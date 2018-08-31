It’s been a long time since Davenport North had something to cheer about on the gridiron.
For years, they’ve been in the cellar of Class 4A football, failing to record more than one win in a long time.
After Friday night, the Wildcats might be turning a corner.
Ignited by over 200 yards on the ground and yet another stifling defensive performance, North clamped down on Dubuque Senior 20-7 at Brady Street Stadium.
For the first time in 26 years, the team from the north side of Davenport is 2-0.
“They’ve done their job every single snap,” head coach Brandon Krusey said. “They rose up, made plays and I’m just really happy for those guys.”
It took three blocked field goals last week for the Wildcats to emerge victorious. This time around, it took five three-and-outs and three turnover on downs.
Senior only had possession on North’s side of the ball six times in their 11 drives, but could only muster one score.
They limited the Rams running attack to 63 yards and freshman Cade Sheedy snared a pair of interceptions in the first half.
“We went back on Monday and tweaked everything” Kade Schultz said. “We made a pretty big improvement. He (Sheedy) is just another key that we have.”
That TD came in the last five minutes of the final quarter.
One play and a 63-yard slant pass from Tom Casey to Noah Gerken later, Dubuque Senior (1-1) found themselves down seven.
North (2-0) responded.
Two runs of 18 and 16 yards, respectively by Schultz set up Jack West’s 1-yard touchdown run to ice the game with under a minute left.
It was the junior quarterback’s second touchdown of the game as he finished with 84 yards on 11 carries.
“Everyone helped me out a lot,” West said.
Schultz led the way with 91 yards on the ground after a week ago getting one touch for negative two yards. Elisjsha Wiseman carried the ball 19 times for 39 yards and a score.
Prior to the season, Krusey said the carries would be split by the two tailbacks. It came to fruition on Friday.
“We were riding who’s getting us there,” Krusey said.
The Wildcats had to come back last week against Hempstead. They jumped out early to notch their first victory over Senior in school history.
Wiseman finished off a 12 play, 61 yard drive with four first downs on a 2-yard score to give North a quick 7-0 lead.
In the third, West ran a read option on a 3rd and 1 and took it 41 yards to the house to pad the lead to 14-0.
It was the longest run of the season for the right-hander.
“I knew they were gonna come with some pressure, I knew if I pulled it would give me a seam,” West said. “It was supposed to be a handoff, but I decided once I saw once I saw the blitzer coming I’d run up that seam.”
Now, North will face Davenport Central next week looking to go 3-0 for the first time ever.
“It’s really fun to see them win,” Krusey said. “We’re one week at a time. We’ll get right back to work against a tough Central team.”