Davenport. West erupts on Waterloo West, moves to 3-0

Every time visiting Waterloo West High School hit the Davenport West football team with a big play, the Falcons responded in kind.

Behind a second-quarter surge, the Falcons pulled ahead by halftime and went on to a 46-20 homecoming victory Friday evening at Brady Street Stadium.

With an overall record of 3-0, West has a chance to stay undefeated with rival Davenport Central standing in the way next week.

For the second-straight week, quarterback Brady Hansen was an offensive wrecking machine for the winners. The senior rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more as he finished with more than 200 yards passing and added more than 120 yards rushing.

His broken-play scramble for a touchdown midway through the third quarter helped put away the game. The Falcons were on their own 13-yard line and up 33-20 when Hansen got loose in the pocket and rushed up the middle for first-down yardage. But Hansen kept going, breaking several tackles and eventually outrunning the Waterloo defenders down the sideline as the West fans went crazy.

His touchdown put to rest any possible comeback from Waterloo West (1-2). Duro Johnson had a big night for West on the defensive side of the ball with numerous tackles, a sack and a blocked punt.

But Hansen and Johnson were not the only Falcons to make a big impact. Devon Sanders Howard picked off two passes, both of which helped set up Falcon TDs, and also made the biggest momentum play of the night toward the end of the second quarter.

Waterloo had just taken a 20-19 lead with just over 4 minutes left in the first half when Waterloo's Dalten Aldrich picked up a Hansen fumble after a sack and raced 45 yards for a touchdown.

However, on the ensuing kickoff, Sanders Howard gathered up the loose kickoff near the 6-yard line and went through the heart of Waterloo’s kick coverage and then juked the final three defenders to score in a flash and put the home team back up 26-20 after the point-after from Bransen Heath.

Hansen later hit Ian Keeney with a six-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to give the Falcons a 33-20 edge. Sanders Howard also added a 57-yard touchdown catch from Hansen early in the second quarter after Waterloo had gone ahead 19-14 on an 11-yard touchdown run from Cavelle Fay.

Fay did rush for more than 125 yards for the visitors. Hansen capped off early Falcon drives with two quarterback sneaks that ended in scores as the teams went back and forth for most of the first half. Tucker Avis added more than 60 yards rushing for the winners as well.

Waterloo punched West right in the mouth as Kyle Elliott ran the opening kickoff back 89 yards for a TD and Alex Willis added a two-point run to put the visitors up 8-0 right off the bat.