedy put North on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:50 to go in the half, but a two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

The Wildcats collected 60 of their 194 yards of offense in the first half on the drive, including six when Mozier hit Sheedy with a 6-yard pass on a fourth-and-6 play that moved the ball to the Muscatine 37-yard line.

A 25-yard scramble by Mosier moved the ball to the 22, where Sheedy followed with runs of 16 and three yards before reaching the end zone.

Muscatine quickly answered.

Cozad broke through the core of the North defense to score on a 54-yard run on the ensuing series as the Muskies opened a 14-6 lead with 5:12 to go in the half.

Interceptions by Brookhart and Lopez ended the next two drives by North with Cozad scoring on a 2-yard carry between the two picks.

“We had some momentum, but they took it away,’’ Hite said. “They made some plays on both sides of the ball.’’