Perhaps it was fitting that weather prematurely ended the contest between Davenport North and Davenport West on Friday night. Because in reality, the contest was over after the first 10 minutes.
The Wildcats used a quick-strike offense, a big play on special teams and defense to overwhelm the Falcons, 42-0, in the last non-district game of the season for both teams at Brady Street Stadium.
The second-half clock was already running and North was leading 42-0 with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter when a flash of lightning sent both teams and the fans scrambling for shelter. After a 30-minute wait and roughly at 9:40 p.m., both coaches, the athletic directors and game officials decided to end the contest. North improves to 3-1 overall while West falls to 2-2.
The Wildcats came out fast, going down the field in just seven plays in an up-tempo offense that West could not slow down. Jack West scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and North was on its way. West quickly went three and out and North took over near mid-field. This time it took just four plays and Kade Schultz scored on a 19-yard run to make it 14-0 just barely six minutes into the contest.
The Falcons' nightmare start did not end there. West had to punt again after three plays, but North's punt rush busted up the middle and Kevin Hill blocked the attempt, scooped up the bouncing ball and scored from 9 yards out.
West tried to get something going on its next drive with a fake punt attempt, but Wildcats sophomore Dominic Wiseman, who was all over the field during the rout, sniffed out the trick and tackled the Falcons' punter before he could get the first down.
Two plays later, West hit Quincy Wiseman for a 31-yard touchdown pass. After Isaac Griffiths' fourth point-after attempt, it was 28-0 for the Wildcats with 2:17 left in the first quarter. In 9:43, North had built a four-touchdown lead.
"This feels awesome," Jack West said of the quick start and the victory. "We told ourselves before the season it was our goal to be city champs. We felt like we were the best team in the city, and I think we proved it the last two weeks. We knew that we had to get off to a fast start to take away the (Falcons') confidence. After that first drive, everything just felt really good. We just started rolling from there."
West was wrecking ball by himself in the one half he played. He wound up throwing a 10-yard TD pass to Trevor Collins to make it 35-0 early in the second quarter, then he topped things off with something he had never done before.
As a defensive back, West stepped in front of a pass from Falcons quarterback Payton Thompson near midfield and suddenly found lots of green in front of him. He outraced three defenders to the sideline, turned the corner and wound up with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown to make it 42-0 with 9:20 left in the first half.
"That was my first interception in high school," West said with a laugh. "I thought if I could get one block and get around the edge to the sideline, I could make it. When I got the ball in my hand I thought 'Oh my gosh, I might make it.' It was crazy."
West finished with 171 yards passing, completing 14 of his 16 attempts to six different receivers to go with his two passing TDs. He also rushed for 38 yards, which resulted in three first downs and the touchdown.
"Jack's development from last year has been night and day," North coach Adam Hite said. "His ball release, he makes good reads and great throws. He showed all the different things he can do."
Cameron Carter had 40 yards rushing for the Falcons and showed some toughness carrying the ball in a difficult situation. Thompson also did make some good decisions scrambling to turn some negative plays into positive ones. But the Falcons finished with only 111 total yards in the two-and-a-half quarters played.
For North, however, there was not a better way to gather momentum before district play and possible playoff push.
"We had a good game plan going in but we weren't expecting this, so real credit to the team for that effort," Hite said.