Davenport Central finds bright spot in lopsided loss

In the darkness of some lopsided losses the last few weeks, the Davenport Central football team was looking for some sparks of light against Iowa City West.

Although the Blue Devils were on the wrong end of a 62-7 loss to the Trojans on Friday night at Brady Street Stadium, Central did see some of those sparks of light during the contest.

Junior quarterback Tatum Roselle hit receiver Ty Harmsen on three straight completions midway through the fourth quarter to help set up Central’s only touchdown of the game.

The Blue Devils (1-5 overall) were in danger of finishing the game with a negative yardage total when Roselle hit Harmsen for a 14-yard completion. Harmsen then made an incredible over-the-shoulder catch for a 34-yard gain to West’s 8 yard-line. He caught another delivery on a slant to move the ball even closer.

Roselle eventually finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Ian Hopkins kicked the extra point.

“We are always preaching don’t give up until the end, especially with these last couple weeks and the results,” Harmsen said. “We found ourselves down big but we had to find a way to get some momentum for Davenport North. That is just a big game for both teams.

“We needed that touchdown to bring our spirits up after the last four weeks and get us ready for North.”

The Blue Devils will take on their city rival next week.

“When we come back to practice on Monday, I definitely think there will be a harder mindset,” Harmsen said. “We made some mistakes, I even made some myself.”

A botched snap on a punt and an interception deep in Central territory helped set up the first two touchdowns for the Trojans (4-2). The Blue Devils actually held the visitors to no points on West’s next three possessions but the Trojans struck with some big play touchdowns late in the first half to lead 35-0 at the break.

Along with Harmsen on defense, J’Shawn Everage, Jake Jantzi and Walid Botcho fought hard with several tackles. Botcho had several quarterback pressures on West star QB Jack Wallace.

“Honestly, it’s just getting those mistakes out of the way,” Harmsen said. “We are still a hard-competing football team.”

Another spark from Central came in the form of kickoff returns from Jack Frohna. The junior returned one kickoff 78 yards deep into West territory and had just one defender to beat down the sideline for a possible TD. He later added a 42-yard return on a kickoff.

“Hopefully, we can get a win next week but just focus on those last few weeks and go from there,” Harmsen said.

The Trojans utilized many of their weapons against the Blue Devils and had six different players score touchdowns. Bettendorf will host Iowa City West next week.

Wallace threw for 213 yards while going 11-for-15. He threw a pair of touchdowns to Christian Janis, who caught 28-yard and 2-yard TD deliveries from Wallace.

Santana Miller and Davontae Morris each rushed for two touchdowns for the winners. Bryan Torres Todd Rent and Butali Butali also added rushing touchdowns for West.

On defense, West was able to sack Roselle six times. Ashton Honore had three sacks and Ryne Vander Leest added a sack and several big hits on Central ball carriers. With sack yardage added in, the Blue Devils finished with negative 22 yards rushing on 26 attempts for the game.